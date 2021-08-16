Afghanistan: US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff from country

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US troops are taking control of Kabul's international airport, while desperate residents try to flee the city after the Taliban seized Afghanistan.

The US military has secured the site and is taking over air traffic control to evacuate American and allied staff.

Other countries are also evacuating staff, including the UK, which has sent troops for the operation.

But commercial flights have mostly been suspended, stranding hundreds of Afghans and other foreign nationals.

The Taliban claimed victory after the government collapsed on Sunday. President Ashraf Ghani has fled abroad.

The militants' return to rule brings an end to almost 20 years of a US-led coalition's presence in the country.

Kabul was the last major city in Afghanistan to hold out against a Taliban offensive that began months ago but accelerated in recent days as they gained control of territories, shocking many observers.

The Islamist group was able to seize control after most foreign troops pulled out.

At the weekend US President Joe Biden defended the withdrawal of American troops, saying he could not justify an "endless American presence in the middle of another country's civil conflict".

Following the Taliban's seizure of Kabul, many people headed to the airport.

One video taken by an Afghan journalist on Monday showed crowds running to the airport terminal with children and luggage in tow.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC that Kabul airport was divided into a commercial side - which has largely ground to a halt - and a military side, which has now been secured and is working for the various countries evacuating staff.

The US has sent 6,000 troops to assist in the operation.

Thousands of American citizens, locals embassy staff and their families, as well as other "vulnerable Afghan nationals" will be airlifted in the coming days, a US government statement said.

On Sunday night footage showed hundreds of people running to try to get on the last commercial flights out of the city.

Pictures showed crowds of Afghans waiting on the tarmac while US troops stood guard on Monday morning. At one point the soldiers fired in the air to "defuse the chaos", a US official told Reuters.

Rakhshanda Jilali, a human rights activist who is trying to leave, said: "How can [the Americans] hold the airport and dictate terms and conditions to Afghans?"

"This is our airport but we are seeing diplomats being evacuated while we wait in complete uncertainty," she told Reuters.

Afghans crowd at the airport as US soldiers stand guard in Kabul on 16 August 2021.
One picture showed Afghans crowding behind barbed wire near the airfield

More than 60 countries, including the US and the UK, have issued a joint statement saying the Afghan people "deserve to live in safety, security and dignity", and that security and civil order should be immediately restored.

They also called on the Taliban to allow anyone who wishes to depart to do so, and to keep roads, airports and border crossings open.

Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban's negotiating team in Qatar, told the BBC that people in Kabul should not worry and that their properties and lives were safe.

"We are the servants of the people and of this country," he said.

Control map of Afghanistan - 15 August 2021 - third version
Control map of Afghanistan - 15 August 2021 - third version

US helicopters transporting embassy personnel could be heard over the city on Sunday, and there were reports of smoke rising near the embassy compound as important documents were destroyed.

About 600 British troops have been deployed to assist with their own withdrawal mission.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his priority was getting UK nationals and "all those who have helped the UK effort over 20 years" out of Afghanistan "as fast as we can".

He called on "like-minded" powers to work together and not recognise any new government without agreement.

Map of Kabul
Map of Kabul

Other countries are also evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan, scaling back their presence and in some cases closing their embassies altogether.

Russia is planning to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

It said it would not be closing its embassy because it has been provided with security assurances by the Taliban.

Banner saying &#39;Get in touch&#39;
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Are you or your family in Afghanistan? How have you been affected? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Scenes From Kabul: Helicopters Race Over City as Residents Walk the Streets

    Helicopters flew over Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on August 15 as evacuation efforts were underway amid the Taliban’s seizure of the city.This footage by Gulzar Khan shows helicopters leaving Kabul. Later, pedestrians can be seen walking past security forces.While the Taliban said they would offer “amnesty” to all those who worked for the Afghan government, media has reported fears of “revenge killings”.Khan, who was due to fly out of Kabul on August 23, attempted on Sunday to secure an earlier flight, but struggled to do so with the city’s international airport overburdened.“Anything can happen in next few days,” Khan, a British national, told Storyful. “That’s why I tried to fly ‘cause if Taliban get control on airport then it’s really hard to come to the airport ‘cause I’m British citizen.” Credit: Gulzar Khan via Storyful

  • Former Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. fears for women’s rights as Taliban takes over: 'I feel hopeless'

    “Women’s empowerment was the most real and tangible achievement of the international community's intervention over the past 20 years and yet, unfortunately, also the most vulnerable one.”

  • Taliban take presidential palace with security deteriorating in Kabul

    U.S. forces evacuated all staff from the U.S. Embassy via Kabul's airport after Biden authorized deploying 6,000 troops to the country.

  • Afghanistan news – live: Chaos at Kabul airport as thousands flee after Taliban seize power

    Follow the latest updates as Taliban militants enter Kabul

  • Afghanistan news – live: ‘At least five dead’ amid Kabul airport chaos

    Follow the latest updates as the Taliban seize Kabul

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • Taliban fighters capture Black Hawk helicopters from US base in Afghanistan

    Taliban fighters have posed next to US-made Black Hawk helicopters and other aircraft seized from Afghanistan's military as the insurgents boasted of their rapid takeover of the country.

  • Afghanistan conflict: The Air India flight out on a fateful Sunday

    Air India's only flight to Kabul on Sunday circled for 90 minutes over the Afghan capital before landing.

  • U.S. forces taking over Kabul airport's air traffic control after American Embassy evacuated

    There were chaotic scenes at Kabul's airport and at roads out of Afghanistan's capital, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee Monday after the Taliban took control of the country, per multiple reports.The latest: As U.S. military helicopters took American diplomats to Kabul's airport, Afghans hoping to flee the country packed its two terminal buildings, per AP. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a "shelter in place" advisory for American citizens following sporadic gunfire at the airport Sunda

  • Former Afghan Ambassador to the U.S. 'feels betrayed' as Taliban takes over country amid troop pull out

    Roya Rahmani, the first female Afghanistan Ambassador to the U.S, appeared on The Mehdi Hasan Show Sunday where she spoke about the deteriorating conditions in the country as the U.S. continues its pull-out and the Taliban continues to seize power. “I feel betrayed. I feel a loss. I feel hopeless. I feel very disappointed,” Rahmani said. “Most importantly, it's just hard to pull it together and collect your trust again. That's how I feel.” Rahmani expressed particular concern for the rights of women, which she fears will be rolled back after making significant gains with the U.S. presence in Afghanistan. “Women’s empowerment was the most real and tangible achievement of the international community's intervention over the past 20 years and yet, unfortunately, also the most vulnerable one,” Rahmani said. “The best indicator to what happens in Afghanistan moving forward is what happens to its women. What happens to its women is telling you what happens in Afghanistan.”

  • Democrats’ Debt Dare Risks Shutdown Fight With No Easy Way Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are betting Republicans will blink and agree to raise the debt ceiling before it expires, a risky wager after a weeks-long standoff that threatens the health of the financial markets and continued U.S. government operations.Should market turmoil and a federal shutdown ensue this fall, it could overshadow Democrats’ efforts to push through President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda and serve a blow to the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.Democrats

  • Why are US troops pulling out of Afghanistan now?

    Lt. Gen. Doug Lute sheds light on why the U.S. did not withdraw from Afghanistan after killing Osama bin Laden.

  • Afghan president flees country as Taliban move in on Kabul

    As the Taliban seized Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

  • Udonis Haslem signs for 19th season with Miami Heat

    MIAMI (AP) Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem signed another contract - the 10th of his career - with the Heat on Sunday, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah.

  • Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows

    America’s top general said the United States could now face a rise in terrorist threats from a Taliban-run Afghanistan. Less than a week after a military assessment predicted Kabul could be surrounded by insurgents in 30 days, the world on Sunday watched stunning scenes of Taliban fighters standing in the Afghan president's office and crowds of Afghans and foreigners frantically trying to board planes to escape the country. Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators on a briefing call Sunday that U.S. officials are expected to alter their earlier assessments about the pace of terrorist groups reconstituting in Afghanistan, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

  • Afghan president was isolated before slipping into exile

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani slipped out of his country Sunday in the same way he had led it in recent years — a lonely and isolated figure. Ghani quietly left the sprawling presidential palace with a small coterie of confidants — and didn’t even tell other political leaders who had been negotiating a peaceful transition of power with the Taliban that he was heading for the exit. Abdullah Abdullah, his long-time rival who had twice buried his animosity to partner with Ghani in government, said that “God will hold him accountable” for abandoning the capital.

  • Taliban's Afghanistan takeover deals a harsh blow to Biden's 'America is back' foreign policy promise

    As Taliban fighters routed Afghan forces at lightning speed, the U.S. retreat raised questions about Joe Biden's "America is back" foreign policy.

  • ‘Game over’: Afghans, Westerners rush to flee Kabul ahead of Taliban

    The chop of U.S. military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport on Sunday punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well, as a stunningly swift Taliban takeove r reached Afghanistan’s capital.

  • Chaos Continues at Boeing

    The aerospace titan can't seem to get out of its own way, with major technical miscues across the enterprise.

  • Wildfire Forces Evacuations Near Jerusalem

    A wildfire in the Judaean Mountains forced evacuations near Jerusalem on August 15.This video taken by Avi Rubel shows huge smoke plumes from the fire in Shoresh.The Jerusalem area communities of Beit Meir, Ksalon, Ramat Raziel, and Givat Ye’arim were evacuated due to the fire, the Jerusalem Post reported. Credit: Avi Rubel via Storyful