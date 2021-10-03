Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse, EU's top diplomat says

FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell holds a press conference after a meeting of a meeting of E.U. Foreign Ministers in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Afghanistan is facing a breakdown of its economic and social systems that risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Sunday.

Avoiding the worst-case scenario would require the Taliban to comply with conditions that would enable more international assistance, Josep Borrell wrote in a blog post.

"Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security," Borrell wrote.

Food prices in the country have jumped more than 50% since the Taliban took power in August as the freezing of $9 billion of Afghanistan's assets held in foreign central bank reserves and the withdrawal of foreign income stokes inflation.

The Afghan banking system is largely paralysed, with people unable to withdraw money, while the country's health system - which was heavily dependent on foreign aid - is close to collapse, according to Borrell.

"If the situation continues and with winter approaching, this risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe," he wrote, adding that this could trigger mass migration into neighbouring states.

The 27-country EU has increased its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban took power, but halted its development assistance - a move also taken by other countries and the World Bank.

The EU response to the crisis would depend on the behaviour of the new Afghan authorities, Borrell said, and any resumption of relations would require compliance with conditions including human rights.

"This requires above all that the Taliban take the steps that will enable the international community to assist the Afghan people," he said, adding that female staff from international agencies must be able to do their job.

Widespread reports of human rights abuses and the exclusion of girls from schools have dented optimism that the Taliban's approach has changed since it first ran Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Borrell met Qatari officials last week in the Qatari capital Doha, where the Taliban have a representation.

He said Qatar's contacts with the Taliban were aimed at moderating their behaviour, and urged Doha to use its contacts with them to ensure the "worst scenario" for Afghanistan could be avoided.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taliban: Twitter account claiming to be university chancellor was fake

    Editor's note: A previous version of this story was based on statements from a Twitter account claiming to be chancellor Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat. The headline and the bulk of the story have been corrected and updated after the Taliban told Axios that the account was not from Ghairat.The Taliban told Axios Friday that a Twitter account claiming to be Kabul University's newly appointed chancellor Mohammad Ashraf Ghairat is "fake" following outrage over tweets from the account that said women will

  • Peninsula biotech looks to turn once-failed osteoporosis drug against rare disease

    A Bay Area company went on the hunt for a certain class of drugs that could level off calcium levels in both the blood and urine. Now it plans to take a drug into a late-stage clinical trial for people at risk of deadly kidney disease.

  • A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine

    Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.

  • Wayne Couzens assigned to guard MPs in Parliament on multiple occasions

    Wayne Couzens, the armed police officer who raped and murdered Sarah Everard, was assigned to guard MPs at the Houses of Parliament on numerous occasions, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

  • Fire damages Rome's 19th century 'Iron Bridge'

    A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome's famed "Iron Bridge," with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber. The fire broke out on the eve of elections for the next mayor, in which the main issue has been the general decay of infrastructure and public services in the Italian capital. Romans call the 131-metre (143-yard) long bridge "Ponte di Ferro" (Iron Bridge), since most of Rome's other bridges are made of stone.

  • Georgia holds crisis local election after former president arrested

    Georgians voted in municipal elections on Saturday that could determine the outcome of a political crisis, a day after the arrest of a former president who flew in from exile to call for support for the opposition. Official results would not be available until early on Sunday, and three exit polls predicted differing results, making it unclear whether the ruling party would emerge with enough support to fend off demands that it dissolve parliament. Former President Mikheil Saakashvili, founder of the main opposition United National Movement, was arrested on Friday after he flew in from exile and called for his supporters to stage a post-election street protest.

  • UNC Health adds another rural North Carolina hospital to its system

    UNC Health now has hospitals in 14 NC counties.

  • Questor: this renewables fund offers a sunny outlook for investors interested in clean energy

    The task of generating a worthwhile income return is unlikely to get any easier over the coming months. The Bank of England seems intent on maintaining a loose monetary policy – even though it expects inflation to reach more than twice its 2pc target by the end of the year.

  • Judge saves US visas for some, not all lottery winners

    A U.S. judge has set aside roughly 7,000 visas allowing people who won a lottery aimed at increasing the country's diversity to try to go to the United States after the government issued only a fraction of the visas allocated for the past year. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington issued the order after the State Department gave out only 27% of up to 55,000 diversity visas allotted for the fiscal year that ended in September. “That would be the State Department’s complete cessation of adjudicating diversity visa applications for five months and its unlawful deprioritizing of those applications when adjudications resumed.”

  • U.K. Risks Another Recession With Inflation Surge, Gavekal Research Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe U.K. looks to be facing “a perfect inflationary storm” that could plunge the economy into a recession next year, according to Gavekal Research.Surging energy

  • Federal judge to hear arguments on Texas’ abortion law

    A federal judge is hearing arguments Friday over whether Texas can leave in place the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the nation's second-most populous state.

  • 'Fortress Australia' to reopen border after 18-month Covid travel ban

    The island nation will allow some international travel starting next month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Friday, as it moves away from the strict “zero-Covid” strategy.

  • China tightens political control of internet giants

    The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology. Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba, games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.

  • Life under the Taliban mirrors Nazi occupation, Afghan residents lament

    The Taliban’s claims of a new and improved ruling class is just a myth as terrorized residents find themselves living out scenes akin to Nazi Germany.

  • As more and more troops die by suicide, the hardest question remains: Why?

    Nowhere is the Pentagon's suicide crisis more acute than among active-duty Army soldiers. Young, enlisted men remain at higher risk.

  • Op-Ed: Words to fight the many faces of tyranny

    Tyrants draw lessons from the past and from one another. Those who oppose them must do the same.

  • Sportsbooks: Brady-Belichick showdown most heavily bet game

    Sportsbooks say Sunday's showdown between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is shaping up to be the most heavily bet on NFL game of the regular season. “We expect this game to be the biggest game of the season,” said FanDuel spokesman Kevin Hennessy.

  • Queen Elizabeth is financially backing Prince Andrew's legal battle against sex abuse lawsuit: report

    Queen Elizabeth is providing financial support to son Prince Andrew behind the scenes in his legal fight against sexual abuse allegations, a new report claims.

  • Western Sahara situation 'significantly deteriorated', UN chief says

    The situation in Western Sahara has "significantly deteriorated" over the past year, the UN Secretary-General has said, citing the resumption of hostilities between Morocco and the Polisario independence movement in the disputed territory.

  • Biden's infrastructure plans are a huge rebuke to Reaganite economic policy, but about a dozen Democrats aren't ready to let go

    Progressive Democrats want $3.5 trillion in spending on social safety net programs. Moderates are pushing back.