Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

Reality Check team - BBC News
·4 min read
US troops in Kandahar
US forces have been in Afghanistan since 2001

President Biden has said he wants US troops out of Afghanistan by 11 September this year, pushing back a 1 May deadline agreed to by former President Trump.

"It's time to end America's longest war," Mr Biden said.

We've been looking at how much the US has spent in Afghanistan since the war began.

What forces did the US send?

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 to oust the Taliban, whom they said were harbouring Osama Bin Laden and other al-Qaeda figures linked to the 9/11 attacks.

US troop numbers in Afghanistan grew as Washington poured in billions of dollars to fight a Taliban insurgency and fund reconstruction.

That had gone down to 4,000 by December last year, with the numbers shrinking further this year.

Official data may not always include special operations forces, and other temporary units.

US troop levels in Afghanistan. 2002 - 2020. Chart showing US troop levels in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2019 2020 figure as of December.
US troop levels in Afghanistan. 2002 - 2020. Chart showing US troop levels in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2019 2020 figure as of December.

And there are also significant numbers of private security contractors working for the US in Afghanistan. This included as of the last quarter of 2020 more than 7,800 US citizens, according to US Congress research.

As the US military shifted its focus away from offensive operations and concentrated more on training up Afghan forces, costs fell sharply.

Between 2010 to 2012, when the US for a time had more than 100,000 soldiers in the country, the cost of the war grew to almost $100bn a year, according to US government figures.

By 2018 annual expenditure was around $45bn, a senior Pentagon official told the US Congress that year.

According to the US Department of Defense, the total military expenditure in Afghanistan (from October 2001 until September 2019) had reached $778bn.

In addition, the US state department - along with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other government agencies - spent $44bn on reconstruction projects.

That brings the total cost - based on official data - to $822bn between 2001 and 2019, but it doesn't include any spending in Pakistan, which the US uses as a base for Afghan-related operations.

According to a Brown University study in 2019, which has looked at war spending in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, the US had spent around $978bn (their estimate also includes money allocated for the 2020 fiscal year).

The study notes that it is difficult to assess the overall cost because accounting methods vary between government departments, and they also change over time, leading to different overall estimates.

Where has the money gone?

The bulk of the money spent in Afghanistan has been on counter-insurgency operations, and on the needs of US troops such as food, clothing, medical care, special pay and benefits.

US soldier helping to set up local polling station
The US has been helping with reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan

However, official data shows that since 2002, the US has also spent about $143.27bn on reconstruction activities in Afghanistan.

More than half ($88.32bn) was spent on building up Afghan security forces, including the Afghan National Army and police force.

Nearly $36bn has been allocated for governance and development, while smaller amounts were also allocated for anti-drug efforts and for humanitarian aid.

An Afghan honour guard carries the coffin of a policemen
Afghan security forces have suffered heavy casualties

Some of this money has been lost to waste, fraud and abuse over the years.

In a report to the US Congress in October 2020, the watchdog responsible for the oversight of reconstruction efforts in Afghanistan estimated that about $19bn had been lost this way between May 2009 and December 31, 2019.

What about the human cost?

Since the war against the Taliban began in 2001, US forces have suffered more than 2,300 deaths and around 20,660 soldiers injured in action.

Grave at Arlington National Cemetery in US
Grave at Arlington National Cemetery in US

But US casualty figures are dwarfed by the loss of life among Afghan security forces and civilians.

President Ghani said in 2019 that more than 45,000 members of the Afghan security forces had been killed since he became president five years earlier.

Brown University's research in 2019 estimated the loss of life amongst the national military and police in Afghanistan to be more than 64,100 since October 2001, when the war began.

Total civilian casualties in Afghanistan. 2009-2020. .
Total civilian casualties in Afghanistan. 2009-2020. .

And according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (Unama), nearly 111,000 civilians have been killed or injured since it began systematically recording civilian casualties in 2009.

Reality Check branding
Reality Check branding

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Follow us on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens arrested on 3rd night of protests following death of Daunte Wright

    The officer who shot Wright has resigned ahead of an expected announcement on possible charges for his death. ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports.

  • Documentary highlights Chinese Titanic survivors barred from U.S., erased from history

    "The horrendous events that we saw in Atlanta really just highlight that the issues that six Chinese passengers on the Titanic faced over 100 years ago are still issues in the United States today,” the film's lead researcher said.

  • Over 200 vaccinated Washingtonians test positive for COVID. That’s not unexpected

    “While the majority of individuals with confirmed vaccine breakthrough experienced only mild or no symptoms, some people have been hospitalized.”

  • Amazon teases haunting trailer for Barry Jenkins' take on 'The Underground Railroad'

    "Moonlight" filmmaker Barry Jenkins helms a new Amazon series based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Underground Railroad."

  • 'Time for American troops to come home': Biden announces Afghanistan withdrawal by Sept. 11

    The war in Afghanistan has cost more than $2 trillion and more than 2,300 American lives. More than 38,000 Afghan civilians have been killed.

  • Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

    The teacher was found dead in a mobile home in Alamance County believed to be a cartel drug stash house.

  • Blinken visits Afghanistan in show of support after Biden announces withdrawal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government and civil society a day after President Joe Biden said he was pulling out American forces after nearly 20 years of war. Biden said U.S. objectives in Afghanistan had become "increasingly unclear" over the past decade and set a deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops remaining in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, exactly two decades after al Qaeda's attacks on the United States that triggered the war. Foreign troops under NATO command will also withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with the U.S. pullout.

  • Texas trade school owner’s journal helped convict him of $72M VA fraud, feds say

    The owner of a trade school that marketed to veterans was convicted of a $72 million fraud, officials say.

  • Giannis returns, Bucks cool off surging Hawks 120-109

    ATLANTA (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in his return to the Milwaukee lineup and got plenty of help from his teammates as the Bucks cooled off the surging Atlanta Hawks 120-109 Thursday night. Antetokounmpo had missed six games with an ailing left knee before getting cleared to play in Atlanta, where he starred in the NBA All-Star Game last month. ''Watching this team play six games, I realize this team is really, really good,'' Antetokounmpo said.

  • The Matt Gaetz Problem That GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Wishes Would Just Go Away

    GettyDespite a seemingly daily string of new revelations, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) pressed ahead Thursday with his position that Rep. Matt Gaetz should retain his seats on the Armed Services and Judiciary Committees.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American—he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said Thursday. “There’s no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that would be dealt with at that time.”Gaetz, who’s currently under federal investigation for his involvement with an alleged sex ring, also faces a probe from the House Ethics Committee for a litany of potential violations.“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds for personal use, and/or accepted a bribe/improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House rules,” the Ethics Committee wrote in a letter last week.But McCarthy continues to insist that everyone needs to “wait for the facts” before Gaetz faces any internal repercussions in Congress, even as he’s insisted that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should be stripped of committee assignments for having repeated contact with a woman who turned out to be a Chinese government operative. Swalwell cut off contact as soon as he became aware of the situation, and there are no allegations that he broke any law.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenGaetz’s situation seems far more precarious. As a member of the Judiciary Committee, he has oversight responsibilities of the very same Justice Department that is investigating him—and which he has accused of fomenting a witch hunt against him under President Joe Biden.But McCarthy ignored that question Thursday. He repeated that Gaetz was innocent until proven guilty, that he had spoken with Gaetz and the Florida Republican said he was innocent, and that he would “let the investigation take care of itself.” (Gaetz has publicly denied wrongdoing.)The GOP leader’s continued punting on Gaetz comes as his party largely settles into a circumspect stance on the allegations—unless, or until, there are more developments. Most aides believe wider calls for his resignation, or disciplinary measures like a loss of committee assignments, will only come if Gaetz is indicted.On Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the second-ranking House Republican, told reporters that party leadership will “of course react and take action” if “something really formal” happens with the Department of Justice probe.Matt Gaetz’s Wingman Paid Dozens of Young Women—and a 17-Year-OldMeanwhile, rank-and-file Republicans aren’t exactly circling the wagons around the embattled congressman. Most don’t like Gaetz, and the congressman himself acknowledges he has few friends on Capitol Hill. Only close MAGA allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have actively rallied to his defense—Judiciary Committee ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH) to a lesser extent—but even fewer Republicans have tried to build pressure on him to resign. Only one Republican lawmaker, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, has called on Gaetz to leave office over the allegations, and the two very different Republicans already had an acrimonious beef. Kinzinger’s final straw with Gaetz cited The Daily Beast’s reporting on the congressman’s payments to Joel Greenberg, the Florida official said to have facilitated his access to girls and young women.Through it all, Gaetz has been defiant. At first, he claimed that the allegations he paid for underage sex were part of a sweeping extortion plot against his family. He has since moved on to framing the rapidly mounting scandal as proof the “deep state” and mainstream media are out to get him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Shonda Rhimes ‘shocked’ by fan response to Rege-Jean Page’s exit

    Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes expressed that she was “shocked” by the fan reaction to news that the show’s breakout star, Rege-Jean Page, is leaving the Netflix hit. “It felt very abstract to me.”

  • ‘Primitive fish’ caught in east Tennessee river predates the 21st century, state says

    Lake sturgeon are endangered and can live for up to 150 years, the state says.

  • Biden meets with Asian Pacific American Caucus amid rise in hate crimes

    The meeting comes as Congress considers legislation aimed at strengthening the review and reporting of anti-Asian hate crimes.

  • McGee Whiz

    Brad Johnson reviews the latest closer and base thief news with a spotlight on Jake McGee, Ramon Laureano, and Tim Locastro. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tradeweb Markets (TW) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Does Tradeweb Markets (TW) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Kemba Walker with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 04/13/2021

  • Intel officials call China "unparalleled priority" among world threats

    Top U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials testified before the Senate about worldwide threats facing the nation.

  • Biden Visits Arlington Cemetery After Afghanistan Withdrawal Speech

    “The grief is raw," Biden said of Section 60, where America's most recent war dead are buried. "It’s a visceral reminder of the living cost of war.”

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Australia to withdraw last 80 troops from Afghanistan

    Australia would complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in September in line with the United States and other allies, the prime minister said Thursday. Australia’s contribution to the NATO-led mission had once exceeded 15,000 personnel, but only 80 remain. “In line with the United States and other allies and partners, the last remaining Australian troops will depart Afghanistan in September,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, without nominating a day.