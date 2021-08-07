Afghanistan war: Taliban say jail captured and prisoners freed

·2 min read
Afghan security officials patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city
The fall of two regional capitals in 24 hours is a blow to security forces, seen here in the city of Herat

The Taliban say they have captured a prison in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan and freed all of the prisoners.

Video on social media shows hundreds of inmates leaving the jail in the city of Sheberghan on Saturday after the insurgents launched an attack.

The Taliban have taken control of the city, making it the second regional capital to fall to the militants.

It is a major blow to security forces, as battles escalate across the country.

Sheberghan is a stronghold of the former Afghan vice-president and warlord, Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose supporters have been leading the fight against the insurgents.

Local media reports that 150 people travelled to the city to help Afghan forces.

The Taliban first took control of the governor's compound on Friday during intense fighting, before it was retaken by Afghan security forces.

However, the region's council chief, Babur Eshchi, told the BBC the militants were now in control of the whole city, except an army base, where fighting was still going on.

The region's deputy governor told AFP news agency that government officials had retreated to the airport.

Violence is also raging in other parts of the country, as the Taliban continue to make rapid advances, displacing thousands of civilians.

The city of Zaranj, in Nimroz province, was the first regional capital to fall to the insurgents on Friday.

Other provincial capitals under pressure include Herat in the west, and the southern cities of Kandahar and Lashkar Gah.

In the Afghan capital Kabul, the Taliban shot dead President Ashraf Ghani's former spokesman and carried out a bomb attack on the house of the acting defence minister.

A map showing who&#39;s in control of Afghanistan
A map showing who's in control of Afghanistan

The Afghan military says dozens of Islamist fighters, including some senior commanders, have been killed in Lashkar Gah, however the Taliban have denied the military's version of events.

The US and UK governments have urged its citizens to leave immediately because of the worsening security situation.

On Friday, the British Foreign Office warned that militants were very likely to carry out attacks in Afghanistan. The US has said citizens can receive a repatriation loan if they cannot afford to pay for a commercial flight themselves.

You may be interested in watching:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

    The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at the ministry, cited examples where Afghan government forces were able to retake some districts captured by the Taliban last month, although he added that insurgent activity was notable this month near big provincial centres. The Taliban's rapid territorial gains in Afghanistan's rural areas over the last few months caught many off guard, particularly the Afghan government.

  • Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city

    The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan's government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country's acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a major but symbolic victory, the Taliban on Friday appeared to have taken their first provincial capital — the city of Zaranj in southern Nimroz province.

  • The Weekly Wrap – U.S Nonfarm Payrolls and the Greenback Steal the Show

    It was a busy week for the majors. Ultimately, however, it was U.S nonfarm payrolls that delivered strong support for the Greenback to leave the rest of the majors in the red.

  • U.S. added 943,000 jobs in July; unemployment rate at 5.4%

    The number of people who reported they had jobs surged by 1 million, pushing the jobless rate down from 5.9% in June.

  • Mozambique insurgency: Rwanda leads the fightback

    A 1,000-strong force has made major gains against the insurgents since its deployment last month.

  • Taliban take control of first Afghan provincial capital in sustained offensive

    On the same day that the Afghan government’s head of media was murdered, the Taliban have captured the city of Zaranj

  • Taliban captures first provincial center in Afghanistan, a symbolic victory

    The militant group also assassinated a senior government spokesman in Kabul.

  • Barcelona president: Keeping Messi was a ‘risky’ investment

    Money came between Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Barcelona said the player wanted to stay. Letting Messi go was the only way of saving the club, and just like that Messi's era at Barcelona came to an end.

  • Canada sets new record for Olympic medals at non-boycotted Summer Games

    Canada's medal count at the Tokyo Olympics is up to 23, the highest it's ever been at a non-boycotted Summer Games.

  • Biden, Harris meet with Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander community leaders

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with leaders and representatives from the Asian American (AA), Native Hawaiian (NH) and Pacific Islander (PI) communities on Thursday to discuss the surge in hate incidents. Follow-up meeting: Biden and Harris convened with the leaders in March, following the Atlanta spa shooting that took the lives of six Asian women and two others, KHON2 reported. While acknowledging the effort still required to support the communities, Biden mentioned his infrastructure bill that would help fund efforts strengthening racial equality.

  • North Korea developing nuclear, missile programs in 2021 -U.N. report

    North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the first half of 2021 in violation of international sanctions and despite the country's worsening economic situation, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday. The report by a panel of independent sanctions monitors to the U.N. Security Council North Korea sanctions committee said Pyongyang "continued to seek material and technology for these programmes overseas." "Despite the country's focus on its worsening economic travails, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea continued to maintain and develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," the sanctions monitors concluded.

  • Lil Durk Vows Again Not to Mention Dead Rappers in His Music or Perform Songs Featuring Their Names

    Lil Durk took to Twitter on Thursday to double down on his commitment to no longer name-drop the dead in his songs or during his performances.

  • Iran denies role in tanker attack, says seeks Gulf security

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran on Saturday rejected as psychological warfare accusations that it was behind a deadly attack on a tanker off Oman's coast, and said Tehran sought to enhance the security of the strategic Gulf waterway. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said on Friday Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind the attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week. "If we were to confront enemies...we would declare it openly, so the recent storytelling by the enemies is a psychological operation," state media quoted Abolfazl Shekarchi, Iran's senior armed forces spokesman, as saying.

  • NBA free agency: Lauri Markkanen wants off Bulls, has multiple offers

    Lauri Markkanen is ready to move on from the Bulls in restricted free agency. Should the Celtics consider signing the 24-year-old forward?

  • The US military plainly failed in Afghanistan. The generals need to answer for it.

    Expect the military officials who commanded the war in Afghanistan to invoke "cutting and running." Let's talk about why they failed.

  • Panama, Colombia agree to restrict flow of migrants

    Officials of Panama and Colombia agreed Friday to restrict the growing flow of migrants, mainly Cubans and Haitians, who have been crossing the Darien Gap that marks the border between the two countries. The foreign ministers of both countries said they will announce a target number for migrants next week. The figure will be determined at a meeting in Colombia Monday between both countries’ security and immigration officials.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Angela shocks cast when she angrily flashes the camera in tell-all sneak peek

    It looks like part 1 of the reunion special is going to be a doozy.

  • From internet access to military intervention, calls grow for tangible actions against Cuba

    As President Joe Biden takes steps on Cuba policy, many Cuban Americans want more forceful actions from the administration and Republicans are seizing the moment.

  • Canadian justice lawyer: US didn't mislead in Huawei arrest

    There is no evidence to support defense allegations the U.S. acted in bad faith or omitted evidence in an attempt to mislead an extradition hearing for a top executive at Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies, a Canadian government lawyer said Thursday. The argument came in a hearing for Meng Wanzhou, who is Huawei's chief financial officer as well as the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested by Canadian authorities at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise.

  • U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian military seize record $1.4 billion in illicit drugs

    Member of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Cutter James crew and the Royal Canadian Navy offloaded a record haul of confiscated drugs Thursday morning at Port Everglades.