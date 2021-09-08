Afghanistan: Women protest against all-male Taliban government

·4 min read

Dozens of women in Kabul and the north-eastern Afghan province of Badakhshan have protested against the formation of an all-male interim Taliban government to rule Afghanistan.

Demonstrators said they would not accept a government with no women ministers.

Some women were reportedly beaten before the protests were dispersed.

Local news organisation Etilaatroz said some of its journalists were detained and beaten for covering the rally.

The Taliban, who have not responded to the allegations, warned that such protests were illegal.

They have said protesters needed permission to march, and should not use what they called abusive language.

On Tuesday, three people were killed during a demonstration in the western city of Herat.

The EU said the Islamist group had reneged on promises to make their government "inclusive and representative", while the US also expressed concern that the interim government includes figures linked to attacks on US forces.

In a statement, the US state department said it was concerned by the "affiliations and track records of some of the individuals".

But China said on Wednesday that it welcomed the end of "three weeks of anarchy" in Afghanistan, and pledged $31 million in immediate aid.

The formation of an interim government, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters, is "a necessary step to restore order and rebuild the country".

The anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRF) have urged the international community not to recognise the new government, calling the cabinet "illegal" and "a clear sign of the group's enmity with the Afghan people".

The NRF, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late resistance icon Ahmad Shah Massoud, have been fighting Taliban militants in the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, which was Afghanistan's last anti-Taliban stronghold.

The Taliban insist they have now defeated the NRF in Panjshir, but NRF leaders say they are still fighting.

On Tuesday the Taliban announced the first appointments to their interim cabinet, which will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

Hassan Akhund served as foreign minister, and then later deputy prime minister, when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. Like many of the new cabinet ministers he is under UN sanctions for his position in that government.

Another incoming minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is head of the notorious Haqqani network.

Unlike the wider Taliban, the Haqqani network has been designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US. It also maintains close ties to al-Qaeda.

The FBI says Haqqani was behind some of the deadliest attacks of the 20-year-long war, including a truck bomb explosion in Kabul in 2017 that killed more than 150 people.

He is wanted by the FBI over a 2008 attack on a hotel that killed an American.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is holding a virtual meeting of 20 Western nations on Wednesday, to co-ordinate a set of conditions for engagement with the Taliban government.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in a sweeping offensive more than three weeks ago. They now face many tough challenges in the conflict-torn country, including stabilising the economy and gaining international recognition.

Ministers told to implement 'Islamic law'

Zabihullah Mujahid press conference
The Taliban's spokesman announced the appointments at a press conference on Tuesday

Earlier on Tuesday, a statement attributed to Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada told the government to uphold Sharia law - Islam's legal system. The Taliban have been known for their extremely hardline interpretation of Sharia.

The Taliban want "strong and healthy" relations with other countries and would respect international laws and treaties as long as they did not conflict with "Islamic law and the country's national values", the statement said.

Hassan Akhund, the new interim prime minister, is influential on the religious side of the movement, rather than the military side.

His appointment is seen as a compromise, after recent reports of in-fighting between some relatively moderate Taliban figures and their hardline colleagues.

Analysis box by Lyse Doucet, chief international correspondent
Analysis box by Lyse Doucet, chief international correspondent

A movement which has long moved in the shadows, whose names would surface only on the world's terrorism watch lists, is now announcing titles used in governments the world over.

Acting prime minister Mullah Akhund appears as a compromise candidate after reported rivalries among leading military and political figures who will serve under him.

Its caretaker nature also provides breathing space as the Taliban move from guns to government.

It also underlines the Taliban view that a Taliban victory can only mean Taliban rule. Sources say they pushed back against calls for an "inclusive" government. They balked at including former political figures and officials, who've had their turn at the top, and especially those tainted by corruption.

"Why should we let others pick our cabinet when other countries pick their own? "was one retort.

As for women, there was never a chance they would be given a ministerial role; the ministry of women's affairs seems to have been, for now, abolished altogether.

Other appointments to the new government include:

  • Mullah Yaqoob as acting defence minister. He is the son of Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar

  • Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be one of the PM's deputies. He oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement last year

  • Amir Khan Muttaqi, an interim foreign minister, also took part in the withdrawal talks

Graphic
Graphic
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong activists slam government for foreign agent label

    The Hong Kong government is arbitrarily labeling pro-democracy organizations as foreign agents, making them subject to prosecution under a tough national security law, a leader of the group that has organized the city’s annual Tiananmen candlelight vigils said Tuesday. Chow Hang-tung, vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, made the comment shortly before the group submitted a letter to police rejecting their request for details of the alliance's operations and finances. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said earlier Tuesday that law enforcement agents may request information from suspected foreign agents or foreign political organizations in accordance with the law.

  • Afghanistan: Don't recognise Taliban regime, resistance urges

    The all-men interim cabinet includes names of people on the US and UN most-wanted lists.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban fire warning shots at protest in Kabul

    Unrest grows as more Afghans demand women's rights and chant anti-Taliban and anti-Pakistan slogans.

  • Afghanistan needs you, Red Cross tells other aid groups

    Peter Maurer made the comments in a briefing with reporters at the end of a four-day trip to Afghanistan when he met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's political office. "I do hope that other organisations can find a pathway back," Maurer said.

  • Taliban form all-male Afghan government of old guard members

    The Taliban on Tuesday announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition, a move that seems unlikely to win the international support the new leaders desperately need to avoid an economic meltdown. Appointed to the key post of interior minister was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $5 million bounty on his head and is believed to still be holding at least one American hostage. The announcement came hours after Taliban fired their guns into the air to disperse protesters in the capital of Kabul and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week that heavy-handed tactics were used to break up a demonstration.

  • Trump loses weight post-presidency, ditches spray tan for Florida sun

    Leaving the White House may be a weight off former President Donald Trump's shoulders in more ways than one, with observers noting that physical changes in the former president's appearance may demonstrate the physical toll the presidency took while also signaling future ambitions.

  • House Ethics panel announces new investigations of four lawmakers

    The House Ethics Committee announced Tuesday it would initiate investigations into four lawmakers over separate possible violations cited by an outside ethics group.

  • Tigray rebels massacre 125 villagers in Ethiopia's Amhara: doctors

    Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month before being driven out by pro-government forces, doctors said Wednesday.

  • 'Taliban Five' go from Guantanamo Bay to new Afghan government

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — Four of the so-called “Taliban Five” have been named to key roles in the Taliban’s new “caretaker” government in Afghanistan following the terrorist group’s takeover of the country after the militant leaders were released from detention at Guantanamo Bay in a prisoner exchange for U.S. Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians celebrate prison break

    Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Palestinians sent incendiary balloons into Israel in support of six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from an Israeli prison the day before. Israeli forces were still scouring the country's north and the occupied West Bank for the escapees after the biggest prison break of its kind in decades.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election, forging ahead with a plan criticised by rivals as a cynical move to maintain his political power. But Duterte, who has always portrayed himself as a reluctant leader, said his decision was driven by love of country. A prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in the Hague is seeking to investigate https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-criminal-court-prosecutor-requests-probe-into-philippines-killings-2021-06-14 the firebrand leader over thousands of killings in his notorious "war on drugs".

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • China chases 'rejuvenation' with control of tycoons, society

    An avalanche of changes launched by China’s ruling Communist Party has jolted everyone from tech billionaires to school kids. Now, after 40 years of growth that transformed China into the world's factory but left a gulf between a wealthy elite and the poor majority, the party is promising to spread prosperity more evenly and is pressing private companies to pay for social welfare and back Beijing’s ambition to become a global technology competitor.

  • How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

    How Trump could start a GOP circular firing squad

  • British war hero: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

    A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

  • UN denies Sudan refugee camps used as bolthole for Tigray rebels

    The UN on Tuesday denied claims that Tigrayan rebels were holing up in refugee camps in Sudan after Ethiopian officials said fighters had been caught with refugee ID cards.