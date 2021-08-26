Afghanistan's economy in crisis after Taliban take-over

Ashitha Nagesh - BBC News
·6 min read
Afghans outside a closed bank in Kabul on 25 August 2021
Long queues have been forming outside banks, which are closed

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan for the first time in 20 years. But while they no longer have any military opposition, they now face an economy on the brink of collapse, which threatens to worsen an already devastating humanitarian crisis.

When the militant group seized power on 15 August, Afghanistan's internal banking system froze up. Long queues have formed outside banks, many of which are closed, and ATMs that aren't dispensing money. With limited access to cash, people are becoming increasingly desperate.

The economy was already extremely fragile, heavily dependent on aid. A nation is considered aid-dependent when 10% or more of its gross domestic product (GDP) comes from foreign aid; in Afghanistan's case, about 40% of its GDP was international aid, according to the World Bank.

When it became clear that the Taliban would gain control of Kabul, western powers, including the US and Germany, suspended foreign aid to the country. The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also since halted payments.

Foreign reserves of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the central bank, have also been frozen. DAB has reserves of roughly $9bn (£6.5bn), most of which is held in the US.

Ajmal Ahmady, the former governor of DAB, tweeted last week that he fled the country on a US military plane on the day the Taliban seized Kabul.

He said most of the DAB's reserves are held in safe, liquid assets such as US Treasury bonds and gold offshore, as per international standards.

"We can say the accessible funds to the Taliban are perhaps 0.1-0.2% of Afghanistan's total international reserves," he added. "Not much."

And last week, a Biden administration official confirmed to the BBC: "Any central bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban."

While the economy is at a standstill, the country is facing an exodus of people, with crowds rushing to the airport to try and escape Taliban rule. One money changer in Kabul told the Wall Street Journal that some landlords are even asking their tenants to stay in their properties for free, "because they fear that the Taliban may just take a house if it's empty".

In a recent article in the Financial Times, Mr Ahmady wrote that claims the Taliban could get sufficient revenue from illegal mining, opium production or trade routes were "over-optimistic".

"Taliban revenues from such sources could be considered relatively large when only running an insurgency campaign," he said. "They are wholly inadequate to operate a functional government."

On top of foreign aid, another 4% of Afghanistan's GDP was made up of remittances, according to the World Bank - that is, family members living outside the country sending money home from abroad. This meant that it was one of the countries most dependent on remittances in the world.

Long queues outside banks in Kabul on 25 August 2021
Western Union and MoneyGram also stopped transferring money to Afghanistan

But in response to the Taliban's take-over and western countries halting foreign aid shipments, international transfer companies Western Union and MoneyGram suspended their services in Afghanistan - effectively cutting off the supply of family money from abroad, too.

Announcing its decision last week, Western Union said in a statement that it knew the suspension would have a huge impact on Afghans.

"We recognise that our services provide a vital channel for our customers to support their loved ones, and we will continue to closely monitor this rapidly developing situation and keep our customers and associates apprised of any developments," it said.

As a result, there is no hard currency for civilians to access - the banks are almost all closed, and people are unable to withdraw dollars.

Because of the volatile political situation the local currency, the afghani - which was already low in value - is now worth even less.

People have been sharing their experiences anonymously on the @HearAfghanWomen Twitter account.

In one tweet, a woman writes: "Gas is too expensive, all banks closed, other foodstuff shortage in Kabul stores, can't find mobile top-up - and also afraid for our lives."

In another, the account says people have resorted to selling their household belongings on the street.

"In the past few days, huge lines have formed in front of banks all over Afghanistan, and the banks now don't have the currency," Fawaz Gerges, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics (LSE), tells the BBC.

"It doesn't matter if you have afghani currency, because that money has lost most of its value. And the central bank, the resources, the assets that helped to really sustain the afghani currency have been frozen."

Falling confidence in the Afghan economy has caused the afghani currency to plummet, Prof Gerges says - leaving civilians reliant on foreign NGOs and humanitarian organisations.

On top of all of this, Afghanistan is in the middle of a devastating drought, which according to UN estimates has left around half of the country's children malnourished.

"This is the second drought in three years," Prof Gerges says. Afghanistan, he says, already had the second-highest level of food insecurity in the world, high rates of poverty, and a health system "at breaking point" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Taliban takeover has exacerbated the multiple crises that already existed," Prof Gerges adds. "What we have in Afghanistan is a 'perfect storm' - and what I mean by 'perfect storm' is multiple crises happening at once. It could really turn Afghanistan into a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, similar to the ones in Syria and Yemen."

But international leaders are hoping that the Taliban will want to prove that they are able to govern effectively, and so will be willing to compromise in order to get foreign funding reinstated.

For example, after chairing a virtual summit of G7 leaders this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the countries had "very considerable leverage - economic, diplomatic and political" with the Taliban, including withholding substantial funds.

The G7 countries are the UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

Prof Gerges says the G7 is "using carrots as opposed to sticks at this stage".

"It seems to me that the Western powers and the US are willing to do what is called conditional engagement - that is, that the Taliban have to behave in order for the international community to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign reserves, and allow the Taliban access to Afghanistan's central bank's assets."

In terms of the economy, he says, "I think it's in the self-interests of the Taliban to provide goods and services for the Afghan people, to show that they are now in control, that they are a functioning government, and that they mean it when they say that they have changed."

But whether that is enough to make them compromise on their politics and ideology, he adds, is very much an open question.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • White House expects qualified Afghans to leave country despite Taliban request

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration expects that some Afghans who qualify for special visas will not be barred from going to Kabul airport to evacuate in coming days, even as the Taliban asks the United States to stop helping them leave, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. A Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday that the group wants the United States to stop encouraging Afghans to leave and foreign countries to stop taking Afghan experts out of Afghanistan.

  • Evacuations in Afghanistan: What to know about who's going out, where are they going and more

    Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on Aug. 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

  • 'Don't panic and get back to work', Taliban order former officials

    Ashraf Haidari, an economist at the Aghan finance ministry, was waiting anxiously at home when a call came from the Taliban: a commander ordered him back to work so he could help run the country once the "crazy foreigners" had left. On the other end of the line was a Taliban commander, urging Haidari to return to his ministry where he works allocating funds to the country's 34 provinces. To fit in with the norms of the previous Taliban rule, when they brutally enforced a strict interpretation of Islamic law, Haidari grew a beard.

  • Boston mayor to discuss future of city's waterfront

    Boston Mayor Kim Janey is set to address the future of the Boston waterfront.

  • London family who went to Afghanistan family wedding tell of terrifying escape from Taliban

    Sabrallah Zahiri, who was due to return to Hounslow on 16 August, said the Taliban put a gun to his head, and claimed his cousin was shot dead.

  • Biden to meet Israel's prime minister, Kabul airport warning: 5 things to know Thursday

    President Biden will meet with Israel's new prime minster, U.S. citizens at Kabul airport urged to "leave immediately" and more news to start your Thursday.

  • America's metastasizing judicial tyranny problem

    Just because judges do it does not mean it is legal

  • Death sentence upheld for church shooter Dylann Roof

    He was the first person in the U.S. to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

  • Afghanistan news – live: Terror attack at Kabul airport ‘imminent’ as Afghans told to escape at land border

    Follow live updates here

  • The World Bank halted aid to Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover

    The World Bank has committed more than $5.3 billion to projects in Afghanistan since 2002, but is now suspending money due to the Taliban takeover.

  • Giant tortoise gives up vegetarian lifestyle in 'horrifying' carnivorous attack on chick

    A giant tortoise in the Seychelles islands ate a bird and was caught on video, the first recording of the vegetarian reptile going carnivorous.

  • UK Says Forces Evacuated More Than 10,000 People From Afghanistan

    The UK’s defense ministry said its forces have evacuated more than 10,000 people from Afghanistan, after a Taliban takeover prompted a wave of evacuations from the country ahead of the withdrawal of US troops.Footage released by the UK Ministry of Defence on August 25 shows troops and civilians at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 22.By Thursday, the US, UK, and Australia had issued warnings that it was not safe for civilians to remain outside the gates of the airport.The US Embassy in Kabul warned US citizens outside the airport’s gates to “leave immediately,” citing security threats.“US citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” a statement read.The UK issued the same call for its citizens to leave the area, with the Foreign Office warning of a “high threat of terrorist attack.”Australian officials said there was “an ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack” at the airport and urged citizens to “move to a safe location and await further advice.” Credit: UK Ministry of Defence via Storyful

  • Some Afghans vow to resist Taliban from mountain enclave

    In a mountain valley north of Kabul, the last remnants of Afghanistan's shattered security forces have vowed to resist the Taliban in a remote region that has defied conquerors before. Nestled in the towering Hindu Kush, the Panjshir Valley has a single narrow entrance and is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing.

  • Vice News correspondent details his experience in Kandahar as the Taliban took control

    Vice News international correspondent and producer Ben C. Solomon was on the ground in Kandahar as the Taliban fought to gain control of Afghanistan. He joins “CBSN AM” to discuss what it was like as the country’s second largest city fell to militants and how Afghan military forces responded.

  • Kerala's COVID-19 lessons for India and Modi's government

    Vilified by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party for its high COVID-19 cases, Kerala's apparent poor record may actually hold crucial lessons for the country in containing the outbreak as authorities brace for a possible third wave of infections. The opposition-ruled, densely populated southern state is currently reporting the most number of coronavirus cases in the country and accounts for the second-highest national tally - unflattering headline numbers that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has seized upon as a reflection of bungled local leadership. However, a Reuters analysis of national and state data, and interviews with epidemiologists and Kerala health authorities paint a different picture.

  • 2 US lawmakers' Kabul trip prompts questions, criticism

    Two members of Congress are facing criticism and questions following their surprise visit to Afghanistan this week, which diverted resources from the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal, enraged military leaders and led House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to declare it not “a good idea.” Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in on a charter Tuesday and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours before flying out on a military plane.

  • A Mural Was Painted to Honor King Von, But Police Are Trying to Take It Down

    A mural was painted in King Von's old neighborhood in Chicago to honor the late rapper's life, but police are trying to get it taken down. Here's the story.

  • Al Qaeda, ISIS-K, and a trio of has-beens: The players in Taliban-led Afghanistan

    Just over a week ago, the U.S.-backed Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was overthrown as the Taliban swept through Afghanistan and seized the capital with the aim of establishing the so-called “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan."

  • Taliban to forbid music in public again - but they will 'persuade rather than pressure' people to obey the rule

    The Taliban will ban music in public their spokesman has said, because the movement considers it un-Islamic.

  • Warner Bros. Unveils First ‘Matrix 4’ Trailer, New Look at ‘The Batman’ at CinemaCon | THR News

    The studio teased its upcoming slate, also including 'Dune,' 'Malignant,' 'King Richard,' 'The Many Saints of Newark' and 'Cry Macho.'