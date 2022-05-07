Afghanistan's Taliban order women to cover up head to toe

FILE - Burqa-clad women walk on Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan on March 16, 2017. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday, May 7, 2022 ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, a sharp hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was bound to further complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful international community.

The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous rule between 1996 and 2001.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi, acting minister for the Taliban’s vice and virtue ministry.

The Taliban previously decided against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

That decision disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis.

“For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” said Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and virtue ministry in a statement.

“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes,” he said.

The decree added that if women had no important work outside it is better for them to stay at home. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi said.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.

Since taking power last August, the Taliban leadership has been squabbling among themselves as they struggle to transition from war to governing. It has pit hard-liners against the more pragmatic among them,

Infuriating many Afghans is the knowledge that many of the Taliban of the younger generation, like Sirajuddin Haqqani, are educating their girls in Pakistan, while in Afghanistan women and girls have been targeted by their repressive edicts since taking power.

Girls have been banned from school beyond grade 6 in most of the country since the Taliban’s return. Universities opened earlier this year in much of the country, but since taking power the Taliban edicts have been erratic. While a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women.

The religiously driven Taliban administration fears that going forward with enrolling girls beyond the the sixth grade could alienate their rural base, Hashmi said.

In the capital of Kabul private schools and universities have operated uninterrupted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden lauds Romanian efforts to help Ukrainian refugees

    U.S. first lady Jill Biden on Saturday praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the range of humanitarian aid they are providing to Ukrainians who are fleeing Russia’s war against their country. Biden delivered her sober assessment at the conclusion of a nearly hourlong briefing at the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest on the massive relief effort.

  • Taliban to force Afghan women to wear face veil

    Any woman refusing to comply with the new decree could see a male guardian jailed for three days.

  • Taliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best

    The Taliban on Saturday ruled Afghan women must cover their faces, according to a decree from the group's supreme leader, an escalation of growing restrictions on women in public that is drawing a backlash from the international community and many Afghans. A spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice read the decree from the group's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada at a press conference in Kabul, saying that a woman's father or closest male relative would be visited and eventually imprisoned or fired from government jobs if she did not cover her face outside the home.

  • Palestinians facing eviction by Israel vow to stay on land

    Everything here is makeshift, a result of decades of uncertainty. Homes are made from tin and plastic sheets, water is trucked in and power is obtained from batteries or a few solar panels. The lives of thousands of Palestinians in a cluster of Bedouin communities in the southern West Bank have been on hold for more than four decades, ever since the land they cultivated and lived on was declared a military firing and training zone by Israel.

  • ‘If I panic it will be worse.’ In Donbas, weary civilians try to cope.

    For civilians left in Ukraine’s Donbas, Russian war pressures have eroded a sense of security. To manage fear, many focus on their faith – and the work of surviving.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has a controversial plan for the southern border. Is it working?

    Understanding the effects of Abbott's hotly debated policies

  • EU attempts to save Iran nuclear deal with last-ditch effort -FT

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts. Talks have been on hold since March, chiefly over Iran's insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Tehran's elite security force, from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. Borrell is considering a scenario whereby the designation on the IRGC is lifted, but kept in place on other parts of the organisation, which has several arms and a sprawling business empire, the FT reported.

  • ‘He had to resign due to an SEC investigation,’ but we bought 3 annuities from this financial adviser. What do we do?

    Question: My wife and I purchased three annuities through a financial advisor with a large financial institution over the past 10 years. The advisor we worked with had to resign due to an SEC investigation. How should we go about finding a new financial advisor who can help us with our accounts and other investment/retirement issues?

  • Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Performed at Her 'Amazing' 40th Birthday Party: 'I'm His No. 1 Fan'

    In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress said her husband "performed all covers of songs that made up our time together" in honor of her birthday

  • Kherson region: more than 2 thousand people independently evacuated themselves from the area occupied by the Russians

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 16:43 2,100 people from the front-line villages in the Kherson region have independently evacuated from the Russian occupation, making their way towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

  • Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

    U.S. stocks' tumble this year is putting an increased focus on equity valuations, as investors assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread geopolitical uncertainty. Although many investors tended to brush off elevated valuations during the market's dynamic surge from its post-COVID-19 lows, they have been quick to punish companies viewed as overvalued this year, as the Fed rolls back easy money policies that had kept bond yields low and buoyed equities. While recently discounted valuations may boost stocks' appeal to some bargain hunters, other investors believe equities may not be cheap enough, as the Fed signals it is ready to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, bond yields surge, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine continue roiling markets.

  • Economists are asking the US to report inflation by income

    The US’s most popular inflation gauge, the consumer price index, is one of the few areas of American life where income doesn’t really play a role. The indicator, which is compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), is based on the agency’s’ understanding of average consumption of goods and services. The economists, who were brought together by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, say in a new report that a more nuanced reading of prices is key to understanding inequality in America.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan and South Korea report, in 13th launch this year

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, marking yet another launch since leader Kim Jong-un warned of "preemptive" use of nuclear weapons. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff determined that the North Korean government launched the missile from Sunan, a district in Pyongyang. The missile fell into the waters just outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after flying over a distance of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki.

  • Housing market opens door for frank discussion on property taxes

    The incredible run of the housing market has now presented an opportunity for local government to tackle affordability.

  • Barry Morphew's Daughters Defend His Innocence In 'Good Morning America' Interview

    The two adult daughters of a Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of their missing mother said in an interview that aired Friday that they are standing behind him and do not believe he had anything to do with her disappearance. Barry Morphew pleaded for help finding Suzanne Morphew after she disappeared and was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 but he was arrested and charged with murder in her death and other crimes last year. He pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to

  • Zelenskyy on medicine: Russia has brought problems we could not have imagined

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Thursday, 5 May 2022, 23:07 The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that there is no access to treatment for cancer patients, limited access to insulin, and a lack of antibiotics in the Russian-occupied territories.

  • Tim Ryan, Democrats’ Senate nominee in Ohio, skips Biden’s events in the Cincinnati area

    President Joe Biden on Friday is visiting the Cincinnati area to talk up priorities such as a China competition bill and a new 3D printing program, but a key fellow Democrat --- the party's Senate nominee in Ohio, Tim Ryan --- wasn't expected to take part in Biden's events.

  • Gemma Chan's getting her own Crazy Rich Asians spinoff

    Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians was a landmark moment in recent film—not least of which because it apparently clued Hollywood executives in to the (not exactly revelatory) fact that there was good money to be made from giving actual studio support to the already amazing work Asian-American creators were doing in the film industry. Now Deadline reports that Warner Bros. is set to expand the franchise, putting into development a spin-off movie centered on Gemma Chan’s character, Astrid, who was a s

  • Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

    President Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary, the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role. Incumbent Jen Psaki is set to leave the post next week. Jean-Pierre takes on the role as the White House faces an uphill battle to help Democrats hold onto the House and Senate in this fall's midterm elections, and as the administration struggles to address Americans' concerns about soaring inflation and the state of the economy.

  • Garland: Escaped murder suspect, guard 'extremely dangerous'

    Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that an escaped murder suspect and jail officer who aided him are “regarded as extremely dangerous” and the U.S. Marshals Service has taken over leading the search for the two fugitives. Law enforcement officials in Alabama have been looking for Casey White, who was awaiting trial on a capital murder case, and Vicky White, a jail official, since they vanished after leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center last week. The two are not related, but had a “special relationship,” authorities said.