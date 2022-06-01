Afghans evacuated to Albania protest for faster move to US

FILE - The third flight with evacuated citizens from Afghanistan arrives at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania, early Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A group of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power last year have held a protest Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Albania over the failure to expedite their move to the United States. A small group of families in a resort town located 45 miles northwest of Albania’s capital, Tirana, called on the U.S. to speed up the process of their transfer.(AP Photo/Franc Zhurda, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A group of people evacuated from Afghanistan as the Taliban returned to power last year held a protest Wednesday in Albania over the failure to expedite their move to the United States.

A small group of families in Shengjin, a town located 70 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of Albania's capital, Tirana, called on the U.S. to speed up the process of their transfer. Some women and children held posters reading, “We are forgotten.”

Some 2,400 Afghans were evacuated to Albania in August and September 2021 and given temporary shelter in Shengjin and another resort town, Durres.

The United States and non-governmental organizations provided financial support for accommodating them.

The Albanian government said at the time that it would house thousands of Afghans for at least a year before they moved to the United States for final settlement. More recently, the government pledged to keep them for longer than a year if their U.S. visas were delayed.

The Foreign Ministry says 900 of the evacuees remain in Albania. Those no longer in the European country went to the U.S. and Canada.

Bledar Shima, the manager of a resort in Shengjin sheltering 350 Afghans, said the property has not been paid for six months. Shima urged the Albanian government to intervene, according to private TV station Top Channel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq: Iran gas cuts due to nonpayment will cause shortages

    Iraq's Electricity Ministry said Wednesday the country will face power shortages after crucial energy supplies from Iran were cut over non-payment. In a statement, the ministry said the total electricity supply was drastically reduced after Iran stopped exporting 5 million cubic meters of gas daily to Iraq. The gas imports are crucial for Iraq to meet soaring demands for electricity during the peak summer months especially in the southern provinces.

  • Death toll in Iran building collapse rises to 37

    The death toll in a catastrophic collapse of a tower in southwestern Iran rose to 37 on Wednesday, officials said, as emergency workers pulled another body from the rubble over a week after the disaster that has prompted an outpouring of outrage and grief in the country. Rescuers continued sifting through the ruins of the Metropol Building in Abadan, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. The governor of the Khuzestan province, Sadegh Khalilian, told state TV that he expects rescuers to find more bodies, based on the number of families still waiting in limbo for word from their loved ones.

  • China Urges UN Rights Chief to Look Into School Shootings in US

    (Bloomberg) -- China has called for the United Nations human rights chief to investigate mass shootings in the US, in an apparent effort to shift the focus from allegations of abuses in its far western Xinjiang region.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Ove

  • Live updates | Germany's FM urges long-term Ukraine support

    Germany’s foreign minister says the West must give Ukraine long-term support, and is defending the time it’s taking to deliver weapons systems to Kyiv. Annalena Baerbock told the German parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “fundamentally changed” his strategy after failing to take Ukraine quickly. Baerbock said Wednesday that “we need staying power in supporting Ukraine.”

  • Kellyanne Conway declines to say whether her marriage 'survived' the Trump administration but admits she and her husband don't wear wedding rings

    Conway discussed "Here's the Deal" in a CBS Mornings interview: "George Conway's vows are not to Donald Trump."

  • A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

    The changes in Ukrainian society that have taken place in recent years provoked rage from Vladimir Putin, as they go beyond his understanding, psychiatrist Roman Dolynskyi told NV, assessing the condition of Putin’s health amid rumors that the dictator has developed cancer.

  • Trump threatens Pulitzer committee with legal action if they don't rescind award for Russia probe coverage

    In a letter to the Pulitzer Prize Board, former President Donald Trump threatened legal action if they don't rescind prizes awarded for Russia probe coverage.

  • House Democrats Have a Gun Control Proposal That's Painfully in Touch With Reality

    Anything that might really make a dent in this American epidemic isn't on the table. Maybe even this isn't.

  • Russian army mopping up Ukraine, seeing it as a springboard for offensive against Europe - deputy minister

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 11:22 The Russian army's ruthless destruction of Ukraine's infrastructure could be indicative of Vladimir Putin's desire to use the territory as a springboard for a larger offensive against Europe.

  • Gosar strikes again after the Texas shooting, proving (again) that he's unfit for office

    Rep. Paul Gosar has once again shown himself completely unfit for office, this time by offering unproven gossip about the Texas school shooter.

  • Security Service of Ukraine: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large unit of Wagner Group fighters in Donbas

    Ukrainian defenders destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Donbas. Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutor with law enforcement agencies Details: A new telephone conversation between the invaders which was intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine [SSU] showed that after the elimination of such an elite unit of Russian soldiers (according to a source, the

  • Herschel Walker's Interview With Killer Mike Might Prove He's Playing Us

    As I’ve written before, dunking on Herschel Walker’s candidacy for a seat in the U.S. Senate representing Georgia has become something of a pastime around here. That’s not because of his party or his political beliefs so much as his repeated inability to articulate what he believes in, if anything, in terms that are coherent.

  • Supreme Court Vote-Count Order May Affect McCormick Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A US Supreme Court justice temporarily blocked a federal appeals ruling that might help former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary fight with celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was

  • Indian opposition's Gandhis summoned in money laundering probe

    India's financial crime-fighting agency wants to question the two most senior members of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, who lead the main opposition Congress party, as it investigates a complaint of money laundering, the party said on Wednesday. The summons by the enforcement directorate is linked to a nine-year old complaint by a lawmaker of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul, the party said. The lawmaker, Subramanian Swamy, had accused the Gandhis of forming a shell company and illegally gaining control of properties worth $300 million.

  • Florida State Guard opens its doors for first time in decades. Democrats slam DeSantis plan for army.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans in 2021 to revive the force after decades of dormancy.

  • B17 World War Two Bomber Barn Find

    This WWII bomber spent much of its life in a junkyard.

  • SBU exposes Russian agent in Ukrainian defense industry

    Ukraineina counterintelligence officers have uncovered a Russian agents operating at an enterprise of the Ukrainian defense industry in the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on May 31.

  • Republicans Are Getting Really ‘Sick’ of Trump’s ‘Bitching’

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIs former President Donald Trump’s hold on his Republican base waning? Vice’s senior political reporter Cameron Joseph thinks so.“Trump is slipping. [He] doesn’t have the grip over the GOP that he once did,” Joseph tells Molly Jong-Fast in this episode of The New Abnormal. “A lot of Republicans, even really hardcore conservative MAGA-y type folks, are sick of his bitching.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google P

  • Biden, Democrats out of sync in pushing assault weapons ban

    President Biden and Vice President Harris are calling for bans on assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, but they’re out of step with members of their own party who don’t want to vote on those hot-button issues and instead want to focus on more modest reforms. Activists would like to see Biden take executive action…

  • Congressional investigators find 'substantial reason to believe' Republican Reps. Pat Fallon and John Rutherford violated a federal stock law

    Independent congressional investigators said Fallon and Rutherford were uncooperative. The House Ethics Committee will make a final ruling.