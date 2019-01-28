Afghans do not want foreign forces long term: Afghan president

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a live TV broadcast at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan January 28, 2019. Presidential Palace office/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday the presence of foreign forces was based on an international agreement and they will not be required in the long term.

"No Afghans want foreign forces in their country for the long term," Ghani said in a televised address.

"The current presence of foreign forces is based on need, and this need has always been contemplated and will be contemplated ... and according to an exact and arranged plan we are trying to bring down that number to zero," he said.

(Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Writing by Rupam Jain; editing by Darren Schuettler)