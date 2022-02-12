Afghans protest US order to give $3.5B to 9/11 victims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHY GANNON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Demonstrators in Afghanistan’s capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden’s order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America’s 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans.

Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan.

Biden's order, signed Friday, allocates another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid to a trust fund to be managed by the U.N. to provide aid to Afghans. The country's economy is teetering on the brink of collapse after international money stopped coming into Afghanistan with the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban.

Torek Farhadi, a financial adviser to Afghanistan's former U.S.-backed government, questioned the U.N. managing Afghan Central Bank reserves. He said those funds are not meant for humanitarian aid but “to back up the country's currency, help in monetary policy and manage the country's balance of payment."

He also questioned the legality of Biden's order.

“These reserves belong to the people of Afghanistan, not the Taliban ... Biden’s decision is one-sided and does not match with international law,” said Farhadi. “No other country on Earth makes such confiscation decisions about another country’s reserves.”

Afghanistan has about $9 billion in assets overseas, including the $7 billion in the United States. The rest is mostly in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

“What about our Afghan people who gave many sacrifices and thousands of losses of lives?” asked the demonstration's organizer, Abdul Rahman, a civil society activist.

Rahman said he planned to organize more demonstrations across the capital to protest Biden's order. "This money belongs to the people of Afghanistan, not to the United States. This is the right of Afghans,” he said.

Misspelled placards in English accused the United States of being cruel and of stealing the money of Afghans.

Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem accused the Biden administration in a tweet late Friday of showing “the lowest level of humanity ... of a country and a nation.”

Biden's Friday order generated a social media storm with Twitter saying #USA_stole_money_from_afghan was trending among Afghans. Tweets repeatedly pointed out that the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi nationals, not Afghans.

Obaidullah Baheer, a lecturer at the American University in Afghanistan and a social activist, tweeted: “Let’s remind the world that #AfghansDidntCommit911 and that #BidenStealingAfgMoney!”

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was brought to Afghanistan by Afghan warlords after being expelled from Sudan in 1996. Those same warlords would later ally with the U.S.-led coalition to oust the Taliban in 2001. However, it was Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Omar who refused to hand over bin Laden to the U.S. after the devastating 9/11 attacks that killed thousands.

Still, some analysts took to Twitter to question Biden's order.

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the U.S.-based Wilson Center, called Biden's order to divert $3.5 billion away from Afghanistan “heartless."

“It’s great that $3.5B in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan has been freed up. But to take another $3.5B that belongs to the Afghan people, and divert it elsewhere--that is misguided and quite frankly heartless,” he tweeted.

Kugelman also said the opposition to Biden's order crossed Afghanistan's wide political divide.

“I can’t remember the last time so many people of such vastly different worldviews were so united over a US policy decision on Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chagos islanders in emotional, historic trip home

    Andrew Harding boards a boat of Chagossians returning to the island the UK refuses to return to Mauritius.

  • U.S. plans to free half of $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds for aid

    The United States is seeking to free up half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on U.S. soil to help the Afghan people while holding the rest to possibly satisfy terrorism-related lawsuits against the Taliban, the White House said on Friday. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to deal with the threat of an economic collapse in Afghanistan, setting wheels in motion for a complex resolution of competing interests in the Afghan assets. The U.S. Justice Department is due on Friday to present a plan to a federal judge on what to do with the frozen funds amid urgent calls from U.S. lawmakers and the United Nations for the money to be used to address the economic crisis that has worsened since the Taliban's takeover in August.

  • Biden frees frozen Afghan billions for relief, 9/11 victims

    President Joe Biden signed an order Friday to free $7 billion in Afghan assets now frozen in the U.S., splitting the money between humanitarian aid for poverty-stricken Afghanistan and a fund for Sept. 11 victims still seeking relief for the terror attacks that killed thousands and shocked the world. The other $3.5 billion would stay in the U.S. to finance payments from lawsuits by U.S. victims of terrorism that are still working their way through the courts. International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the U.S. military withdrew.

  • U.S. evacuates Ukraine embassy ahead of Biden-Putin call

    The U.S. is evacuating most embassy staff from Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv as top U.S. officials publicly warn a Russian invasion could be imminent.Between the lines: President Biden and Russian President Putin are planning to speak by phone on Saturday, AP reports. Putin is also scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Russia earlier this week.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Russ

  • Putin, Biden plan high-stakes phone call Saturday in Ukraine crisis

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

  • UK prime minister contacted by police over lockdown parties

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from London’s Metropolitan Police as part of the investigation into parties in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns, his office said Saturday. If he is found to have broken his government’s own COVID rules, the embattled prime minister could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow lawmakers already furious at his proximity to the “partygate” affair.

  • New Zealand tries old earworm hits to flush out protesters

    Some countries might send in a riot squad to disperse trespassing protesters. Initial moves to try and flush out several hundred protesters who have been camped on Parliament's grassy grounds since Tuesday had little effect. The protesters, who have been voicing their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates, responded to the soaking from the sprinklers by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water.

  • Journalists working with U.N. released after detention in Afghanistan

    KABUL (Reuters) -Two detained journalists in Afghanistan who had been working with the United Nations were released on Friday along with several Afghan workers, the U.N. refugee agency said. Earlier in the day, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had reported the detentions and said it was seeking to ensure the journalists and workers were set free. "We are relieved to confirm the release in Kabul of the two journalists on assignment with UNHCR, and the Afghan nationals working with them," the agency said in a statement.

  • Ex-Trump aide Alyssa Farah says her MAGA-supporting father boycotted her wedding after she spoke out against the former president

    Alyssa Farah told, "The View" that her father skipped her wedding because she spoke out against her old boss — former President Donald Trump.

  • Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency Friday in reaction to the truck blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border. The truck drivers are protesting Canada's COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Swiss group: Taliban make pledges on education, aid workers

    Organizers of a closed-door conference in Switzerland attended by envoys from Afghanistan's Taliban leadership said Friday that the delegation pledged to safeguard humanitarian aid workers, facilitate education for all Afghans, and to promote environmental protections. The humanitarian foundation Geneva Call invited a delegation to the Swiss city this week to discuss international aid, the safety of civilians, respect for health care, the landmines and explosives left behind from decades of war in Afghanistan, and other issues. The envoys, led by the Health Ministry under the Islamic emirate, also met with diplomats and groups like the World Health Organization and the International Committee for the Red Cross, which have their headquarters in Geneva.

  • Gov. Mike Parson talks workforce development at Mizzou's NextGen with mid-Missouri leaders

    Gov. Mike Parson was at NextGen with Mun Choi to discuss work force development with other area leaders.

  • Putin, Biden plan high-stakes phone call in Ukraine crisis

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. Before talking to Biden, Putin is to have a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, who met with him in Moscow earlier in the week to try to resolve the crisis. Russia has massed troops near the Ukraine border and has sent troops to exercises in neighboring Belarus, but insistently denies that it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

  • Gov. Mike Parson’s budget recommendations do not fund state Holocaust commission

    The education department handles funding requests for several commissions and the Holocaust commission is the only one that Parson recommended receive no money.

  • Canada Report: Government threatens fines, jail time if truckers continue blocking roads

    For a third week, truckers protesting vaccine mandates have blocked roads and border crossings, causing production slowdowns and layoffs in the U.S.

  • Japan mulls easing COVID border controls amid criticism

    Japan is considering easing its stringent border controls amid growing criticism that the measures, which have banned most foreign entrants including students and business travelers, are hurting the country's economy and international profile. “I plan to look into easing the border controls,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters Saturday. Kishida did not provide a timeline or other details and said he will make a decision based on a scientific assessment of the omicron variant, infection levels in and outside Japan and quarantine measures in other countries.

  • Why Olympic Bronze Medalists Are Happier Than Silver Medalists

    With the Beijing Winter Olympics upon us, Team USA has made clear that it is approaching this year’s Games with a special emphasis on the mental health of its athletes. This perhaps comes as no surprise after American gymnast Simon Biles set off an impassioned conversation about the emotional tribulations of elite athletes when she withdrew from several events of the Tokyo Olympics last year. At the end of January, top-ranked Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina announced that he would take a season off from the World Surf League to better tend to his own mental health.

  • 3 escaped inmates from Tennessee were found in the Wilmington area. Here's what we know.

    Two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail last week were found dead over the weekend, and the third was captured Thursday.

  • Canadian teen died of stab wounds in bed during trip to see British boyfriend she met online

    A Canadian teenager was found by paramedics with fatal stab wounds during a trip to see the British boyfriend she met online, an inquest has heard.

  • Fleeing drought, hunger, thousands trek to Somalia's capital

    Sitting under the hot sun, hungry women and children await food aid in a camp on the outskirts of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. This week the United Nations World Food Program warned that 13 million people in the region, including parts of Ethiopia and Kenya, face severe hunger in the first quarter of 2022. Immediate assistance is needed to avoid a major humanitarian crisis, the agency warned.