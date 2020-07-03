7th Bermudian Premier Dame Jennifer Smith and Chairman of The Resource Group Peter Riepenhausen join the Board as Afiniti continues its global growth

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afiniti, the world's leading applied artificial intelligence provider of enterprise behavioral pairing solutions, today announced that Dame Jennifer Smith, 7th Premier of Bermuda, and Peter Riepenhausen, Chairman of The Resource Group, have been appointed members of Afiniti's Board of Directors.

Dame Jennifer Smith was the first female Senator, first female Deputy Speaker, and first female Premier of Bermuda. She led the Progressive Labor Party to its first general election victory in Bermudan history, and is the only leader from the Progressive Labor Party to win two consecutive general elections. Prior to joining elective politics, Dame Jennifer was a political reporter and editor for the Bermuda Recorder newspaper. She is a member of the Council of Women World Leaders and was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2005.

"Afiniti's mission to generate economic benefits while improving human interactions is a powerful one," said Dame Jennifer. "I look forward to continuing to further increase my involvement in the technology sector and contributing my areas of expertise to the fourth industrial revolution."

Peter Riepenhausen is the Chairman of The Resource Group, the principal shareholder of Afiniti. Mr. Riepenhausen previously held positions at PepsiCo where he was responsible for global operations outside of the Americas, at Align Technology where he was Chairman of Europe, at ReSound where he was CEO and President, at Blendax-Werke where he was CEO, and at the Cooper Companies where he was Vice Chairman.

Riepenhausen said of joining the board, "Afiniti has built an internationally recognized technology business at the forefront of artificial intelligence advancement. I have been following the unicorn's rise since its inception in 2005 and am looking forward to assist in its next stage of growth evolutions."

Zia Chishti, CEO and Chairman of Afiniti's Board of Directors, commented: "Dame Jennifer and Mr. Riepenhausen are extraordinary individuals that will bring great talent and experience to the Afiniti Board. Afiniti welcomes them to their new roles, and looks forward to working with them in the years to come."

Following this announcement, Afiniti's Board of Directors is comprised of:

Hasnain Aslam , CIO, The Resource Group

, CIO, The Resource Group HE José Maria Aznar , 6th President of Spain

, 6th President of Larry Babbio , Former President of Verizon

, Former President of Verizon Zia Chishti (Chairman), CEO of Afiniti

(Chairman), CEO of Afiniti Peter Riepenhausen, Chairman, The Resource Group

Dame Jennifer Smith , 7th Premier of Bermuda

, 7th Premier of Secretary John Snow , 73rd US Treasury Secretary

About Afiniti

Afiniti is reinventing how businesses communicate with their customers. It uses patented, award-winning artificial intelligence to identify subtle and valuable patterns of human interaction in order to pair individuals on the basis of behavior, leading to more successful interactions and measurable increases in enterprise profitability. Afiniti operates throughout the world to measurably drive incremental value to its clients, which include companies in healthcare, telecommunications, travel, hospitality, utility, insurance, and banking, among other industries with large, consumer-facing operations. Afiniti has over 150 deployments in major enterprises and has optimized more than 600,000 agents and 700 million customers. Afiniti's technology continually learns and improves, analyzing 1.3 million interactions every day to refine its pairings. To learn more, please visit www.afiniti.com.

