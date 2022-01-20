🌱 AFL-CIO Endorses Abrams + Trump Probe Heats Up + Midtown Homes

Welcome back, Atlanta! It's Friday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy and colder. High: 39 Low: 28.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Atlanta? We want to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more here.

Here are the top 5 stories in Atlanta today:

The Georgia AFL-CIO announced its endorsement of Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor at a news conference with Abrams in Atlanta Wednesday. President Charlie Flemming said Abrams would work to “fight our skyrocketing racial and economic inequities. She knows that working people and their families have needs that must be met, and she has done that work and will continue to do that work to address them." Abrams, who said her family struggled financially at times when she was growing up, called Gov. Brian Kemp a “failed governor” who believes in “inaction.”The Kemp campaign blasted the endorsement, with Kemp for Governor spokesman Tate Mitchell saying in a statement,“These far-left, radical groups share Abrams’ vision for Georgia: higher taxes, more government red tape, and cradle-to-grave government control of Georgians’ lives." (USnews.com) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, has requested a special grand jury to gather evidence and compel witnesses to testify in relation to her probe. Thursday, in a letter to Christopher S. Brasher, chief judge of Fulton County’s Superior Court, Willis said the move was needed because a “significant number of witnesses and prospective witnesses have refused to cooperate with the investigation absent a subpoena requiring their testimony.” Additionally, Trump is facing a pair of investigations in New York: a criminal probe examining his financial dealings led by the Manhattan DA and a civil fraud investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. And a committee on Capitol Hill is looking into Trump’s behavior in the leadup to the Jan. 6 insurrection, for which Willis’ office is sharing information with the panel. (Free: Gwinnettdailypost.com; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution) An historical residential property in Midtown Atlanta is being rehabilitated in an effort to infuse more affordable living into the area. Thursday, GBX Group LLC, in partnership with developer Urban Landings, and preservation organization, Easements Atlanta, announced work is beginning to revive the 90-year-old Winnwood Apartments property at 1460 W Peachtree Street NW. When completed, the refurbished property will feature nearly 50 micro and one-bedroom units with modern amenities, all within a few miles of the Midtown city center. Construction is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. (McDuffie Progress) Georgia’s unemployment rate in December dipped to 2.6%, another all-time low. For the third consecutive month, that’s the lowest level since current records began in 1976. The jobless rate in Georgia has fallen for 20 straight months since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020. (WSB Atlanta) As had been the case for months, the metro Atlanta housing market ended 2021 with scarce listings and rising prices, according to several reports this week. The median price of a home sold in December was $355,000, up 22% from a year earlier, Re/Max reported. As for the number of homes listed for sale, already at historic lows, the inventory fell 11% in December and 22% below the level of a year earlier. December's listings represented about 1.5 months of sales, compared to the six months or more that most experts suggest are needed for balance between sellers and buyers. Meanwhile, Atlanta's robust job market and solid salary increases among many professionals has helped fuel the surge in potential buyers. (Free: Noradarealestate.com; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Tackling a big to-do list around the house to start the new year? Our partners at Thumbtack, the home services app, have made hiring trusted local pros for pretty much any job extremely easy and intuitive. In minutes, you can find a painter, plumber, roofer or someone to help with small jobs such as trash hauling or appliance repair. And Thumbtack's rating system can give you confidence that you're hiring a quality pro you can count on. Click here to get started.

Today in Atlanta:

American Red Cross Blood Drive at DeKalb County Public Library (10:00 AM)

Georgia March For Life & Memorial Service at Liberty Plaza (11:45 AM)

Epicurean Atlanta & Fire Maker Brewing Present “The Art of Pairing: Beer Edition” (5:00 PM)

Decatur Short Docs Film Festival - Night 3 - at First Baptist Church Decatur (7:00 PM)

Studio 54 Disco Night with Atlanta's own Boogilicious at 37 Main Avondale Estates (9:30 PM)

From my notebook:

According to the Atlanta History Center, in 1976, Jimmy Carter became the first Georgian nominated and elected president and, o n Jan. 20, 1977, was inaugurated. While only serving one term, President Carter is lauded today for his successful humanitarian work since leaving office. (Facebook)

Atlanta Public Schools has launched a new microsite that houses all of the district’s COVID-related information. The new microsite brings together content that previously had been located in various areas on the district website. The microsite features the district’s most current COVID-19 data, information on enhanced mitigation protocols, such as Test-to-Stay, and a newly aggregated Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section. Check it out here: www.atlantapublicschools.us/covid (Facebook)

The City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Resilience is asking: Did you know that the City of Atlanta launched mandatory LGBTQ Cultural Humility Training for all City employees? That’s 8,000+ individuals, including elected officials, police officers, contractors, and more who are required to take this important training, under our municipal code. (Facebook)

According to the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia startups raised more than $4 billion in 2021, doubling the amount raised in 2020 and setting a fundraising record for the state. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Princeton Lakes: "I would like to praise the staff at Dunkin Donuts on Fulton Industrial for great customer service! The young women there are truly amazing! We are quick to report subpar service but not good service. Hats off to these ladies." (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Gigs & services:

Housing:

2022 Stuck In An Apartment Lease Loop? (Details)

Add your listing

Loving the Atlanta Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at atlanta@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Friday off right. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Kathy Cioffi

This article originally appeared on the Atlanta Patch