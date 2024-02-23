AFL-CIO plans second union rally in less than a week at Iowa Capitol

Teamsters demonstrate with a caravan around the Iowa Capitol on Wednesday. AFL-CIO members plan to take their voices inside the building on Monday for a rally in the rotunda.

For the second time in less than a week, union members plan to take their grievances directly to the Iowa Capitol.

The Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO is planning a rally in the rotunda at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

About 100 union members are expected to turn out, said union President Charlie Wishman.

“Private sector, building trades, public sector, manufacturing workers and more will spell out how this Legislature and governor’s priorities need to change and how labor has a better vision for the future of Iowans,” said an AFL-CIO news release.

The release lists raising wages, restoring and expanding collective bargaining, overturning Iowa’s “right-to-work” law and fixing and improving the worker’s compensation system in Iowa as some of the issues union members hope to highlight at Monday’s rally.

It also references "union busting," allegations of which drew Teamsters Local 238 for a rally Wednesday outside the Capitol where nearly 100 honking vehicles circled for an hour as a banner-towing airplane flew overhead. The Iowa Senate is expected to take up a controversial bill this week, the latest legislation in a yearslong string under Republican legislative majorities to draw the ire of organized labor.

The bill would amend legislation passed in 2017 that requires public employee bargaining units to hold a recertification vote about 10 months before the expiration of their existing contracts, allowing members to say whether they want to continue to be represented by a union.

It would close what Republicans describe as a loophole that enables an agency that doesn't want to require a recertification vote to avoid it and sign a new contract with a union by not submitting a list of employees who are eligible to vote. Under the new legislation, if an employer fails to submit the list, the union would be automatically decertified and would have to go to court to force the filing of the list.

Widow of murdered prison guard to attend Monday rally

One of the people attending Monday’s rally will be Sarah McFarland, whose husband, Robert, a guard at Anamosa State Penitentiary, was murdered in March 2021 by inmates attempting to escape. McFarland has since advocated for changes in bargaining rights for correctional employees that would allow them to negotiate on health and safety issues. Current Iowa law only allows public employee unions to negotiate wages.

Wishman said repeal of Iowa’s right-to-work law is another of the goals being pursued by organized labor, pointing to the recent repeal of a similar law in Michigan in 2023. The right-to-work law allows workers to opt out of paying union dues despite holding union-represented jobs.

