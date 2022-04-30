Aflac Incorporated Just Recorded A 20% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.7% to hit US$5.3b. Aflac also reported a statutory profit of US$1.58, which was an impressive 20% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the consensus from Aflac's nine analysts is for revenues of US$19.9b in 2022, which would reflect a small 7.7% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 17% to US$5.22 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.06 in 2022. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$62.31, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Aflac analyst has a price target of US$69.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$54.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Aflac's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 0.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.8% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Aflac is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Aflac's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year.

