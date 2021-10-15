Aflac Ranks Top 20 on Latina Style's List of 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

·3 min read

COLUMBUS, GA --News Direct-- Aflac Incorporated

COLUMBUS, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Aflac Incorporated, a leader in supplemental insurance and products in the U.S., today announced the company has been recognized by LATINA Style, Inc. as one of the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States. This makes the 22nd time that Aflac has appeared on the list. The company landed at No. 15 on this year's prestigious list, considered to be among the most respected evaluations of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas.

"At Aflac, we recognize that our success as a company and as a caring corporate citizen is defined by what we do each and every day, even when no one is looking. We work hard to foster a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) not just because it is the right thing to do, but because it makes good business sense to employ a diverse workforce that represents the marketplace," said Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos. "We are proud to be honored once again by LATINA Style for our long-standing commitment to cultivating a desirable workplace for all of our employees."

"This is the 24th annual review that highlights companies who demonstrate best practices in the area of diversity and inclusion, and the programs created to attract and retain Latina talent. The leadership of companies like Aflac, who regularly appear on this prestigious list, know how critical it is to be at the forefront of diversity and inclusion. Congratulations to all of the companies who have earned the distinction of one of the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work For in the U.S.," said Robert E. Bard, president and CEO of LATINA Style Incorporated.

Aflac's commitment goes beyond talking about diversity to actions that promote equity and inclusion. It is reflected in the composition of its workforce, in which about 65% employees are women and nearly half are minorities, the equity of its pay policies and the initiatives the company continually undertakes to ensure its workforce know there is opportunity to grow and that their contributions are valued. Additionally, Aflac Incorporated's DE&I footprint extends beyond its corporate walls with 64% of its board members being minorities or women.

The LATINA Style 50 Companies will be presented during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference in February 2022 in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATEDAflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer, by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol.

