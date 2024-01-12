AFLCMC change-of-command ceremony set for Wednesday at Wright-Patt

Jan. 12—The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will welcome a new commander Jan. 17.

Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton will formally assume command of AFLCMC in a ceremony scheduled for 3 p.m. that day in Hangar 2 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, AFLCMC's previous commander, was the fourth person to lead AFLCMC.

Morris retired in November. However, a hold on higher level military promotions by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville temporarily prevented Shipton from assuming command. That hold was lifted in early December.

Dennis L. D'Angelo, a member of the Senior Executive Service and the center's executive director, was in charge until Shipton's nomination was formally approved by the Senate.

In her previous position, Shipton served as the military deputy within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics, at the Pentagon, a notice from AFLCMC said.

In that role, Shipton was responsible for research and development, test, production, product support and modernization of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion annually.

In her new role, Shipton will lead an organization responsible for the life cycle management of Air Force aircraft, engines, munitions, electronics, computer, network, cyber and combat support systems.

The center has oversight of some $310 billion, and employs more than 30,000 Airmen, civilian and contractors performing missions from 70 locations around the world.

Shipton, a three-star general, will be AFLCMC's first female commander.

One of her first acts as the AFLCMC commander was to remove Col. Christopher Meeker from command last month of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson, something that hasn't happened before in the wing's nearly 20-year history.

The announcement from Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) — also headquartered at Wright-Patterson — included language the military typically uses in situations where specific reasons for dismissal are not immediately given: Shipton expressed a "loss of confidence" in Meeker's ability to lead.

Shipton announced that Col. Travis W. Pond, 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander, has been appointed interim wing commander.

Pond has been the deputy commander since June.