AFP news agency sues Elon Musk's X over copyright issue with news sharing in Europe

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- AFP news agency of France filed a copyright case Wednesday against billionaire Elon Musk's social-media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in an effort to make X pay for news it shares.

AFP has asked a judge in Paris to force X to provide data so the French news agency can estimate fair compensation. AFP's legal action comes after a 2019 European Union law determined payments under "neighboring rights" is allowed for shared content.

While Google and Meta's Facebook -- which dominate advertising online -- have agreed to pay some French media outlets, AFP has accused X of a "clear refusal" to discuss neighboring rights.

"As a leading advocate for the adoption of neighboring rights for the press, AFP remains unwavering in its commitment to the cause," AFP said in a statement.

"The agency will continue to employ the appropriate legal means with each relevant platform to ensure the fair distribution of the value generated by the sharing of news content."

The copyright case is part of an ongoing worldwide fight to get tech firms to pay for news on platforms such as X, Facebook and Google.

Despite wins in France, big tech firms have pushed back against paying for news on its platforms in other regions.

This week, Meta blocked users of Facebook and Instagram in Canada from seeing posts from news organizations because of a new law that requires compensation for content. Google has threatened to take similar action.

Meta and Google have opposed similar proposals in Australia, too.