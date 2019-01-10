Who’s Afraid of Automation?

People are worried that robots will take our jobs. Some 60% of American adults think robots, automation, and artificial intelligence will put many jobs at risk, even though expert predictions about job losses are all over the map. These fears are a rare example of bipartisan agreement about the labor market — concerns cross demographic and geographic lines, according to a September 2018 Indeed survey of 2000 American adults.

People who say they are pessimistic about America’s economic future tend to be more concerned about automation. So are people with less education — and rightly so since their jobs are more at risk. At the same time though, young working-age adults and women are worried about automation even though they’re less vulnerable than other groups.

Support for many labor market policies runs hotter for people more concerned about automation. Surprisingly, the policy that automation worriers lean toward most strongly is restricting legal immigration — even though today’s immigrants often work in professional and technical occupations that aren’t especially at risk from automation. Other policies, like worker training or a universal basic income, might help those affected by automation more directly.

Automation worries are widespread

Three out of five adults who responded to our survey think robots, automation, and artificial intelligence will put many jobs at risk. These concerns are far more widespread than worries about other factors — only half as many adults think environmental regulations, legal immigration, or trade hurts jobs.

Furthermore, worries about automation cross partisan lines. Among both Democrats and Republicans, 60% think these technologies will put many jobs at risk. In contrast, Republicans are more concerned than Democrats that environmental regulations, legal immigration, and trade will hurt jobs.

Worries about robots and AI are bipartisan

Still, automation worries some people more than others. Two-thirds of people with a high-school degree or less agree that these technologies will threaten many jobs, compared with half of those with at least a bachelor’s degree. Younger prime-working-age adults, 25 to 44, are more concerned than 18 to 24 year-olds and older adults. Women are more concerned than men, as are people who are more pessimistic about national economic conditions today. But as we’ll see in the next section, those most worried about automation aren’t always those most at risk.

Automation worries higher among less-educated

Even people not personally at risk are worried about automation

Although worries about automation are widespread, the pain is likely to be more concentrated. The types of jobs potentially most at risk from automation and AI are “routine” — expressed as a set of rules and therefore potentially replaced by algorithms. These include manufacturing and other goods-producing jobs, as well as sales and clerical roles. Professional, technical, and personal-service jobs are less vulnerable.

According to Census data, 62% of people with only a high-school degree work in routine jobs, versus just 28% of those with a bachelor’s and 11% of graduate-degree holders. The education gaps in whose jobs are at risk are much wider than the gaps in how worried people are about automation.

Workers in routine occupations, by education