‘We’re all afraid of death’: A tragic shooting sparks a search for solutions at University of Chicago, amid divided opinions on policing

CHICAGO — Shirley Cai stood in a semicircle shielded by her friends during a recent rally at the University of Chicago. Arriving late and staying on the outskirts of a student crowd, she didn’t know what to think or how to feel.

The crowd was emotional, yelling demands into a megaphone, even arguing among themselves over solutions.

Cai tried to stay calm. Even a week after it happened, it still wasn’t real to her that Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, her boyfriend, had been shot dead. The killing happened in the middle of the day, a half-mile from where the crowd was gathered — and that was why they were rallying.

Zheng — like many of those in the crowd, including Cai — was from China. He had recently graduated with a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Chicago after completing a bachelor’s at the University of Hong Kong. He sent out his resume to find work as a data scientist, possibly in California, maybe even Silicon Valley, Cai said. He had written a book on statistics and hosted a blog on WeChat with at least 3,000 followers.

And Zheng was the third student or recent graduate from the university to have been fatally shot in Chicago within a year: two in Hyde Park, one on the Green Line. He was the second victim who was an international student from China. These deaths, while unrelated, brought Chicago’s biggest problem close to the students, especially those who grew up in countries where gun violence is nonexistent.

“This tragedy happens so many times, and we cannot just let it happen again and again and say, ‘Oh, we’re so glad that it’s not me this time. OK, who’s next? Probably not me,’” Cai said. “And it’s OK to just be like that. It’s OK to let this happen.”

Zheng’s death became a catalyst that attracted media attention and a response from the city. The immediate response was to increase police presence, even as others pushed back, saying Hyde Park already has two police forces plus unarmed security guards, and that overpolicing could further harm their Black and brown neighbors.

Cai stayed busy hopping from meeting to meeting to help organize her boyfriend’s memorial, and speaking with advisers about her future plans; she was in the middle of applying for doctoral programs when he died.

She studies political science and understands America’s struggle with gun violence. But when she thinks of Zheng’s death and how nothing has changed in many years, Cai said she feels a sense of having nothing to do.

”We never feel any security here,” she said. “We never feel safe. We’re all afraid of death, and nothing has changed. Nothing changed here. People need to act, we need action, but action toward what? Security? Police? I feel like it’s meaningless to talk about this when people die. You don’t want to think about those issues as politics anymore. It becomes other stuff.”

Less than 20 minutes

On Nov. 9, Zheng told Cai that he ordered her delivery food but needed to stop at his dormitory to pick up something before they ate together. After a half-hour passed with no word from him, she tried calling but got no answer. Then she saw the messages on Twitter and WeChat — a 24-year-old male had been shot.

“I just panicked,” she said. “I know it would probably be him.”

At a court hearing last week, prosecutors said Zheng was walking home from campus in the 900 block of East 54th Place when 18-year-old Alton Spann got out of a stolen Ford Mustang.

Witnesses peered at the scene through nearby windows as Spann allegedly tried for Zheng’s bag but the student didn’t give it up. According to witnesses, Zheng suddenly fell and Spann kept the gun pointed at him, prosecutors said.

Despite a nearby doctor quickly doing chest compressions and the ambulance ride being only half a mile, Zheng was pronounced dead in less than 20 minutes, from a gunshot wound to the arm.

As a friend drove Cai to the emergency room, a doctor called to tell her Zheng didn’t make it. She wasn’t even able to see his body.

‘Exists in a bubble’

The university, city and police swiftly offered condolences and short-term solutions: add patrols and cameras and extend transportation options for students.

Zheng’s death wasn’t the only act of violence to occur within the neighborhood that week. Two hours before he was slain, shots were fired from a Hyundai Sonata, striking vehicles and businesses on 53rd Street.

Two days later, a university employee was robbed at gunpoint outside a school research center. The school held a webinar that night, where University President Paul Alivisatos said the violence was on the same scale as a public health crisis.

Zheng’s death was the fourth homicide in Hyde Park this year, according to the city’s crime database. In Hyde Park, there have been 11 nonfatal shootings this year. Both 2019 and 2020 had fewer than six nonfatal shootings and zero homicides, according to the database. The spike in gun violence is consistent with the uptick of violence in Chicago and the nation as a whole.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said they believed having more officers on foot and in cars and adding more cameras and license plate readers could yield a solution. Brown said 16 new officers would be added to the Wentworth District, which includes Hyde Park, after the new year.

The University of Chicago Police Department employs roughly 100 officers, according to the university’s website. In comparison, Northwestern University’s police force had 38 officers, as of last year.

“Having a large presence will not only add to safety but also the perception of being safe,” Brown said.

Brown did acknowledge that an increase in police presence could cause hesitancy, particularly in Black and brown communities. He said he would remove officers if they were found to have a racial bias.

“We’re not going to racially profile people of color. We’re not going to target people because of other reasons other than they broke a traffic law,” Brown said.

Lance Williams, a professor of urban studies at Northeastern Illinois University, said the University of Chicago “exists in a bubble.”

“They’re a world-class university so they need to be more neighborly by expanding academic program access and by hiring more people of color so they’re not so isolated,” he said.

Craig Futterman, a clinical professor of law at the University of Chicago Law School and resident dean in the college, said the university should be wary of having a “performative reaction” to make people feel more at ease as opposed to fundamentally addressing the issues that exist in reality.

“It matters more what we don’t do than what we do at this moment,” Futterman said. “We don’t need theatrical measures to give the illusion of a magical elixir.”

‘This ripple has gone international’

The university faculty, staff and students all agree that the violence should stop, but how to get there is where the community divides.

A letter to the president and provost — signed by almost 350 faculty and staff members — bolded and underlined “Anti-violence should be made TOP priority at the University.” The letter explained that they wanted the university’s police force to expand its borders, and to increase surveillance and security. They wanted more shuttle routes for students, and for the university to design a committee to address violence in the neighborhood. Their last demand was for the university to engage with the South Side community to create a long-term plan.

“These tragedies have been happening right on and around campus, and we are hearing of gun robberies on a weekly basis!” the letter read. “As educators, parents, and community members, we are deeply disturbed and outraged. We are no longer certain if our campus allows students, staff, and faculty to study, work, and live safely. We are experiencing an existential crisis.”

On Tuesday, a U. of C. statement acknowledged receipt of the letter.

Students, including many in the university’s international Chinese community, held a rally to voice their own demands.

At least 200 students gathered Tuesday at the campus’s Main Quadrangle. Many expressed how they no longer felt safe on the campus and could no longer recommend that other Chinese students apply to the U. of C., despite its prestige. Their lives were not worth the diploma, they said.

Those who spoke at the rally had a mix of opinions. One student suggested that safety is a privilege and the narrative is complicated.

”People on the South Side and the surrounding communities feel unsafe on a daily basis,” he said. “People are exposed to gun violence on a daily basis because of things they had no choice in. I want to emphasize that this was an economically motivated crime, which means a lot of this results from the glaring inequalities between the Hyde Park community and the surrounding communities that have been exacerbated and perpetuated by the university and its practices of displacement.”

“So students should die?” someone in the crowd responded.

“Students should not die. No one should die,” the speaker responded.

A 29-year-old doctoral student from China, who has been living in the United States for 10 years, said she was afraid the rally may be taken out of context and used to perpetuate right-wing agendas. But those at the rally all agreed there should be long-term actions in the South Side and they are aware of the violence there, said the student, who did not wish to be named.

“Here, people are trying to separate what the city of Chicago is doing versus what the school can do for us,” she said.

Da Teng, a 23-year-old doctoral chemistry student who was friends with Zheng, said international students are visitors to Chicago and will not see the long-term solutions play out.

“We are essentially the victims of the social injustice of the United States,” Teng said. “We just want our two to five years here to be safe.”

Different calls for justice

Last summer, a student campaign called #CareNotCops held protests in Hyde Park, advocating to defund the University of Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Police Department.

Students connected with the campaign also recently wrote a letter to the president and provost, saying in part that gun violence is not new and that the university “must first dismantle racist systems and begin the process of reparation, on the terms of historically harmed Black communities.”

Signed by at least 330 students, alumni, neighbors and faculty members, the letter added that policing is the perpetrator of violence, not the solution. The group recently held its own rally, with at least 50 people in attendance.

Alicia Hurtado, a 21-year-old undergraduate student and an organizer with #CareNotCops, said Hyde Park already resembles a police state, with the line between Chicago police and university police blurring, but gun violence continues to occur. It was jarring to see the university offer more police so quickly in response to Zheng’s death, she said.

“The main impact of what whatever they’re saying and the main outcome of what is going to happen is more police, more traffic stops, more pedestrian stops, more cameras; and that’s more violence,” she said. “And that’s not in the name of safety, that’s in the name of property. ... The university cares about its reputation — its ability to attract rich students who pay tuition — and that’s bottom line at the beginning of the day.”

Vee Morris-Moore, an organizer with Assata’s Daughters, a community organization led by Black women and gender-nonconforming people based in Washington Park, spoke at the rally about how the international community is experiencing the loss of someone who looks like them, which is a feeling that South Side natives are “charged with.”

“As Black people, we understand the feeling and the passion behind wanting to be safe, but when you promote things like ‘You’re here to learn and not to die,’ you have to think about what that says to your neighbors who are up the street,” they said. “I went to Hyde Park High School, which is walking distance from here. My high school would give anything to say they lost three students this year.”

Morris-Moore said that promoting cops is anti-Black, and the message that came from the university president and the police superintendent during their webinar is dangerous.

“The proof is literally in the existence of University of Chicago and the fact that it can sit inside one of the most terrorized neighborhoods when it comes to gun violence and think that epidemic shouldn’t touch their campus,” they said.

Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman said he was once shot at while growing up in the Hyde Park-Kenwood area.

The violence isn’t new, he said. But at the time, the gunshots then were “pow pow” and at 10 p.m., he said. Now, more often, gunshots are semi-automatic and ripping through the middle of the day.

Foreman is a graduate of the University of Chicago’s business school and is now teaching a class there, which was in session when Zheng was shot. But his classroom didn’t have cellphone service. When class ended, his students were paralyzed by fear upon realizing what had happened, Foreman said. “This was something very foreign to them.”

“My initial reaction was to tell the students to take a deep breath and to calm down because there’s nothing we can do about that,” he said. “The probability of something happening to you is slim. Let’s try to think about some of the kinds of solutions we can work on for the entire city.”

Foreman later tried to use the shooting as an opportunity to put the city’s violence in perspective and discuss how his class was feeling emotions that many communities across the city feel every day.

“This is traumatic. Not just for the person who was shot or injured,” he said. “It has impacts with big ripples, and this ripple has gone international. This impact is being felt in China. So violence isn’t just a local issue. It’s a global issue.”

Foreman said he thinks it’s important that the university is using its muscle to ask the city for resources to stop the violence but that they should be looking for solutions that benefit all of the city, not just Hyde Park.

“Here’s a great opportunity for us to become one Chicago and to think about this as one team,” Foreman said. “This is all of our challenge as residents of Chicago. What we’re dealing with is a humanity problem.”

Saying goodbye

On Thursday, the university held a memorial for Zheng. It was the first time his mother had traveled abroad and her first time addressing the school’s community about her son and his killing. She stood on a podium and spoke in Mandarin to the hundreds of mourners. Translated by ABC-7, she said she has been desperately trying to call his name again and again.

He must have felt helpless when he was shot and as he lay on foreign soil, she said. She demanded justice and a call to action to protect every foreign student to prevent the tragedy she’s experiencing from happening again.

“You and your longingness for life, your love for your family, and your care for your fellow students, all disappeared entirely from my life with that murderer’s bullet,” she said.

“All of this happened too fast, I was shaking and heartbroken the moment I heard the news. I wished to die and did not want to believe this. I didn’t want to believe that I would no longer be able to see my baby. People always say those who bring light and hope to other people are the angels.

“So God, I beg you, please return my angel back to me.”

———