'Harsh reality': Asian leaders urge US to stop AAPI violence as citizens reexamine pro-American views

Ralph Jennings
·6 min read
Demonstrators rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles on March 13.
Demonstrators rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles on March 13.

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Leaders throughout Asia are asking the United States to crack down on anti-Asian violence as some of their citizens live there in fear, reconsider study plans at U.S. universities and question their confidence in America as a world role model.

A surge of hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the start of coronavirus lockdowns in March 2020 prompted remarks from leaders in China, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan over the past month. The issue arose Friday during President Joe Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader since taking office, when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the White House that he and Biden agreed that “discrimination by race cannot be permitted in any societies.”

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he and President Joe Biden agree &#x00201c;discrimination by race cannot be permitted.&#x00201d;
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he and President Joe Biden agree “discrimination by race cannot be permitted.”

China, usually on the defensive against U.S. assertions of human rights violations, reversed roles.

“When Asian Americans were attacked or even killed before their eyes, did (the U.S. government) ever care about the human rights and freedoms of these people suffering from systemic racism and hate crimes?” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said March 24.

More: Most chilling evidence China is committing genocide against Uyghurs

Last year, 73% of Americans held negative views of China, a 13-percentage-point rise over 2019, the Pew Research Center found in a survey. Americans scapegoating China as the source of COVID-19 targeted random Asian people, including the elderly, from racial slurs to threats to violent attacks, including those resulting in death. On March 16, six of the eight people killed in mass shootings at Atlanta-area spas were Asian women. On April 15, many of the victims in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis were Sikh, a religion with origins in India.

The advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate reported more than 2,800 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate from 47 states and Washington, D.C., from March 2020 until the end of the year. It tracked 987 in the first two months of 2021.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are debating the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act: legislation that would expedite the Justice Department's review of hate crimes.

Last week, senators voted overwhelmingly – 92-6 to open debate on the bill. According to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate aims to pass the legislation Wednesday or Thursday, after lawmakers hash out a few amendments.

In the House, the Judiciary Committee will consider the legislation Tuesday. If it passes both chambers of Congress, it can make its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.

South Korea offered to help U.S. officials quell the attacks, to “work closely with related U.S. government institutions at each level so as to prevent damage and ensure … safety,” South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

Taiwan, a staunch informal ally of Washington, also spoke out.

“Our government always respects human rights, advocates a tolerant and diverse society and hopes that acts of discrimination won’t happen anymore,” the Foreign Ministry in Taipei said in a statement March 31.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin expressed “deep concern on the rise in attacks on Asian Americans, including Filipino-Americans,” his office said March 26.

Demonstrators rally against hate and violence against Asians on March 21 in Columbus Park in the Chinatown section of Manhattan, N.Y.
Demonstrators rally against hate and violence against Asians on March 21 in Columbus Park in the Chinatown section of Manhattan, N.Y.

Top sources for students: Will US remain a draw?

Government statements are probably aimed largely at placating worried citizens, and they’re unlikely to affect state-to-state relations, scholars in Asia say.

“There are a few million Filipinos in the U.S., and they need to hear some reassurances from the government,” said Eduardo Araral, a Philippine national and associate professor at the National University of Singapore public policy school. He plans to spend 10 months at Stanford University, starting in August.

China, India and South Korea were the top sources of overseas students at U.S. universities in 2019-20, a peak year before COVID-19 travel barriers reduced arrivals. About 625,000 students came from those three countries.

Asian officials implored their citizens in the USA to step up precautions. Taiwan asked its U.S.-based representative offices to contact Taiwanese expatriates and students to make sure they’re safe.

No longer a model of 'multicultural society'

Asian people said the violence soiled impressions of the USA as a racially tolerant society. Most Asian countries are racially homogenous with little similar experience.

“Many Koreans looked to the United States as a model for good governance and multicultural society,” said Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul. “The human toll (from) the recent race-based violence has challenged those previously held beliefs.”

Japanese national Akiko Horiba, 43, said she's unsure whether she would study in the USA if she had the chance again. She lived near Boston from 2001 to 2003 to pursue her master’s degree and found Americans to be “kind.” She’s a senior program officer with the Sasakawa Peace Foundation research body in Tokyo.

“Because of the coronavirus, people need to attack someone, they need a target, so Asians are a target, and Trump said it was a China disease, and because Koreans, Japanese and Chinese look similar, they can’t distinguish,” Horiba said, recounting images she sees on Japanese television. “I would be a little afraid to visit America because I’m a woman and I saw a video of someone beating Asian ladies. I don’t really recommend it to the younger generation.”

Korean national Jiyeon Jeon, 26, plans to start her Ph.D. studies in the fall at the University of Texas, Austin. She judges Austin to be a “safe city” and said she’s ready to confront interracial issues if needed – for the first time.

“It forces me to accept the harsh reality that racism and discrimination against Asians could be worse than before,” Jeon said. “Many Asian students, like myself, come from a predominantly mono-ethnic society, and for many of us, the U.S. may be the first place where we actually confront racism and discrimination. Many of us are learning how to deal with this as we go.”

Her friends bound for other U.S. schools this year anxiously share news of attacks on social media but plan to go ahead with their studies.

David Lu, 44, a native of New York City, moved to his ancestral homeland of Taiwan in November to escape the pandemic – Taiwan had 1,076 coronavirus cases as of Monday afternoon – and looked back “helplessly,” worried about relatives still in the USA, when the attacks picked up.

The tech startup founder wrote a letter March 31 to The Wall Street Journal, pledging to “fight violence against Asians” and collect $10 million over the next year toward the cause. The letter garnered 7,047 co-signatures on the website standwithasianamericans.com.

“To hear all these stories was hard for me,” Lu said. He suspects violence was brewing before the pandemic: “It’s been happening for a long time. The number of hate crimes reported is lower than the actual number.

Contributing: Michael Collins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Asian leaders urge US to act on violence against AAPI

Recommended Stories

  • Thai COVID-19 infections ease after days of record highs

    Thailand reported 1,390 new coronavirus cases on Monday, slowing slightly after a run of record daily highs, amid a new wave of infections that has seen a third of the country's cases recorded this month alone. The new infections were down by a fifth from Sunday's record 1,767 cases, which the coronavirus taskforce said was due to measures to control the spread and requests for people to avoid travel and gatherings. Thailand's third wave of infections is its most challenging so far, reaching all 77 of its provinces as the country celebrated a long holiday.

  • Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus surges

    Iran's daily coronavirus death toll climbed over 400 for the first time in months on Sunday, as the country, which has long had the region's largest outbreak, battles a post-holiday infection surge. Iranian health authorities recorded 405 fatalities from the virus, pushing the total death toll to 66,732. After COVID-19 cases broke record after record earlier this month, the Health Ministry reported 21,644 infections on Sunday, bringing the total count over 2.2 million.

  • Morrissey issues lengthy statement after 'Simpsons' brutally mocks him

    On Sunday, legendary British rocker Morrissey was parodied on “The Simpsons” as a surly character named Quilloughby. The show mocked Morrissey’s experience with recent lawsuits, as well as his allegedly racist comments. The show even called into question his veganism. While viewers on social media thought the character was funny, for Morrissey it was no laughing matter. The Morrissey Official Facebook account released a statement shortly after the episode aired, in part saying, “When a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here.” The show enlisted the help of actor Benedict Cumberbatch to play a younger version of the Morrissey-inspired character and skewer the former Smiths frontman. Even though the episode, cleverly titled “Panic on the Streets of Springfield,” mocked the rocker, “The Simpsons” at least made the character a great singer.

  • Judge keeps ex-cop's 20-year sentence for killing Black man

    A judge upheld a 20-year prison sentence for a white former police officer in the killing of an unarmed Black man in South Carolina on Monday, saying the officer's lawyer did not do a poor job. Michael Slager had appealed his sentence, saying his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his eventual prison term for fatally shooting Walter Scott. Slager testified during a hearing last week he didn't know about the initial deal from prosecutors.

  • Ben Higgins says it was 'incredibly courageous' of 'Bachelorette' winner Zac Clark to open up about his drug addiction on the show

    Ben Higgins was also addicted to painkillers in the past, but didn't talk about it during his season of "The Bachelor."

  • Trump and Lindsey Graham are charging $25K to play in their golf tournament to raise funds for Republicans

    Graham has emerged as a top ally to Trump post-presidency and has said Republicans have no future without the former president.

  • Leaders of Proud Boys ordered jailed on Capitol riot charges

    A federal judge on Monday ordered two leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to be arrested and jailed while awaiting trial on charges they planned and coordinated an attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean had been free since their March 10 indictment, but U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly concluded that the two men are dangerous and no conditions for their release could be adequate. The judge said Biggs and Nordean “facilitated political violence” even if they weren't armed and didn't assault anybody at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • 1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon blows near Philippines

    An approaching powerful typhoon has left at least one person dead, another missing and prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people as a precaution in the eastern and central Philippines, although the unusual summer storm is not expected to blow into land, officials said Monday. Typhoon Surigae was about 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province on Monday afternoon with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph). It is forecast to slowly move northwestward and then veer eastward away from the northern Philippines around Thursday.

  • Rick Scott loved corporations. Until they became ‘woke’ after Georgia vote-suppression law | Editorial

    We must have fallen off our beds and hit our heads this morning because we woke up in a parallel universe in which the party of free markets, that saw nothing wrong with corporate influence in U.S. politics through unlimited cash flowing into elections now is rallying against — of all things — corporate meddling in politics?

  • Derek Chauvin's defense focuses on reasonable doubt in a closing argument that compares the murder case to baking cookies

    Attorney Eric Nelson told jurors they must consider all the facts and circumstances Chauvin had to assess when he used force on George Floyd.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have apparently reconciled - here's every couple from 'The Bachelor' universe that's still together

    "The Bachelor" has multiple spin-offs, like "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise." Here's every couple that's still making it work off-screen.

  • The new European Super League taking the soccer world by storm is treating the women's game as an afterthought

    Without any clear plan for its women's teams and athletes, the European Super League made an empty promise to "advance and develop the women's game."

  • The Duchess of Cambridge’s secret power comes down to one personality trait

    Among the heartache, grief and loss at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday there was an outstanding ray of positivity that it was impossible to ignore, and one that couldn’t have been more simple and more powerful. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stood tall and graceful. Her poise, elegance and quiet confidence reassured us that the monarchy is in good hands. She has often been described as selfless and resilient, but on Saturday it became clear that it is her positivity – a characteristic she has had all her life – that outranks all these other qualities and stands her in such good stead. Not only can Prince William count on her, but his rather confused brother and the wider Royal family can also be grateful they have such a positive influence in their midst. Joining the Royal family is far from easy, with its endless demands and lack of freedom. Catherine, now aged 39 and mother of three small children, quickly understood what her life would be and has been determined to make the very best of it. She accepted and understood what the country and the monarchy expected of her with elegance and dignity. Her beauty is not skin deep. Instead of complaining about her position, she has learnt to appreciate what it can offer to others. Watching her after the funeral was impressive. The royals were expected to follow the Queen and be driven from St George’s Chapel the short journey to Windsor Castle, but at the last minute they decided they would all walk back in the glorious sunshine.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Russia's unlucky aircraft carrier is getting ready for its return to action

    Admiral Kuznetsov is seen more as a spectacle than a genuine threat, but Moscow is determined to hold on to it.

  • Non-stop cremations cast doubt on India's counting of COVID dead

    Gas and firewood furnaces at a crematorium in the western Indian state of Gujurat have been running so long without a break during the COVID-19 pandemic that metal parts have begun to melt. "We are working around the clock at 100% capacity to cremate bodies on time," Kamlesh Sailor, the president of the trust that runs the crematorium in the diamond-polishing city of Surat, told Reuters. And with hospitals full and oxygen and medicines in short supply in an already creaky health system, several major cities are reporting far larger numbers of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than official COVID-19 death tolls, according to crematorium and cemetery workers, media and a review of government data.

  • New poll indicates most Americans want to end lifetime appointments for Supreme Court justices

    The poll also showed 38% of respondents supported an expansion of the court from nine to 13 members, while 42% opposed the idea.

  • Bernie Sanders says Putin is murdering Navalny 'in front of the world' for exposing the Russian president's 'vast corruption'

    The Biden administration has warned Russia there will be consequences if Navalny dies. The Putin critic has been on hunger strike for weeks.