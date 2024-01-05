AFRD truck stolen, taken on joyride while crews put out fire. Now, police are looking for driver

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of taking an Atlanta Fire Rescue Department truck on a joyride.

Atlanta police said on Thursday at 11:30 p.m., officers received reports of a stolen vehicle near Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard NW.

When officers arrived, they met with AFRD crew members, who said one of their fire trucks had been stolen.

According to the investigation, crews were investigating a fire at that location and were putting it out when a witness came up to them and said that their truck had been stolen.

AFRD crews quickly alerted Atlanta police, who put out a city-wide lookout on the vehicle.

Later that night, officers located the truck abandoned in front of a home on Harriston Street SW.

Authorities said K-9 Units searched the area for a suspect but found no one. Luckily, when officers checked inside the vehicle, nothing was stolen.

It is unclear if the truck suffered any damages.

The investigation into who stole the fire truck remains ongoing.

