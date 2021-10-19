Africa calls for climate finance tracker after donors fall short

Climate Coalition protesters demonstrate 100 days ahead of the COP26 climate summit, in London
Alessandra Prentice
·2 min read

By Alessandra Prentice

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - African countries want a new system to track funding from wealthy nations that are failing to meet a $100-billion annual target to help the developing world tackle climate change, Africa's lead climate negotiator said.

The demand highlights tensions ahead of the COP26 climate summit between the world's 20 largest economies, which are behind 80% of greenhouse gas emissions, and developing countries that are bearing the brunt of the effects of global warming.

"If we prove that someone is responsible for something, it is his responsibility to pay for that," said Tanguy Gahouma, chair of the African Group of Negotiators at COP26, the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, which starts on Oct. 31.

In 2009, developed countries agreed to raise $100 billion per year by 2020 to help the developing world deal with the fallout from a warming planet.

The latest available estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) show this funding hit $79.6 billion in 2019, just 2% more than in 2018.

The OECD data shows Asian countries on average received 43% of the climate finance in 2016-19, while Africa received 26%. Gahouma said a more detailed shared system was needed that would keep tabs on each country's contribution and where it went on the ground.

"They say they achieved maybe 70% of the target, but we cannot see that," Gahouma said.

"We need to have a clear roadmap how they will put on the table the $100 billion per year, how we can track (it)," he said in an interview on Thursday. "We don't have time to lose and Africa is one of the most vulnerable regions of the world."

Temperatures in Africa are rising at a faster rate than the global average, according to the latest U.N. climate report. It forecasts further warming will lead to more extreme heatwaves, severe coastal flooding and intense rainfall on the continent.

Even as wealthy nations miss the $100 billion target, African countries plan to push for this funding to be scaled up more than tenfold by 2030.

"The $100 billion was a political commitment. It was not based on the real needs of developing countries to tackle climate change," Gahouma said.

World leaders and their representatives have just a few days at the summit in Glasgow to try to broker deals to cut emissions faster and finance measures to adapt to climate pressures.

African countries face an extra challenge at the talks because administrative hurdles to entering Britain and to travelling during the coronavirus pandemic mean smaller than usual delegations can attend, Gahouma said.

"Limited delegations, with a very huge amount of work and limited time. This will be very challenging," Gahouma said.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Aaron Ross and Janet Lawrence)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The nightmare of India's tallest rubbish mountain

    India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.

  • Meet General Electric's flexible power transformer

    A Mississippi utility is installing what's being billed as "the world's first large flexible transformer" — an Energy Department-backed project aimed at boosting grid resilience and smoothing integration of renewables.Driving the news: GE Research and Prolec GE, working with the Mississippi power company Cooperative Energy, this morning are announcing the launch of a six-month field demonstration at a big substation in Columbia, Mississippi.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Series of storms to soak Bay Area for 6 days

    BRING ON THE RAIN! Wet weather is here to stay for at least 6 days in the Bay Area, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • Lake Tahoe waters plummet as drought, climate change plague resort

    Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

  • The Fight to Save the Salmon

    An unlikely coalition has come together to fight for the protection of wild salmon rapidly facing extinction.

  • Snowstorm Returning to Western States

    Less than a week after the first major snowstorm of the season faded across the Rockies, the next is already on its way. Parts of Montana and Wyoming were slammed with more than 24 inches of snow as well as blizzard conditions the first four days of last week. The next storm, which began Sunday night, will first impact truckers in the Sierra Nevada. Snow is coming down along much of the range and some places could see 6 to 12 inches before the storm moves east later Monday. The National Weather

  • Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is a Fall Delight

    Oregon Zoo's animal residents are getting a fun taste of Fall with some delicious pumpkins. Watching them smash and snack on them is a true delight. The post Zoo Animals Smashing and Eating Pumpkins Is a Fall Delight appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bull elk gets tangled in a net, photos show. Then Colorado wildlife officials step in

    Elk and deer have become entangled in everything from hammocks to Christmas lights, officials say.

  • Shifting pattern to dump mountain snow, raise flood threat across the West this week

    Multiple storms are expected to march into the West Coast this week, bringing along a changeable mixture of rain, wind and snow for many places. While a dent in the ongoing drought is expected, it will come at a cost. This week has already kicked off with a storm marching into the Pacific Northwest. The grey skies and spits of rain that are typical of autumn led to a dreary end to the weekend along the Interstate 5 corridor across western Washington, Oregon and even Northern California. While th

  • Dramatic video shows volcano spewing 'tsunami of lava' as Atlantic island hit by 100 earthquakes

    Claiming more homes and land, the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, the Canary Islands, Spain, continues to gush molten lava at over 1000 degrees Celcius.

  • Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

    If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

  • Mountain lion sighting prompts lockdowns at two California schools

    The cat, an adult female, was captured and tranquilized when she didn't leave.

  • Zanesville's exotic animal massacre, 10 years later

    Fifty exotic animals were on the loose. Their owner was dead. Muskingum County deputies gunned down tigers, lions and bears in rainy fields about 55 miles east of Columbus, a senseless tragedy that stunned the world.What happened: 10 years ago today, exotic animal collector Terry Thompson set 50 animals loose before fatally shooting himself on his 73-acre farm west of Zanesville.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thompson's motives aren't exactly known, bu

  • 600-Lb. Sea Turtle Stranded in Cape Cod Rescued and Returned to the Open Ocean

    The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, New England Aquarium, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare worked together to return the massive leatherback sea turtle to safe waters

  • Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in animal trap in Indonesia

    A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, authorities said Monday, in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400. The female tiger, aged between 4 and 5 years, was found dead Sunday near Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province, said Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, the head of Riau’s conservation agency. Jogasara said an examination determined the tiger died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher, which broke one of its legs.

  • Minnesota Zoo's 'Star' Eurasian Eagle Owl That Went Missing During 'Routine Training' Found Dead

    "Whenever an animal dies, we feel the impact of that loss as a Zoo community," the Minnesota Zoo said of the "beloved" owl named Gladys

  • Scientists see a La Niña coming. What does that mean for the dry American south-west?

    The weather system could intensify the drought much of the region is already in, including higher wildfire risks and water shortages Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe national wildlife refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on 18 May. Photograph: Mark Rogers/AP The wet winter the American south-west has hoped for as it battles extreme drought and heat is increasingly unlikely to materialize as scientists now predict that a phenomenon known as La Niña will develop for t

  • Greta Thunberg 'Rickrolls' audience and busts out dance moves during climate concert

    Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg danced and sang in front of an audience to the 1980s song "Never Gonna Give You Up," which in recent years is best known for "Rickrolls," during a climate concert.