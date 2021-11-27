S.Africa dismayed at 'punishment' for honesty over Omicron variant

Une employée de la compagnie aérienne sud-africaine SAA renseigne des passagers au comptoir d'embarquement de l'aéroport de Johannesburg, le 23 septembre 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories