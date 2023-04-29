Africa: Holidaymaker missing in The Gambia for more than a month

A holidaymaker is being sought after having gone missing in The Gambia.

It is understood Michael Costain, from Rhayader, Powys, travelled to the African country on 8 March and was expected back on 20 March.

It's believed the 69-year-old stayed in Busumbala, western Gambia, for two days before leaving to travel to the village of Abene, in southern Senegal.

He had booked a flight home but was not on it and has not been seen since.

Dyfed-Powys Police has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.