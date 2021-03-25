S.Africa mall manager suspended for barring shopper in traditional wear

Traditional Ndebele dress includes multicoloured shawls worn around the shoulders for both men and women
·2 min read

The manager of a South African mall was suspended Thursday for asking a shopper in traditional ethnic dress to leave a store, saying the attire was "not decent".

A video recording of the incident at the Boulders Shopping Centre in Johannesburg was widely circulated among outraged social media users on Wednesday.

The footage shows the manager confronting Ndebele activist Thando Mahlangu for shopping at local pharmacy chain Clicks in a multi-coloured shawl and porcupine quills.

"We have the right of admission and I don't condone this in my mall... it is not decent," he told Mahlangu, who protested his right to remain in the store.

In a country that remains deeply sensitive about insults to culture given its apartheid past, the terse exchange drew ire online, where many South Africans accused the black manager of discrimination.

"This is what happens when a nation doesn’t know it’s history... what kind of black man doesn’t know traditional regalia when he sees it?" one user asked on Twitter.

Another tweeted "so how did we get to a point where the indigenous people are ridiculed like this... What a sad day".

Mall owner Redefine Properties on Thursday said the events were "most regrettable" and that the manager had been suspended.

The company also distanced itself from "the degrading and undignified manner" in which Mahlangu was treated.

Clicks said Wednesday that it was "extremely embarrassed" and would submit a formal complaint to the mall.

It noted its staff had intervened and allowed Mahlangu to continue shopping.

The Ndebele people are one of South Africa's many ethnic groups.

Their art was popularised in recent years by 85-year-old Esther Mahlangu, whose colourful geometric patterns have been exhibited in galleries around the world.

In 2016, the artist clinched a deal to paint the body of German automaker BMW's luxury sedans with her iconic motifs.

It is not the first time Mahlangu has run into trouble for wearing traditional garb.

The activist was barred from boarding a Johannesburg train for similar reasons in 2018.

ho/sch-sn/tgb

Recommended Stories

  • Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's death: Queen chosen as regent

    The royal family will mourn King Zwelithini for three months, and will then decide on his successor.

  • Hotel Rwanda 'hero' refuses trial, star US witness takes stand

    Paul Rusesabagina, the polarising hero of the hit movie "Hotel Rwanda," refused Wednesday to participate in his trial, as an American citizen testified that he had financed rebel activities against Kigali.

  • South Africa's ex-president should be jailed, argues lawyer

    Lawyers for a commission investigating corruption in South Africa have asked the country’s highest court to jail former president Jacob Zuma for two years for failing to cooperate with its probe. The commission of inquiry into high-level graft, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during Zuma’s tenure as head of state from 2009 to 2018. Zuma, who has been implicated by several witnesses, has refused to testify and has accused Zondo of bias.

  • Mitch McConnell promised a 'nuclear winter' of contrarian tactics if Democrats get rid of the filibuster

    McConnell told the "Ruthless" podcast that the Senate would develop "a sort of nuclear winter" if Democrats were to get rid of the filibuster.

  • The Nutrient to Add to Your Diet for a Stronger Immune System

    Your skin will benefit too.

  • Indian farmers squat on railway tracks to mark four months of protests

    Dozens of farmers squatted on railway tracks in northern India on Friday, disrupting traffic to mark four months of a campaign against the opening up of agriculture produce markets to private players. Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi since last year, saying new farm laws enacted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will leave them at the mercy of big corporations. Farm unions called for a 12-hour nationwide shutdown to keep up the pressure on the Modi government which says the reforms will help farmers realise better prices for their produce and bring investment.

  • These Spring-Themed Doormats From Aldi Are The Perfect Way To Welcome The Season

    The spring season has finally arrived and boy, have we been waiting on this. We’re looking forward to ditching our previous lifestyle of gloomy days indoors and swapping them for sunnier and brighter moments. Not only are we thrilled about experiencing our usual spring glee but after what felt like a year-long winter — we’ve […]

  • India is blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines to use for itself, disrupting vaccine rollouts in other countries

    The move comes as India is facing a spike in COVID-19 cases. It could hit vaccination programs including the WHO-backed COVAX scheme.

  • African expert warns of 'vaccine war' over access to jabs

    John Nkengasong said in a briefing that he “truly feels helpless that this situation is going to significantly impact our ability to fight this virus," referring to reports that the Serum Institute of India is suspending major exports of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to meet rising demand at home. The Serum Institute of India produces the AstraZeneca shots being shipped to Africa through the international COVAX initiative to ensure vaccine access for low- and middle-income countries. At least 28 of Africa's 54 countries have received over 16 million doses via COVAX as of Thursday.

  • Boulder victims: A police officer, a store manager and food shoppers

    A policeman with seven children and a 25-year-old grocery manager are among the 10 victims.

  • UEFA World Cup qualifying: Greece vexes Spain; Zlatan assists on return

    Spain was held at home by Greece a day after hosts France drew Ukraine. Havertz scores for Germany, as Chelsea trio get assists for England.

  • Historic Mars helicopter test flight set for early April

    NASA engineers plan to send a miniature helicopter whirring just above the surface of Mars next month in an interplanetary aviation experiment that, if successful, would mark the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another celestial body. The U.S. space agency is comparing the Martian debut of its 4-lb (1.8-kg) solar-powered whirlybird, dubbed Ingenuity, with the Wright Brothers' first sustained flight of a motor-driven airplane near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903. Paying homage to that feat, a tiny swath of wing fabric from the original Wright Brothers plane has been fastened underneath the helicopter's solar panel and will go aloft with Ingenuity when it takes flight roughly 150 million miles from Earth.

  • 'I can't sleep': Eritreans in the US worry for loved ones living in Ethiopian refugee camps

    Recent conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia has Eritrean refugees living in the U.S. are worried about family still living there.

  • The necessary—and the bizarre—Covid-19 habits Indians picked up a year since the lockdown

    It was the first day of India’s complete Covid-19 lockdown, and the reality of what “stay at home” meant was to sink in. This was true for many people, especially after reports that the novel coronavirus could live on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

  • Ahead of commission’s vote, a tussle over how to spend $90M from Heat arena deal

    For the first time, Miami-Dade County has a chance to make millions of dollars in naming-rights revenue off of a stadium it owns. That’s set off a tussle over how to spend the windfall, with county commissioners angling for direct access to the money.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political future remains unclear

    Israelis went to the polls Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, and it's still unclear who their next leader will be. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is again scrambling to form a coalition after an indecisive election. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero from Tel Aviv with a closer look.

  • Brussels warns UK needs vaccine imports from EU to hit second jab targets

    The UK needs European Union imports to ensure 26 million Britons can have their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders before their summit on Thursday. The European Commission president ordered briefings of ambassadors to highlight the UK's dependency on supplies from the Continent before Thursday's summit, where divided leaders are expected to withhold explicit backing for a ban amid fears it could spark a vaccines trade war. The European Council, forced online because of the third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, is being held as new trade rules come into force which allow Brussels to target countries, like Britain, with higher vaccination rates than the EU. The commission has already threatened to block the export of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines from the company's Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. It wants the UK to forego its first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two British plants so they can supply the bloc. The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain are fearful that any ban could lead to retaliation from Britain, which exports raw materials to the EU’s Pfizer plant in Belgium.

  • Stipe Miocic talks Francis Ngannou rematch: 'It's heavyweight so anything can happen'

    Kevin Iole chats with Stipe Miocic ahead of the UFC heavyweight champion's title defense against No. 1-ranked contender Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on Saturday, March 27. [New ESPN+ members can bundle UFC 260 with one year of ESPN+ for $89.98]

  • Soccer Player Fined For Driving The Wrong Car

    No, this isn’t a joke…

  • George Clooney on having kids in his 50s: 'I found the right person to have them with'

    The Oscar-winning actor opens up to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb about his role of a lifetime — as a husband and father.