Africa not yet in endemic phase of COVID-19 pandemic - CDC director

(Reuters) - Africa has not reached an endemic phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the burden of disease has been brought down to a minimum level with only sporadic outbreaks, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

"With (an) 11% positivity rate and the severity of what we are seeing now, that is the waves that keep coming and going ... it doesn't meet the definition of endemicity," the Africa CDC's John Nkengasong told a news conference.

