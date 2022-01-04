S.Africa parliament fire contained
The fire began in the early hours on Sunday and devastated much of the parliament complex
The fire began in the early hours on Sunday and devastated much of the parliament complex
Ford's Bronco SUV and Maverick pickup and Honda's redesigned Civic sedan beat out some exciting new electric vehicles for top honors for 2022.
The question facing Little India goes beyond how to reinvent itself. The undercurrent in many conversations is: Does it have a reason for existing?
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski shared his reaction to Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.
Fred Dufour/GettyWith cheekbones “so high and bulbous as to appear to threaten their owners’ vision,” as an Australian newspaper described them a decade ago, the Bogdanoff twins drew attention wherever they went. The controversial celebrity scientists, who both obtained doctorates after penning a series of impenetrable and allegedly meaningless physics papers, were descendants of nobility and, later, a meme beloved on social media platforms like Reddit and 4chan.But their voyage through the star
Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used
The actor's reported last words were a reference to her late husband, game show host Allen Ludden.
"You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.
The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a message for the media after Antonio Brown's tenure in Tampa Bay ended in abrupt fashion Sunday.
A “rabid Karen” was caught on video calling her “children” and telling them “this is your Asian family” during a racist rant in a Las Vegas hotel parking lot. The video, posted by TikTok user @peachmegladon on Dec. 31, 2021, shows an unidentified woman getting physical with the person trying to film her after she allegedly assaulted them during a confrontation in the parking lot, The Daily Dot reported. Although @peachmegladon did not provide details about the events prior to the filming of the video, the TikTok user wrote in their video’s caption that the woman attacked them twice.
Move over, Lawrence Tynes. There's a new record-holder at Lambeau Field.
Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said after Sunday’s game that Antonio Brown is “no longer a Buc.” But officially, he is. The Buccaneers did not cut Brown today and there are ongoing discussions with the NFL about how to handle the matter, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It’s possible that the team would prefer that [more]
Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump refuse to comply with subpoena from NY attorney general
Jim Corsi played 10 seasons in the MLB for five teams. He revealed that he has Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer and does not have long to live.
How did Mike Tomlin keep Antonio Brown in check?
Tony Dungy has never been quiet regarding his feelings about Antonio Brown. That continued after one of the strangest moments of the wide receiver's career.
A new hit song which claims to subvert the male gaze is accused of, in fact, objectifying women.
Here's the latest report on what transpired between Antonio Brown and Bucs head coach Bruce Arians before Brown's abrupt exit from the team Sunday.
COVID cases are skyrocketing nationwide, to unprecedented levels—and whether or not this new Omicron strain is less severe, you don't want COVID. So how can you stay safe? And where is Omicron going to strike next? Former head of the FDA Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Dr. Gottlieb Sai