South Africa study suggests lower risk of hospitalisation with Omicron versus Delta

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers the Pfizer COVID-19) vaccine to a man in Johannesburg
·2 min read

(Reuters) - A South African study suggests reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant versus the Delta one, though the authors say some of that is likely due to high population immunity.

Questions about Omicron's virulence are at the heart of scientific and political debate in many countries, as governments grapple with how to respond to the spread of the variant while researchers race to understand it.

The new study, which has not been peer-reviewed, sought to assess the severity of disease by comparing data about Omicron infections in October and November with data about Delta infections between April and November, all in South Africa.

The analysis was carried out by a group of scientists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and major universities including University of the Witwatersrand and University of KwaZulu-Natal.

They used data from four sources: national COVID-19 case data reported to the NICD, public sector laboratories, one large private sector lab and genome data for clinical specimens sent to NICD from private and public diagnostic labs across the country.

The authors found the risk of hospital admission was roughly 80% lower for those infected with Omicron compared with Delta, and that for those in hospital the risk of severe disease was roughly 30% lower.

However, they included several caveats and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the intrinsic characteristics of Omicron.

"It is difficult to disentangle the relative contribution of high levels of previous population immunity versus intrinsic lower virulence to the observed lower disease severity," they wrote.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain's University of East Anglia, described the South African study as important and said it was the first properly conducted study to appear in pre-print form on the issue of Omicron versus Delta severity.

But Hunter said its main weakness was that it compared Omicron data from one period with Delta data from an earlier period.

"So even though cases of Omicron were less likely to end up in hospital than cases of Delta, it is not possible to say whether this is due to inherent differences in virulence or whether this is due to higher population immunity in November compared to earlier in the year," he said.

"To a certain extent this does not matter to the patient who only cares that they won't get very sick. But it is important to know to enable improved understanding of the likely pressures on health services."

Results of a major study by Imperial College London released last week showed there was no sign that Omicron was milder than Delta, although data on hospitalisations remains very limited. It has not been peer reviewed and published in a medical journal.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Josephine Mason and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic's 1st year

    U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population from July 2020 to July 2021, bringing the nation's count to 331.8 million people, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The U.S. has been experiencing slow population growth for years but the pandemic exacerbated that trend.

  • Gaza's old battery pileups pose risk to health, environment

    Virtually every household in the Gaza Strip relies on batteries to keep their home running -- a result of years of chronic power outages. “There is a real danger that these batteries are collected and stored randomly in the open air; not in warehouses,” said Mohammed Musleh, an official with Gaza’s Environment Authority. There are no recycling facilities in Gaza and a punishing blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt prevents shipping the batteries abroad for safe disposal.

  • Eisai-Biogen Alzheimer's drug difficult to assess-Japan ministry

    A Japanese health ministry panel said on Wednesday that inconsistent trial results made it difficult to determine the efficacy of an Alzheimer's treatment developed by Eisai Co and Biogen Inc. Tokyo-based Eisai and its United States partner filed for Japanese regulatory approval just over a year ago for the drug Adulhelm, which was approved in the United States in June. In a statement the panel cited inconsistent results from global Phase III trials and a lack of clinical significance in the drug's ability to reduce plaques in the brain.

  • Study shows Omicron no less severe than Delta

    With Omicron overtaking Delta as the dominant variant of COVID-19 worldwide, new data shows it's just as serious.Researchers at Imperial College London compared some 11,000 Omicron cases to nearly 200,000 people infected with other variants, and saw "no evidence of Omicron having lower severity than Delta." That's according to a report issued ahead of peer review.The report also estimated that the odds of reinfection with Omicron are more than 5 times greater than reinfection with Delta.Dr. Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University in Maryland says the latest chapter of the pandemic will have two tracks - those who are vaccinated will likely have mild illness, while the unvaccinated will face a high likelihood of needing medical care. ADALJA: "And that's going to be very difficult for hospitals that are already struggling with Delta COVID-19 patients. So the death toll I think in the end is probably going to be similar to what it would have been with Delta, however, this is going to occur faster because of the way Omicron spreads."The Omicron variant now accounts for more than 70% of all U.S. coronavirus infections, according to the CDC, with New York City reporting more than 90% of its cases are due to Omicron. The World Health Organization said COVID-19 cases are now doubling in 1-1/2 to three days in areas with community transmission. Countries across Europe are imposing new lockdowns as a wave of Omicron washes across the continent.Israel and the U.S. reported their first deaths from the variant Monday.Despite an increase in cases, U.S. health authorities are considering reducing the 10-day recommended quarantine period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on CNN Tuesday.Reducing the CDC's 10-day quarantine recommendation, he said, would help asymptomatic people return to school or work - with the proper precautions - particularly health care workers.

  • Bengals unveil jersey combo for AFC North showdown with Ravens

    A look at the threads for this weekend.

  • Case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed

    South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. In Gauteng province — South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.

  • Here's how the omicron variant of COVID-19 symptoms differ from the flu or a cold

    Earlier this month, the CDC said the most commonly reported symptoms of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are a cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.

  • What are symptoms of the omicron coronavirus variant? Here’s what early data shows

    Beware: your runny nose may not be the common cold afterall.

  • How to Reverse High Blood Pressure, Say Experts

    Nothing may be as important: Blood pressure forces blood to flow to the circulatory system and allows oxygen and nutrients through to the arteries that's carried to the heart and other parts of the body. Blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day, but when it stays at a certain level, it's dangerous and can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Almost half of adult Americans have high blood pressure, which can cause heart disease if left untreated. Acc

  • The first American to die of the Omicron variant was an unvaccinated Texas man who had previously caught COVID-19

    The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States, the CDC announced on Monday.

  • Do fully vaccinated need COVID test if exposed or sick? What to know as omicron spreads

    Early data has suggested the omicron variant is more capable of evading COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Darkest days could be behind us as data hint that omicron cases may have peaked

    Tuesday was the Winter Solstice, our darkest day and longest night before the sun begins its slow ascent higher into the sky again.

  • ‘Spider-Man’ star who could ‘barely walk up stairs’ loses 100 pounds

    “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Jacob Batalon tells Men's Health how exercise and a plant-based diet helped him lose more than 100 pounds.

  • Mentally, I'm Nicole Scherzinger In A Lime Green Bikini On Vacation

    Nicole Scherzinger, 43, shows off her toned abs and legs in a lime green bikini in new Instagram photo and video. The singer mixes up her workouts to stay fit.

  • Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt's Newborn Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID

    Bachelor in Paradise star Kevin Wendt said that he and his fiancée, Astrid Loch, were having a “tough week” after their son, August, was hospitalized following a positive COVID test.

  • The CDC Wants Your Masks to Meet New Standards

    As cases of the Omicron variant spread, it's important to know the CDC's new standards for face masks. Here's how to check your mask using the new CDC guidelines.

  • Miranda McKeon, 19, Undergoes Surgery for Breast Cancer: 'I'll Take the Change and Adapt'

    The Anne with an E actress, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in June, had a double mastectomy and is now getting additional surgeries to remove her lymph nodes

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital's monoclonal COVID-19 treatment site shut down

    Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Manatee Memorial in August to announce the treatment center's opening. It was open for less than four months.

  • Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility

    Infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus do not appear to be less severe than infections from Delta, according to early data from the UK. Researchers at Imperial College London compared 11,329 people with confirmed or likely Omicron infections with nearly 200,000 people infected with other variants.

  • All the Ways Eating Cilantro Can Benefit Your Health

    Cilantro, the name commonly used to describe the stems and leaves of the coriander plant, is a staple in many cuisines, bringing delicious, citrusy flavor to everything from fresh salsas to curry. Or at least that's true for most people.