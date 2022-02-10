Africa transitioning out of pandemic phase of COVID, says WHO

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the World Health Organization (WHO), is seen before a news conference in Geneva
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Africa is transitioning out of the pandemic phase of the COVID-19 outbreak and moving towards a situation where it will be managing the virus over the long term, the head of the World Health Organization on the continent said on Thursday.

"I believe that we are transitioning from the pandemic phase and we will now need to manage the presence of this virus in the long term," Dr Matshidiso Moeti told a regular online media briefing.

"The pandemic is moving into a different phase ... We think that we're moving now, especially with the vaccination expected to increase, into what might become a kind of endemic living with the virus," she said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and James Macharia Chege; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's COVID response improving, vaccinations lag, says WHO

    Africa's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has improved over time but the continent needs to accelerate the pace of vaccination to control the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization's Africa division said on Thursday. She said the response had become more effective with each new wave of the virus, noting that the first wave had lasted 29 weeks while the fourth was over in six weeks.

  • 'War in the middle of Europe': German foreign minister visits frontline in eastern Ukraine

    Visibly shaken, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stood in front of the ruins of a house near the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday. Baerbock flew to eastern Ukraine after holding talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday as part of diplomatic efforts to defuse Kyiv's standoff with Moscow. Ukraine has encouraged such trips to bring home to its allies the realities of the conflict it is fighting against Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region, which Kyiv says has killed 15,000 people.

  • Former Missouri student in Colorado rehab hospital after alcohol poisoning: 'Life as he knew it is gone'

    Former Missouri student Danny Santulli has permanent brain damage and is in a Colorado rehabilitation hospital, says his parents' attorney.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Doctors Explain What to Do — and What Not to Do — When You Hit Your Head

    Following the death of Bob Saget due to head trauma, medical professionals tell PEOPLE why it's so important to remain vigilant after a head injury

  • If You Notice This While Lying on Your Back, Get Your Heart Checked

    Heart failure is a serious condition in which the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It's often the result of narrowed arteries from coronary artery disease or high blood pressure, which can weaken the heart over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure and about 550,000 new cases occur each year. It is the leading cause of hospitalization in people older than 65, and can be a life-threatening illness if lef

  • Woman who lost 100 pounds, got diabetes under control, shares weight-loss plan

    Weight-loss success: Rhonda Lokken lost 100 pounds and got her Type 2 diabetes under control after paying attention to hunger cues and eating smaller portions.

  • How many times can you reuse your N95 or KN95 mask? Experts explain

    Experts give advice about using and reusing N95 and KN95 masks safely as well as how to properly wear and store your masks.

  • Ree Drummond Just Shared the 10 Secrets That Helped Her Lose 55 Pounds in a Year

    Think of these less like the 10 dieting commandments and more like a sustainable lifestyle shift.

  • What does blacking out mean — and what happens to your body? Experts explain

    Andy Cohen says he didn't remember part of his alcohol-induced New Year’s Eve special. Here's what that means, according to experts.

  • NY clamps down on businesses offering marijuana as a 'gift'

    While New York works on launching a legal market for recreational marijuana, some entrepreneurs dove into a legal gray area by saying they're not selling pot but giving it away while people buy something else. The Office of Cannabis Management said Tuesday it sent letters to more than two dozen enterprises it suspects of illegally selling weed. “New York state is building a legal, regulated cannabis market that will ensure products are tested and safe for consumers” and will provide opportunities for people affected by the enforcement of now-scrapped marijuana laws, OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said in a statement.

  • Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs

    Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.

  • The simple diet switch that could add almost a decade to your life

    Removing steak, sausages and bacon from your diet at the age of 60 in favour of more fish, nuts and beans can add almost a decade onto your life, a study has found.

  • Faith Healer Convinced Pregnant Woman That Hammering a Nail in Her Skull Would Result in Baby Boy, Doctors Say

    Peshwar PoliceThe pregnant woman was so desperate not to give birth to a fourth daughter that she consulted a faith healer, who said he knew just what to do: Hammer a two-inch nail into her skull. The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, showed up at the Lady Reading Hospital in Pakistan this week with extensive bleeding from her skull. She at first told the Peshawar city medical staff she had been “advised” to recite chants and hammer the nail into her own skull to guarantee the ge

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • Want to Live Longer? Stop Eating Like an American, Says a New Study.

    UnsplashWe might one day be able to live to 150 thanks to some wicked new drugs or biotechnological enhancements. But until then, we have to rely on improving our lifespan the old-fashioned way: staying healthy and eating right.It turns out diet might play a more outsized role than we thought. A new peer-reviewed study published in PLOS Medicine on Tuesday suggests that a young adult living in the U.S. could add more than 10 years to their expected lifespan simply by pivoting away from a typical

  • Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term

    Judge Patricia Herron issued the sentence Wednesday after Kelly Turner pled guilty last month to child abuse resulting in the 2017 death of the girl, Olivia Gant, and to charitable fraud and theft. Previous charges of first-degree murder, attempt to influence a public servant and forgery were dropped as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Turner said nothing during her virtual sentencing hearing but wiped away tears as prosecutors played a video made by Olivia’s grandfather Lonnie Gautreau of Olivia laughing and smiling, baking a cake, dancing in a princess costume, playing doctor with her dolls and singing songs.

  • A Top Trainer Explains Why He Doesn’t Work Out With Barbells

    Strength coach and fitness YouTuber, Eugene Teo, shares the reasons he stopped using barbell exercises to build strength and muscle in his workouts.

  • Drizzling olive oil on your meals could reduce your risk of early death, according to a large new study

    Researchers found that even 1 tsp of olive oil a day could boost longevity, but other vegetable oils aren't linked to the same benefits.

  • What's the drug at the center of Russian Olympic controversy?

    Olympic figure skating medals were delayed, reportedly because a skater tested positive for Trimetazidine. What is the banned drug and why would an athlete take it?