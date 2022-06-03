Africa is victim of Ukraine war, Macky Sall tells Vladimir Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Macky Sall
    Macky Sall
    Poulaar
Macky Sall and Vladimir Putin met to discuss Russian grain supplies
Macky Sall said Africa was suffering from the Ukraine war

African countries are innocent victims of the war in Ukraine and Russia should help ease their suffering, the head of the African Union has told Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Sochi.

After three hours of talks, Macky Sall said the Russian leader had promised to ease the export of cereals and fertiliser.

However, he did not give any details.

Prior to the conflict, more than 40% of wheat consumed in Africa came from Russia and Ukraine.

The war has exacerbated shortages caused by bad harvests and insecurity.

Food prices have shot up across the continent since Russian invaded Ukraine 100 days ago, pushing huge numbers towards hunger.

Chad has declared a national food emergency. A third of the population needs food aid, according to the UN and the government has appealed for international assistance

Mr Sall, who is Senegal's president, told Mr Putin he should be "aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theatre [of action], are victims of this economic crisis" caused by the conflict.

He said he was also pleading on behalf of other countries like "Asia, the Middle East and also Latin America".

Mr Putin said exports could either go through the Black Sea port of Odessa "which is difficult because Ukrainians have to clear mines" or via the Russia-controlled port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, the AFP news agency quotes Mr Sall as saying.

Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea have been largely blocked for exports since the conflict began.

Russia's defence ministry says that vessels carrying grain can leave Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea via "humanitarian corridors", with Russia ready to guarantee their safety, Reuters quotes the Interfax news agency as saying. However, it is not clear how these corridors would work.

Before the meeting, Mr Putin said he was always on the side of Africa, but didn't explicitly mention the continent's food crisis.

Like many African countries, Senegal has avoided taking sides in the conflict and the Senegalese leader also said food supplies should be "outside" the West's sanctions on Russia. He said he had made this point when he spoke to the European Council earlier in the week.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden dismissed the idea that the West bore responsibility for the global price rises.

"This is a Putin price hike. Putin's war has raised the price of food because Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's major bread baskets for wheat and corn, the basic product for so many foods around the world," he said.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Carbon emissions dip, at least briefly, in China, study says

    China, the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide that causes global warming, has seen a notable dip in its emissions over the past three quarters — but it’s not clear how long the drop will continue. A new analysis of China’s economic data shows that carbon emissions dropped 1.4% in the first three months of the year, compared to the prior year, making it the third consecutive quarter to show a drop — and the longest sustained dip in a decade. It's not clear whether China's emissions will continue to fall this year.

  • Grain supply tops Putin-African Union head talks agenda

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the chairman of the African Union, Senegal's President Macky Sall on Friday for talks expected to focus on how to get grain supplies stuck amid the fighting in Ukraine moving again. African countries imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, according to U.N. figures, and wheat prices have soared around 45% as a result of the supply disruption, according to the African Development Bank.

  • Democrats will be chasing Republican Lanhee Chen in California controller's race

    As the only Republican in the race, Lanhee Chen is all but guaranteed to advance from the June 7 primary for California controller.

  • Hillary Clinton: Putin has an ‘almost messianic belief in himself’

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to achieve his goal of “restoring imperial Russia,” having an “almost messianic belief in himself,” The Guardian reported. Clinton spoke Thursday at the Hay Festival, an annual multi-day literature and arts event held in the United Kingdom, saying she observed Putin’s attitude…

  • A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever

    There's almost too many to count.

  • European parliament bars Russian lobbyists

    Russian lobbyists are barred from the European Parliament, the head of the chamber said on Thursday, adding that Europe had to protect themselves from the Kremlin's influence and propaganda over the war in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago, attacking cities and civilian infrastructure, and triggering consecutive rounds of EU sanctions on Moscow. "Effective immediately, Russian company representatives are no longer allowed to enter," Roberta Metsola said on Twitter.

  • UK agrees to supply Ukraine with MLRS

    British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that his country will send long-range M270 multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 80 kilometers, CNN reported on June 1.

  • Lagos okadas: Nigeria crushes 2,000 motorcycle taxis

    More than 2,000 bikes are destroyed after a Nigerian man was killed in a row over fares.

  • McDowell students walk out of class in silent protest, wearing red and white

    Approximately 200 McDowell students walked out of school for a half hour Thursday to protest gun violence and honor the victims of the Uvalde, Texas shooting.

  • U.S. is ready to implement ban on Xinjiang goods on June 21

    U.S. authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region when a law requiring it becomes enforceable later in June, a U.S. Customs official said on Wednesday, adding that a "very high" level of evidence would be required for an exemption. U.S. President Joe Biden in December signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) in an effort to safeguard the U.S. market from products potentially tainted by human rights abuses in Xinjiang, where the U.S. government says China is committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

  • Biden doubles down on support for Ukraine, but shows limits

    President Biden is once again ramping up U.S. support for Ukraine, vowing to send more advanced weapons to Kyiv with the express goal of helping the Ukrainians defeat the Russians. But the president is still exercising caution, reinforcing that his administration is not seeking a hot war with Moscow or trying to depose Russian President…

  • Food or gas? As Louisville pump prices rise to almost $5, experts have dire warning

    A look at continued surges in Louisville gas prices, the highest in Kentucky, and why experts say the root causes lie with Russia-Ukraine and Big Oil.

  • Why Iran’s Creaky, Old Air Force Keeps Losing Fighter Jets

    Iran’s 20th-century air force will continue to fall out of the sky if the country doesn’t replace it with 21st-century jets.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Russia to Allow Grain Exports by Sea

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, and the UK said Vladimir Putin’s forces have gained momentum in their push to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region 100 days since he invaded. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsTesla Pauses Hiring as Musk Aims for 10% Staff Cut, Reuters SaysElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutApple

  • Buffalo shooting suspect arraigned on 25 counts, including domestic terror motivated by hate

    The 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y, last month was arraigned Thursday on more than two dozen charges, including domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

  • Three men who targeted Asian family, threatened to kill newborn in Wrexham home robbery are sentenced

    Three men were sentenced to jail for the robbery of a family’s home in Wrexham, United Kingdom. The burglars entered the home of Berinder Dhaliwal by smashing through the glass patio doors just before 2:30 p.m. in September 2020. The men snatched Dhaliwal’s baby from her hands and stole the jewelry she was wearing, including her wedding ring.

  • How Queen Elizabeth has kept calm and carried on for 70 tumultuous years

    Britain's monarch is doing more of what she likes and less of what she doesn't, but for a monarch who's earned huge affection and respect, there have been a few bumps in the road.

  • The folly of "off-ramps". When Ukraine wins the war, Putin will build his own

    Some observers of the Russo-Ukrainian war seem to think that its greatest danger is that Ukraine will win, or win too quickly, and that this will be uncomfortable for Putin, and that we should care.

  • 50 People Who Definitely Regret Literally Every Tiny Decision They Made This Month

    Not great, Bob.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Disrupter-in-chief' breaks new ground with attacks on leading Republican families

    In a rally for the Republican challenger to Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump took aim at two of the leading Republican families in modern history.