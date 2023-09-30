Africa wants to place production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory – Foreign Minister

Africa is interested not only in buying Ukrainian weapons but also in placing their production on its territory.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba at a panel discussion within the framework of the Defence Industries Forum

Quote: "Africa was one of the largest markets for selling Ukrainian military products before the start of a full-scale war. Today, Africa is waiting for the Ukrainian companies to come back to this market for the sale of weapons. For now, of course, this option is closed.

Once I was talking with the leader of an African country, and he looked me in the eyes so trustingly and said: ‘You have already been sent so many weapons; you definitely do not need so much. Maybe you could share some with us?’ That is, there is a different perception of our needs."

Details: Kuleba says that the second interest that Africa has shown is, in fact, placing the production of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition on the territory of Africa.

"This is a new trend," Kuleba said. The foreign minister believes that "the demand for the sale and production of weapons produced in Ukraine will be very high".

