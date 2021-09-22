Africa’s Worst-Performing Debt Is Facing Inflation Hurdle
(Bloomberg) -- The worst-performing government debt in Africa is facing another headwind: a South African inflation spike. Consumer prices climbed 4.9% in August from a year earlier, the first increase in three months, data may show on Wednesday, according to the median of 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The bonds of Africa’s most-industrialized economy have dropped 2.3% in dollar terms this quarter amid a record selloff by foreign investors, the only losers among peers in Africa and the Middle East, according to a Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Index.
Most Read from Bloomberg
The Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countries
Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free Drinks
For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final Victory
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
In Amazon’s Flagship Fulfillment Center, the Machines Run the Show
‘Just Get Me a Box’: Inside the Brutal Realities of Supply Chain Hell
Germany’s Industrial Giants Confront Their Mortality on Election Eve
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.