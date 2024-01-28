African American Cultural Celebration in Raleigh kicks off ahead of Black History Month

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Black History Month begins on February 1. People in Raleigh are getting ready for a month full of festivities and celebrations.

On Saturday, the 23rd Annual African American Cultural Celebration officially kicked off events across North Carolina.

It’s a celebration of the past, the present, and the future.

The North Carolina Museum of History was alive with excitement and activity Saturday morning.

“I think it’s so important, especially to celebrate in the community. This is such a great example of really the best of all things African-American history, art and culture in our state,” said Adrienne Nirde, director of the North Carolina African-American Heritage Commission.

Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate achievements.

“It makes me feel proud of the Black race, because the first fact is we got out of slavery with nothing but the clothes on our backs. The very fact we survived is a miracle,” said Ben Watford, a potter who was demonstrating his craft.

Saturday’s gathering was also an event to educate.

This year’s theme was the arts.

The event showcased culture, through art, dance, and music.

“African American history and culture is important, that it is significant. And it’s a big part of our community here in North Carolina. And that it’s something worth celebrating,” added Nirde.

