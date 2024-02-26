African American Heritage Foundation celebrates Black culture with annual parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The vibrant spirit of culture and celebration took center stage Sunday, as the 20th Annual African American Heritage Parade swept through the streets of Lafayette. For a lot of parade goers, it made them feel proud to attend.

“It feels good I like it”, Malcolm Taylor said.

“It feels good. I walk around. It’s lit”, Demetri Brown said.

Terrance Savoy said the parade is an unforgettable experience and said the people in Lafayette have to come together and make it extraordinary.

“We got a lotta fun things, a lot of activities happening in our city,” Savoy said. “I want y’all to come out and check it out. Lafayette 337, this is for us. We gotta show up and show out.”

John Pierre, Grand Marshal of the parade, said he was close with the late African American Heritage Foundation’s founder Ja’Nelle Chargois. He said it feels amazing to be apart of an event that was first organized by her.

“I knew Ja’Nelle Chargois and to be the grand marshal for the 20th anniversary of a parade that she helped organize and founded is the greatest honor I could ever have,” Pierre said.

Pierre said having the community come together for the event can inspire and guide the next generation towards greatness.

“When a unity exists in the community so much can be done,” Pierre said. “We can become role models for so many young people that are looking for role models to do great things.”

The African American Heritage Foundation said they look forward to putting this parade on for many more years to come.

