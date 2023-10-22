African American History nonprofit celebrates over 40 years in Colorado Springs
President of the The African American Historical and Genealogical Society Candice Knight says "Knowing where you come from helps you know where to go".
President of the The African American Historical and Genealogical Society Candice Knight says "Knowing where you come from helps you know where to go".
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
This brush is the secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's just $10
This week in AI, DeepMind, the Google-owned AI R&D lab, released a paper proposing a framework for evaluating the societal and ethical risks of AI systems. The timing of the paper -- which calls for varying levels of involvement from AI developers, app developers and "broader public stakeholders" in evaluating and auditing AI -- isn't accidental. Next week is the AI Safety Summit, a U.K.-government-sponsored event that'll bring together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and experts in research to focus on how best to manage risks from the most recent advances in AI, including generative AI (e.g.
One-third of the semiconductor industry workforce is foreign-born — so immigration hurdles are exacerbating a shortage of workers.
Point, click and upload — developing pictures has never been this easy!
With 32 hours of playback time and a fast one-hour recharge, these earbuds will be your best buds.
Dr. Norman Rosenthal, a light-therapy pioneer from South Africa, shares his insights on the disorder that he discovered in the 1980s.
Judith and Natalie Raanan of Evanston, Ill., were visiting family when they were taken during the Oct. 7 attacks.
"Maybe that’s why it's called Wonder Bread..."
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
The Biden administration is asking for $7 billion to take on China as part of a supplemental funding request sent to Congress Friday.
The holiday season is coming sooner than you think!
One reviewer with arthritis said the 4-in-1 gadget 'gives my achy hands a break.'
It's sleek and convenient!
This fashion creator is giving out the inside tips on how to buy the highest quality clothes. The post This creator is teaching her followers what to look for when it comes to quality clothing, a brand at a time appeared first on In The Know.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said she still sees inflation risks, citing higher oil and gas prices.
Now is the time to invest.