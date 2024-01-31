African American Museum of Iowa to celebrate renovation completion

Jan. 31—CEDAR RAPIDS — The African American Museum of Iowa will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, to celebrate the completion of the multi-million dollar renovation that closed the Museum to the public for over a year. Renovations to the building included a modern and welcoming new entrance, expanded lobby, new roof, sprinkler system as well as updated features throughout.

The ceremony will take place outside the Museum, at 55 12th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids. Statewide leaders from Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Iowa City, Marion, Waterloo, West Des Moines, Sioux City and other cities have been invited to give remarks.