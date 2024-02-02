African AMerican Museum of Southern Arizona
African AMerican Museum of Southern Arizona
African AMerican Museum of Southern Arizona
Residents of Southern California are being warned to prepare themselves for a potentially life-threatening atmospheric river storm that is expected to arrive on Sunday that could bring flash flooding and landslides.
Here's what you can do to manage medical bills and the stress they can cause.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
A 2005 Vauxhall Tigra TwinTop, sibling to the Opel Tigra, Vauxhall Tigra and Chevrolet Tigra, found in an English scrapyard.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
World Rally Championship racing could return to the United States after a decades-long break in 2026, and the event would be held in Tennessee.
Andretti issues a response after Formula 1 rejects the team's entry bid for the 2025 season.
Nick Dunlap was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years when he won The American Express earlier this month.
The U.S. government announced Wednesday it had disrupted a China-backed hacking operation targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, amid warnings that Beijing is preparing to cause "real-world harm" to Americans in the event of a future conflict. Speaking during a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on cyber threats posed by China, FBI director Christopher Wray told lawmakers: “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike.” Wray described the ongoing activity by a China-backed hacking group dubbed Volt Typhoon as “the defining threat of our generation," and said the attackers’ goal is to “disrupt our military’s ability to mobilize” in the early stages of an anticipated conflict over Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.
iSeeCars found the best used SUV models that offer the longest lifespans and most value-forward pricing.
Four months after Peter Mullins' death, the Mullin Automotive Museum is closing for good, having displaying amazing vehicles built from 1986 to 1941.
White House National Economic Adviser Lael Brainard and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su write about the Biden administration's approach to AI and how it must do "right by workers."
Like many taxpayers, you might struggle with this choice every tax season: take the standard deduction vs. itemized deductions. We explain the differences and help you decide.
Justin Turner spent the 2023 season with the Red Sox.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
Exactly how long does it take to get a credit card? While you can apply and be approved within minutes, it'll take a few days to receive your card.
After defying the global funding slowdown of 2022, VC investments in African startups dropped considerably last year, mirroring the situation in other regions where capital taps were significantly turned off. Data trackers set the amount raised by African startups in 2023 at between $2.9 billion and $4.1 billion, from $4.6 billion to $6.5 billion in total funding the previous year. With equity funding becoming rare, several startups found it hard to survive, leading them to either cut down their teams or scale down operations and, in some cases, close shop.
The National Security Agency's director has confirmed that the agency purchases Americans' internet browsing data from commercial brokers without first obtaining warrants.
The U.S. National Security Agency is buying vast amounts of commercially available web browsing data on Americans without a warrant, according to the agency's outgoing director. NSA director Gen. Paul Nakasone disclosed the practice in a letter to Sen. Ron Wyden, a privacy hawk and senior Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Wyden published the letter on Thursday.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.