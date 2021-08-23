African-American-Owned Loop Capital Markets Co-Leads Rockwell Automation Bond Offering

MILWAUKEE --News Direct-- Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE, August 23, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Nationally recognized African-American-owned investment banking firm Loop Capital Markets was a joint active bookrunner on a recently announced $1.5 billion bond offering for Rockwell Automation. The transaction will fund a portion of Rockwell’s recently announced Plex Systems acquisition which is expected to close this fiscal quarter.

“Rockwell Automation has a long-standing history of providing minority-owned enterprises with increased business opportunities,” said Isaac Woods, vice president and treasurer, Rockwell Automation. “We’ve worked with Loop Capital Markets in the past, and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to elevate such a high quality firm to a lead position in this transaction.”

“I applaud Rockwell and its management team for their leadership in advocating lead roles for diverse-owned firms. By selecting Loop Capital Markets as a joint-lead underwriter on their recent bond offering, Rockwell Automation is sending a powerful message of support for equity on Wall Street and is providing a path forward for its corporate peers, in the industrial and technology sectors,” said Jim Reynolds, chairman and CEO, Loop Capital Markets. “This transaction highlights Rockwell’s ongoing commitment toward diversity, equity and inclusion as a company.”

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities joined Loop Capital Markets as joint-lead underwriters. Through their longstanding relationships, Rockwell Automation and its group of strategic partner banks continue to strengthen their shared commitment to sustainability and equity, while amplifying and elevating the stature of diversity firms across the global corporate community.

“Rockwell’s inclusion of Loop in an active bookrunning role is indicative of their focus on corporate responsibility and demonstrates their commitment to enhance diversity among all of their constituents,” said Andrew Karp, head of Global Investment Grade Capital Markets at BofA Securities. “At Bank of America, we place a strong emphasis on diversity, inclusion and equity and we are proud to work alongside Rockwell, Loop and the other bookrunners on this important transaction.”

To learn more about Rockwell Automation's efforts to strengthen and expand its relationships with diverse suppliers and firms, watch this video and read the company’s 2020 Sustainability Report.

