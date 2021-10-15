African Americans receiving more vaccinations

Good Morning America

Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. When Shoultz, of Dallas, Texas, went to her annual checkup with her primary care physician in February, she said she was shocked at the number she saw on the scale. "I remember telling her, 'The next time you see me I'm going to be 10 pounds lighter,'" said Shoultz.