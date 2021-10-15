African Americans receiving more vaccinations
More African Americans are getting inoculated against COVID-19. Dr. Oni Blackstock, founder and executive director of Heath Justice joins CBSN to discuss why rates are increasing.
Former US president Bill Clinton has been admitted to hospital for complications reportedly relating to a urinary tract infection (UTI), but what does that mean for him and others like him?
Jimmy Killeen has since undergone surgery for a "major brain bleed" and now remains in the ICU "with a poor prognosis," according to a CaringBridge site
Amanda Shoultz said she spent most of the past year trying to lose weight after noticing that her stomach kept getting bigger. When Shoultz, of Dallas, Texas, went to her annual checkup with her primary care physician in February, she said she was shocked at the number she saw on the scale. "I remember telling her, 'The next time you see me I'm going to be 10 pounds lighter,'" said Shoultz.
Silas Kurtz was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer over the summer after he began experiencing weakness in his left hand
Colds are contagious longer than you might think. Here, doctors discuss the contagious period of the common cold, and what you can do to make your cold shorter.
Municipality of Anchorage/The Daily BeastA Republican lawmaker in Alaska reportedly harassed hospital officials to administer the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient—and even claimed to have power to make medical decisions for the patient— before the man died on Wednesday.William Topel, a well-known figure in Anchorage’s conservative circles, had been a frequent opponent of public health measures intended to curb the pandemic and regularly showed up at Anchorage Assembly meeting
Hint: A lot more likely
Phthalates, also found in consumer goods, may contribute to loss of life among older Americans costing US $40-47bn a year Phthalates are found in common products. In the US, three types have been restricted or banned in toys, but are less restricted in cosmetics and food packaging materials. Photograph: Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images The group of chemicals called phthalates, also known as plasticizers, may contribute to the early deaths of 91,000 to 107,000 older adults in the US each year, acco
"There's no possible way as a parent to prepare yourself," Mandy Roberts, the teen's mom, said
Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold said on Facebook she was "taking lots of vitamins" in the wake of her positive diagnosis
"The hardest part was knowing that there was something in there, growing," Kasie Hunt tells PEOPLE exclusively
Known for being a superstar source of selenium, Brazil nuts are also bursting with beneficial nutrients that can promote heart health, strengthen your bones, and so much more.
The word "colonoscopy" has always been one I have dreaded hearing. At 14, I was diagnosed by a gastroenterologist with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes stomach pain and other intestinal symptoms, like bloating and diarrhea.
Podcast icon Joe Rogan said he isn't anti-vaccine and that he attempted to get the COVID-19 vaccination three months ago but missed the appointment.
Here are all the ways it benefits your body.
Overall, side effects from a half-strength third dose of Moderna's vaccine were similar to a second dose. Younger people recorded more side effects.
A dermatologist explains what distinguishes fungal acne, caused by an overgrowth of yeast, from traditional acne—and how you can get rid of it effectively.
Trying to self-diagnose a cold, rather than COVID-19, is a "sure fire way to send COVID-19 case rates soaring again," one expert said.
What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter
Widely-used statin drugs for lowering cholesterol may be linked to a slightly lower risk of dying from COVID-19, new data suggest. Researchers at Karolinska Institute in Sweden reviewed the medical records of nearly 1 million residents of Stockholm over the age of 45 between March and November 2020, roughly 18% of whom had been prescribed a statin, such as Pfizer Inc's Lipitor (atorvastatin) and Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin). The people prescribed statins had more risk factors for poor COVID-19 outcomes: they were older, more often male, had more medical conditions, lower education levels and less disposable income.