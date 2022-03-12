African Catholics in NYC find community at French Mass

KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — When Landry Felix Uwamungu Ganza moved to New York from Rwanda last August, the Columbia University freshman searched for sanctuary, a sacred place to carry out his Sunday morning rituals just as he had back home.

He ventured into the nearest Catholic parish, the Church of Notre Dame in his new city’s Morningside Heights neighborhood, and to his surprise, he found the familiar rhythms of Mass being celebrated in French — a language he grew up hearing from the pulpit.

“It was more relatable to what I know from home,” he said.

The French language is rooted in the history of the New York City church — founded as a chapel in 1910 by French missionaries from the Fathers of Mercy. Immigrants from France who lived on the Upper West Side in the early 20th century once filled Notre Dame’s pews. Today, it is African Catholics worshipping at the French service, one of the three languages its priests celebrate Mass in on Sundays.

The language unites the parishioners — a diverse African diaspora living in the city and neighboring states, many of whom are from former French and Belgian colonies in West and Central Africa, such as Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mali, Togo and Congo.

“The African community here come from different countries with their own languages, so French is really important to bring them all together as their common language,” said the Rev. Michael Holleran, the assistant pastor, who learned French as a Carthusian monk in France.

Although the Catholic rituals are the same, regardless of language, for many the ability to worship in French is spiritual.

“For me it is better to understand the Scriptures, the Gospel, and I feel more fulfilled spiritually when I am in the French community,” said Monique Degny-Oulai, a longtime parishioner originally from Ivory Coast.

Uwamungu Ganza feels most at ease attending his new parish’s French Mass even though he is fluent in English and Kinyarwanda, the common language in Rwanda, and is particularly fond of the choir.

“They sing songs that I know so I feel like I connect more,” he said.

The French Mass’ strength, Holleran believes, lies in its multinational choir, the Chorale Sainte Marie Reine. Sylvestre Kouadio, a self-taught musician who leads it, infuses the rhythms and styles of African musical traditions like highlife and coupé-décalé into new songs and existing hymns.

“The music and the lyrics are very vibrant and lively and very devotional,” Holleran said. “It really gives the tone for the whole Mass. The Mass will be completely different without them.”

The choir, founded in 1998 at the now-closed St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, transferred to Notre Dame in 2013 along with the shuttered parish’s members. The influx from St. Vincent de Paul prompted church leaders to revive Notre Dame’s long-suspended French service, earning the designation of the official French Mass of the Archdiocese of New York.

“This place, we call it a second home away from home,” said Kouadio, who is from Ivory Coast. “Your relationship to God is something that you want to be able to speak to him, understand, and feel comfortable.”

Not only does it provide community and comfort, but a sense of home as well, said Solange Kouakou, who also is from Ivory Coast and sings alto in the choir. She commutes in on Sunday mornings from New Jersey.

“When we come, it feels like our country. When you see your community, you feel welcomed,” she said.

Despite the preference for the French Mass on Sundays, some parishioners, especially new arrivals to the U.S., also go to English Mass other days of the week for practical reasons as well as spiritual ones.

“On Saturdays, I go to an English Mass to listen and improve my English,” said Jean-Paul Gomis, who came to the U.S. from Senegal two years ago.

Charlene Goncalves, who met her boyfriend at Notre Dame, is now fluent in English but feels the most spiritually fulfilled when she practices her faith in French.

“I have been raised and learned all the prayers in French, so for me, it just makes sense to go to a church that speaks my native language,” said Goncalves, who is of Cape Verdean descent but grew up in Paris.

“The only thing I cannot do in English is pray.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's economy ‘in crisis’ as banks formally cut out of Swift

    Russia is braced for more economic chaos as seven banks are formally been blocked from the Swift messaging system which is a core part of the international payments mechanism, as EU sanctions come into force today.

  • A fighter mourned; a young girl shot in Ukraine

    On Day 15 of the war in Ukraine, residents kept fleeing, soldiers kept fighting and mourners continued to bury the dead. (March 10)

  • US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

    The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a former top aide, both of whom face “serious and credible” threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost of protecting Pompeo and former Iran envoy Brian Hook between August 2021 and February 2022 amounted to $13.1 million. Pompeo and Hook led the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran and the report says U.S. intelligence assesses that the threats to them have remained constant since they left government and could intensify.

  • Exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announce end of 'Flip or Flop': 'It’s been a wild ride to say the least'

    Co-hosts Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa, who were married when the HGTV show debuted in 2013 but split in 2016, made the announcement Thursday in separate social media posts. The final episode airs next Thursday, March 17.

  • Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel ingested substance, fell off balcony in ‘tragic accident,’ police say

    New details have emerged about the circumstances leading to the death of Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, Zoe Sozo […] The post Miss Alabama Zoe Bethel ingested substance, fell off balcony in ‘tragic accident,’ police say appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Camel attacks and kills two people near Tennessee petting zoo

    Officials said they had put the camel down after the animal attacked a sheriff's office vehicle while authorities tried to help the victims.

  • Bradenton man gets 20 years for shooting girlfriend flicking candy wrappers at him

    A Bradenton man and his girlfriend were driving home from lunch at Olive Garden on April 13, 2017, when she teased him by flicking candy wrappers at him when he pulled up to a red light.

  • FL trooper shares how she hit car speeding toward 10K race. ‘I was the last officer.’

    A 26-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol spoke publicly for the first time since she put herself in harm’s way to stop a speeding car headed toward a bridge full of people by hitting it head-on.

  • ‘Mommy gives me owies.’ Woman accused of torturing 6-year-old, Washington cops say

    The child was found unresponsive after the woman’s boyfriend called the police, authorities said.

  • In Philippines election, priests opposed to Marcos turn pink

    When Philippine Catholic priest Father Nap Baltazar raised his hands to bless the people attending mass, the sleeves on his white vestment slid back to reveal a pink bracelet inscribed with the words "Let Leni Lead". Baltazar, 47, belongs to a group of like-minded priests in Asia's biggest Catholic nation who have abandoned their neutrality to oppose the presidential bid of Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the late dictator's son and namesake, and openly endorse his closest rival Leni Robredo, whose team colour is pink. The presidential election is set for May 9, and latest opinion polls show Marcos, also known as "Bongbong", holds a double-digit lead over closest rival Robredo, while his running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, remained the top choice for the vice presidency.

  • Rattlesnake roundups take 2 paths, drawing praise and scorn

    An annual rattlesnake roundup in south Georgia recently changed the format of this month’s event to celebrate living snakes without skinning and butchering them, earning plaudits from animal rights activists. “A few rattlesnake roundups still persist,” the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement full of scorn for the Texas festival, which is "notorious for openly killing and skinning western diamondback rattlesnakes by the hundreds in front of crowds.” Plans for the “World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup” this weekend in the Texas town of Sweetwater are full-scale ahead, with snakes set to be skinned and others “milked” of their venom.

  • Black LGBTQ community members explain Smollett's outburst in court

    "150 days in prison, that can be a death sentence for Black queer folks."

  • Daytona Beach stabbings: Suspect arrested for stabbing, cutting throats of married couple, sheriff says

    Police officers have made an arrest in the brutal murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

  • NYC suspect who hit Asian man with hammer has 47 prior arrests, threatens killing spree when she is released

    An individual wanted for hitting an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform has been charged with hate crimes and ordered held on a $300,000 bail on Friday. Christian Jeffers, who reportedly identifies as a woman, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, which occurred on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea on Tuesday night. Jeffers, 48, and the unidentified victim, 29, reportedly bumped into each other and got into an argument.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

    The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city, her attorney said Thursday. The woman has filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit because she feels betrayed by police officers who broke her trust and violated her rights, said her attorney, Adante Pointer. Pointer declined to identify his client.

  • Police searching for man caught on cam kicking another unconscious

    Springdale Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera repeatedly kicking another man on the ground until he fell unconscious. The assault happened on June 12, 2021 at around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Springdale Super 8. Police said they were called for reports of a man knocked unconscious. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the victim in the parking lot and, "unprovoked and without warning" punching the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, police said the suspect kicked him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious. As the victim laid unconscious on the ground, the suspect kicked him in the head again, police said. Anyone with information on the assault or the suspect in this case should contact Detective Tuazon at 513.346.5760 or at rtuazon@springdale.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.

  • How racism still affects millionaire donors of color: Report

    When philanthropist Mona Sinha walked into her first meeting on a museum advisory board, she immediately noticed that she was the youngest person in the room and the only person of color there. Such experiences often make people of color feel unwelcome in philanthropy. Sinha says the emotional toll of operating in a mostly white environment has discouraged many wealthy people of color from seeking out philanthropic leadership roles.

  • Chief: Second Joplin officer won't recover from shooting

    Rowland announced that patrol officer Jake Reed's family said he was being prepared to donate organs. Benjamin Cooper died after being shot in the initial confrontation on Tuesday. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, was also shot and was in serious but stable condition Thursday, Rowland said.

  • Man goes on crime spree, terrorizing Long Beach community

    A suspect terrorizes a Long Beach community, leaving one of the victims and her family confused and mortified.

  • Feds investigating equipment on tracks that caused Caltrain crash

    One of the things they're most interested in is finding out why the positive train control - a system that's designed to prevent accidents like this one - didn't work.