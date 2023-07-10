African countries urge Putin to ‘show desire for peace’ in Ukraine

Putin during talks with a delegation from African countries on June 18

Several African leaders have appealed to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to demonstrate his "desire for peace" ahead of the forthcoming Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July, Senegalese President Macky Sall said in an interview with the Financial Times on July 10.

"Before the next Russia-Africa summit, he (Putin) must do some actions to show his desire to move forward (with peace) even in a humanitarian way," said Sall.

Read also: Kyiv forms Ukrainian-African Trade Mission

Sall indicated this request was delivered to Putin in June during the African leaders' "peace mission" to Kyiv and Moscow. He added that the release of captive soldiers and children abducted by Russian forces "could be a very good signal."

According to Sall, African leaders persist in using the Russia-Africa summit as a platform to push for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which the leaders have been striving to facilitate.

Read also: African delegation in Kyiv, Prigozhin’s hidden motive, Putin antisemitism condemned

Sall is hopeful that during the forthcoming summit, leaders can have another meeting and "make some headway."

At the same time, Sall acknowledged Kyiv’s vow to not negotiate until Russia withdraws from occupied territories.

"Ukraine has said Russia must leave its occupied territory before they can negotiate and we understand that," said the Senegalese President.

Read also: Visiting South African leader taken to hotel bomb shelter as Russian missiles rain on Kyiv

On June 16, the heads of six African nations arrived in Kyiv and proposed a new initiative for peace in Ukraine. It suggested negotiating with Russia, even if the occupying forces don't leave Ukrainian territory.

On June 17, the same delegation arrived in Moscow, where South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Putin to return to peaceful negotiations with Ukraine and end the war.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine