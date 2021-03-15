African court orders release of ally of Maduro wanted by US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — A regional court in West Africa has ordered the immediate release of a Venezuelan businessman close to President Nicolas Maduro, finding that his arrest in Cape Verde on U.S. money laundering charges was unlawful.

In its ruling Monday, a court belonging to the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, also instructed Cape Verde to cease all extradition proceedings against Alex Saab and compensate him $200,000 for damages

It’s not clear what, if any, impact the ruling by the three-judge panel will have on the extradition proceedings against Saab. Cape Verde, which arrested the Colombian-born businessman in June when his jet made a refueling stop on a flight to Iran, had previously repudiated the Nigeria-based court’s jurisdiction. And an appeals court in the island nation has already greenlighted his extradition, although the country's highest court has yet to sign off.

But it comes as Saab’s U.S. attorneys were in a Miami federal court Monday arguing that their client is immune from prosecution as a result of the many diplomatic posts he has held for Maduro’s government since 2018.

U.S. officials believe Saab holds numerous secrets about how Maduro, his family and top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts amid widespread hunger in the oil-rich nation. At the time of his arrest, he was allegedly traveling to Tehran to negotiate deals to exchange Venezuelan gold for Iranian gasoline.

The ECOWAS court in its ruling largely rejected Saab's claims that he enjoyed immunity from prosecution as a special envoy of Maduro's government — the central argument of his U.S. attorney. It also noted that Saab wasn't on the San Marino-registered jet's passenger list when it stopped in Cape Verde, preferring to keep in secret his mission shuttling between two countries heavily sanctioned by the U.S.

Instead, it faulted Cape Verde for allegedly not having an Interpol-issued Red Alert when it arrested Saab and said his jailing also violated the country's laws against arbitrary detention.

Saab’s New York-based lawyer, David Rivkin of Baker & Hostetler, argued in federal court on Monday that the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations affords his client diplomatic immunity even while in transit.

“The government’s position basically amounts to a claim that any diplomat in the world isn’t entitled to immunity unless the State Department accepts his diplomatic status,” said Rivkin.

But federal prosecutors argued that the Vienna Convention only regulates permanent diplomatic missions, not temporary assignments like Saab’s meetings in Iran. They also note that the alleged misconduct by Saab took place well before Venezuela granted him diplomatic status in 2018, first as special envoy for humanitarian aid and last year, following his arrest, as a representative to the Ethiopia-based African Union.

“Any diplomatic status he might have in Iran, the African Union or anywhere else would not protect him from being held responsible for his conduct in the United States,” said Justice Department attorney Alex Kramer.

Rivkin strongly rejected the claim, arguing that numerous letters between Maduro and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were sufficient evidence that he was on official government business.

“The whole point of diplomatic immunity is you have it while you have it,” he said.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government that was never built.

The Trump administration had made Saab’s extradition a top priority, at one point even sending a Navy warship to the African archipelago to keep an eye on the captive.

In turn, Maduro's government has vehemently objected to Saab’s prosecution as a veiled attempt at regime change by the U.S. government and have ordered him to resist extradition at all costs. His continued detention is likely to complicate any effort by Maduro to seek a fresh start with the Biden administration, as is the continued imprisonment of several Americans in Caracas, including six Venezuelan-American oil executives and two former Green Berets caught in a failed raid seeking to capture Maduro.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Recommended Stories

  • Turkey's Erdogan says new pandemic measures not being considered as cases rise

    Turkey recorded 15,503 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest daily rise this year, official data showed, as President Tayyip Erdogan said no new restrictions against the pandemic would be imposed for now. Erdogan acknowledged the recent rise in cases over the past two weeks since restrictions were eased in many provinces on March 1, when daily cases were just below 10,000 across Turkey.

  • Politics latest news: Cressida Dick backed by government - but police must be 'accountable' over Sarah Everard vigil

    Boris Johnson accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Ministers accuse lawyers of abusing asylum system PM claims a new referendum is 'the last thing' Scotland needs Labour will vote against bill to give police more powers over protests Coronavirus latest news: People urged to get vaccine as Dutch latest to suspend AstraZeneca jab Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The policing minister has stood by Cressida Dick today, but said the police force must be "accountable" for its response to the Sarah Everard vigil this weekend. Ahead of a crunch meeting with Boris Johnson, Priti Patel and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner today, Kit Malthouse said he "found it very distressing and the pictures were obviously alarming". But asked if he backed calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign, he told Sky News: "I don't, and I do recognise that police are in an incredibly difficult position. "The Home Secretary has asked for this independent investigation into what actually happened, so that we can hold the police accountable, which I know they are happy to be so, to make sure that everything was done in accordance with the rules," he added. "We have to reflect on the fact that Saturday obviously saw a huge amount of emotion and anger, not just about the appalling crime that had occurred, but about a repressed sense of women's safety, that that was in jeopardy and under threat. "That's what we will be talking about with the Prime Minister this afternoon, to see what more we can do." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Nigerian primary school teachers abducted in Kaduna state

    This is the first time a primary school has been targeted in a wave of similar kidnappings.

  • Could Borat score a Best Picture nomination at the 2021 Oscars?

    Will it be a very nice Oscar nominations morning for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm? The nominations for the 2021 Academy Awards will be unveiled on Monday, and in the Best Picture category, expect nods for Nomadland, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Minari, Mank, Promising Young Woman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and One Night in Miami. With up to 10 possible nominees, that leaves three open spots, so what other films could get in? As unlikely as it may sound, some pundits think Borat Subsequent Moviefilm could actually score a Best Picture nod. That speculation heated up when the comedy sequel earned a top nomination at the Producers Guild of America Awards, and between that and its Golden Globe win for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and its screenplay nomination at the Writers Guild of America Awards, Awards Ace's Erick Weber argued Borat is now "pretty much a lock" to become a Best Picture-nominated film, while Vanity Fair also predicts it will be among the nominees. As much as I personally don't love saying this, #BoratSubsequentMoviefilm's pretty much a lock to land an #Oscars2021 Best Picture nomination at this point with PGA, WGA & win at Golden Globes — AWARDS ACE (@ErickWeber) March 8, 2021 The other movies angling for Best Picture spots include Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Da 5 Bloods, and The Father. Of those possible nominees, Judas and the Black Messiah and Sound of Metal might have the best odds, as they also previously earned top PGA nominations. In the other categories, Chadwick Boseman, Carey Mulligan, and Daniel Kaluuya are among the actors set to pick up nominations, with Boseman possibly scoring not one, but two nods for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. There's also the question of how Da 5 Bloods will fare in general after shockingly being shut out at the Golden Globes. Expect history to be made in the Best Director category, as well, with more than one female director likely to be nominated in the same year for the first time ever. The 2021 Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Elon Musk names himself 'Technoking of Tesla'

  • Investors ignoring geopolitical risks to target undervalued Russian equities: analysts

    Russian companies are cashing in on a global equity boom, leveraging growth potential and low valuations as investors largely ignore geopolitical risks and the risk of further sanctions on Moscow, analysts and bankers said. Russian gold miner GV Gold on Monday became the latest local company to announce plans for an initial public offering (IPO), following e-commerce firm Ozon's Nasdaq listing in November and retailer Fix Price's in London in March, when M.Video also made a secondary public offering (SPO). "There is an understanding that you need to look to emerging markets for returns and Russia, on average, is cheaper than many others," a senior banker working on Russian deals said.

  • Protesters Climb Onto Hood of Police Cruiser During Breonna Taylor Protest

    An LAPD cruiser sped forward after two demonstrators climbed onto the hood during a protest in Los Angeles to mark the one year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.Dozens of protesters gathered in Hollywood late Saturday night to take park in the rally. Police in riot gear were in a tense standoff with protesters at the intersection of Vine Street and Lexington Avenue, reports said.This video, by Hess Wesley, shows a police car moving off with two people on the hood of the cruiser.The demonstration was one of dozens held across the country to mark the anniversary of Taylor’s death, reports said. Credit: Hess Wesley/Hesitant Heroes via Storyful

  • Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. Blocks Its Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after the Trump administration dealt a crushing blow to Huawei Technologies Co.’s smartphone business, the Chinese telecommunications giant is turning to less glamorous alternatives that may eventually offset the decline of its biggest revenue contributor.Among its newest customers is a fish farm in eastern China that’s twice the size of New York’s Central Park. The farm is covered with tens of thousands of solar panels outfitted with Huawei’s inverters to shield its fish from excessive sunlight while generating power. About 370 miles to the west in coal-rich Shanxi province, wireless sensors and cameras deep beneath the earth monitor oxygen levels and potential machine malfunctions in mine pit -- all supplied by the tech titan. And next month, a shiny new electric car featuring its lidar sensor will debut at China’s largest auto show.Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Huawei is the world’s leading supplier of inverters and it’s now banking on growing those sales alongside its cloud services and data analytics solutions to help the 190,000-employee business survive.“It’s very unlikely that the U.S. will remove us from the Entity List,” Ren said last month at the opening of a mining innovation laboratory partly sponsored by Huawei. “Right now, we just want to work harder and keep looking for new opportunities to survive.”Ren said the new initiatives may offset the drop in its handset business “more or less within this year,” though the company declined to provide specific figures. Its consumer unit generated revenue of 256 billion yuan ($39 billion) in the first six months of 2020, more than half of the company’s total. It managed “marginal growth” in sales and profit last year, thanks to record 5G base station orders and strong smartphone sales in the first half.Huawei has been exploring business opportunities beyond telecom gear and smartphones for years but the efforts took on new urgency after phone shipments tumbled 42% in the final three months of 2020, largely due to a Trump-era order that cut off its ability to obtain the most advanced semiconductors.The Biden administration has informed some suppliers of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses, prohibiting items for use in or with 5G devices, according to people familiar with the move. On Friday, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also included Huawei in a list of companies whose telecommunications and video equipment “pose an unacceptable risk to national security.” Read more: How Huawei Landed at the Center of Global Tech Tussle: QuickTakeThe U.S. ban has had limited impact on Huawei’s emerging businesses, as most of the components required are available from Chinese suppliers, according to a person directly involved in the initiative. To meet the increasing demand from contractors including Huawei, local suppliers are squeezing better performance from mature technologies that Washington hasn’t banned, the person said, declining to be identified discussing internal matters.The most advanced chips in Huawei’s inverters, used to convert the electrical output from solar panels, rely on 28-nanometer technology, which Chinese companies are capable of manufacturing. Other components, such as power modules, can be made by 90nm technology or older. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co. and China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. are among the top power diode producers in China.Each inverter -- slightly bigger than an outdoor unit of a central air conditioner -- can sell for over 20,000 yuan, more than Huawei’s latest high-end Mate X2 foldable phone. The company is planning to roll out more of its photovoltaic inverters, as Beijing’s push to have carbon emissions in the world’s second-largest economy peak by 2030 drive investments in renewable energy.Like its solar inverter business, the chips required for Huawei’s automotive systems are less sophisticated than mobile phone processors and can partly be sourced from European suppliers, according to one person familiar with the matter. That’s allowed Huawei to double down on the car industry, moving engineers from other business units to work on sensors for self-driving cars and power units for electric vehicles.While the company has denied it plans to launch EVs under its own brand, Huawei’s worked with several manufacturers to test its autonomous driving and driver-car interaction technologies. Its entertainment features can be found in Mercedes-Benz sedans and the firm has teamed up with domestic electric automobile makers such as BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. to develop smart car systems. The first model under its partnership with the Chinese EV maker, the Arcfox αS HBT, will be unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2021 in April.Another initiative dubbed 5GtoB involves Huawei deploying 5G technology to areas ranging from health care to airplane manufacturing. The company has helped China build the world’s largest 5G network, supplying more than half of the 720,000 base stations operating across the nation. Now it’s seeking to use the country’s 5G connectivity to help pandemic-hit businesses automate factory lines -- joining fellow tech behemoths such as Xiaomi Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in trying to modernize manufacturing -- and digitize once labor-intensive industries like mining.Huawei has signed over 1,000 5GtoB deals in more than 20 sectors with help from telecom carriers and partners, according to rotating chairman Ken Hu. Online education, entertainment and transportation are among the sectors it plans to explore, he said. The firm in January gave smartphone czar Richard Yu a new role to shepherd its rapidly-growing cloud and AI businesses.“The adoption of 5G in mining, medical services and manufacturing is getting clearer and some of the applications are being used nationwide,” Liu Liehong, vice-minister for industry and information technology, said at an industry event in Shanghai last month.Ren is personally leading the expansion into mining, meeting with local officials and inspecting coal pits in Shanxi province. “Most information communications technology companies didn’t think of mining as a field where they can make market breakthroughs, but we did,” the billionaire told reporters last month. “China has around 5,300 coal mines and 2,700 ore mines. If we can serve these 8,000-plus mines well, we could expand our services to mines outside China.”Read more: China’s Coal Industry Fights for Survival in a Greener WorldWhile Huawei’s betting that inverters, electronic mining solutions and smart car software may compensate for the decline of smartphones, its longer-term future -- and its ability to continue powering China’s 5G roll-out -- remains clouded. Its HiSilicon subsidiary had been the country’s most capable chipset designer, making the high-end processors that power the company’s smartphones and wireless base stations, before Washington cut off access to the latest chip-design software and contract manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.For now, the company has told its wireless customers it has enough communications chips to support base station constructions in 2021. But it’s unclear how long those stocks can last, and what options Huawei has once those inventories eventually deplete. Wireless operators have been cautious on their 5G build-out and there is “plenty of uncertainty” whether Huawei will be able to continue providing equipment in the longer term, Jefferies analyst Edison Lee wrote in a note earlier this month. “The ongoing political frictions have cast shadows on the business operations of Huawei and other Chinese firms in the foreseeable future and strategic investment in emerging technologies is key to Huawei’s sustainable business growth,” said Charlie Dai, principal analyst at Forrester Research Inc.(Updates with FCC designation in seventh paragraph, analyst’s comment in second-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU takes legal action vs UK over Brexit deal delays

    The divorce between the U.K. and the EU is turning nastier by the day. The European Union said Monday it is starting legal action against the United Kingdom, arguing the former member does not respect the conditions of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and is violating international law. The 27-nation EU is objecting to Britain unilaterally extending a grace period beyond Apr. 1 that applies to trade on the island of Ireland, where the EU and the United Kingdom share a land border and where a special trade system was set up as part of the Brexit divorce deal.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Women and non-white actors take centre stage in Oscar nominations

    The Oscars have unveiled the most diverse line-up of nominees in their 93-year history and included two women directors for the first time. Nine of the 20 acting nominees this year are non-white, including three in the lead actor category. The best director category features Chloe Zhao, for Nomadland, and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). Fennell is perhaps best known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown. Only five women have been nominated for the directing Oscar before, and only one has won: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2010. The slew of black and Asian actors in the nominations contrasts sharply with last year’s list, which included just one black actor. Britain’s Riz Ahmed is contender for this year’s leading actor award for his performance as a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing. It is the first time in history that the best actor category is not majority white. It follows the “OscarsSoWhite” controversy, in which the nominations lists in previous years have been criticised for a lack of diversity. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was plunged into another row after the two black stars of Judas and the Black Messiah, a film about an FBI informant and his dealings with a Black Panther leader, were both nominated only as supporting actors. Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya appeared in the category as expected, having won the best supporting actor at the Golden Globes. But Warner Bros, the film studio, had campaigned for his co-star, LaKeith Stanfield, to be considered in the leading man category. The decision to relegate Stanfield raised eyebrows within the industry, with one critic asking: “The lead of Judas and the Black Messiah is who exactly, if not Judas or the Black Messiah?” Ahmed is joined in the leading actor category by Anthony Hopkins, for The Father, and Gary Oldman, for Mank. The prize is expected to come down to a battle between Hopkins, who plays a man struggling with dementia, and the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer in August and who is the star of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Briton Sacha Baron Cohen received a supporting actor nomination for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Olivia Colman, who plays Hopkins’ daughter in The Father, is nominated for best supporting actress. The leading actress category features two British stars: Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman).

  • 2021 NFL draft: Will the real Ohio State's Trey Sermon please stand up?

    We continue our look at the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with Nos. 56-60 overall.

  • Man City boss Guardiola quashes Zinchenko quadruple talk

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola moved quickly to quash talk of a historic quadruple on Monday -- after one of his own players said they were capable of a clean sweep of trophies.

  • Hong Kong's tough COVID-19 rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces

    Families in Asia's financial hub of Hong Kong are suffering isolation and trauma after strict coronavirus rules have led to babies being separated from parents and those with newborns herded into tiny quarantine quarters for up to 14 days. Hong Kong authorities have ordered that anyone testing positive for the virus must go to hospital, including babies, while all their close contacts, even those who test negative, are sent to makeshift quarantine camps. Hong Kong's government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Russian police raid opposition political forum and arrest everyone

    U.S. condemns "persecution of independent voices" as activist calls mass-arrests proof "pluralism is not allowed anywhere now, even at the lowest level" of Russian politics.

  • Angela Hill removes Monster Energy Drink, disses on Hans Molenkamp at UFC Vegas 21

    A week after Dominick Cruz ripped on Hans Molenkamp, an executive of UFC sponsor Monster Energy, Angela Hill joined her teammate's chorus. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Angela Hill talks about her victory over Ashley Yoder at the UFC Vegas 21 post-fight press conference. She added that she is on teammate Dominick Cruz's side of things in relation to the trouble he and other fighters say they have had with Hans Molenkamp, an executive at UFC sponsor Monster Energy Drink. UFC Vegas 21 Live Results: Edwards vs. Muhammad Angela Hill punches Ashley Yoder at UFC Vegas 21

  • Exclusive: Microsoft could reap more than $150 million in new U.S. cyber spending, upsetting some lawmakers

    Microsoft stands to receive nearly a quarter of Covid relief funds destined for U.S. cybersecurity defenders, sources told Reuters, angering some lawmakers who don't want to increase funding for a company whose software was recently at the heart of two big hacks. Congress allocated the funds at issue in the COVID relief bill signed on Thursday after two enormous cyberattacks leveraged weaknesses in Microsoft products to reach into computer networks at federal and local agencies and tens of thousands of companies. One breach attributed to Russia in December grabbed emails from the Justice Department, Commerce Department and Treasury Department.

  • Report: Patriots, TE Jonnu Smith agree to terms on $50 million deal

    The Patriots and tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith is 25-years-old and spent his first four years with the Titans. His deal includes $31.25 million guaranteed, but it’s worth it for a team that hasn’t had any talent at the position since Rob Gronkowski’s retirement in 2018. Smith’s most efficient season was in 2020, where he tallied 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s only missed four regular-season games in his first four seasons and his 6-foot-3, 248-pound build allows for great blocking ability as well.

  • EU mulls visa pressure so African states take back migrants

    European Union ministers on Monday debated ways to persuade northern African countries to take back migrants denied entry into the 27-nation bloc, as the EU considers making it more difficult for those failing to cooperate to secure European visas. Migrants arriving in Europe without authorization routinely lose or destroy their identity documents, or use fake papers, making it hard to work out where they came from and send them home. The EU’s executive body, the European Commission, has drawn up a list of how well 39 countries are cooperating on readmitting their nationals.

  • WHO: Vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

    The U.N. health agency said its global rollout of coronavirus vaccines remains unaffected even as a growing number of countries, especially in Europe, suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday amid concerns about blood clots in some people who received it. The World Health Organization says the AstraZeneca vaccines for its COVAX program, which is shipping vaccines mostly to low- and middle-income countries, are being produced in India and South Korea — and the suspensions have been ordered over batches made in Europe.

  • U.S. becomes India's second biggest oil supplier, Saudi plunges to No. 4

    The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India's second biggest oil supplier after Iraq last month, as refiners boosted cheaper U.S. crude purchases to record levels to offset OPEC+ supply cuts, data from trade sources showed. The switch in supplies, triggered by lower U.S. crude demand, coincided with Saudi Arabia's voluntary extra 1 million barrel per day (bpd) output cut, on top of an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to maintain lower production. India's imports from the United States - the world's top producer - rose 48% to a record 545,300 bpd in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.