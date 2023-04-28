African gray parrot is shot dead as couple argues inside house, Florida cops say

A woman shot an African gray parrot dead during a domestic argument, according to Florida court records.

The couple was arguing inside a home in Largo when the woman shot the bird with a 0.38 Glock pistol just after 5 p.m. on April 24, according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County court. The man, who is 66, and the woman, who is 61, were intoxicated, according to the report.

After the woman shot the bird, the couple walked outside and started pushing each other, the affidavit says. The woman also sprayed the man with water from a spray bottle, according to the affidavit.

The man and woman were each charged with domestic battery, according to court records.

A condition of the woman’s release says she should have no contact with animals, according to court records.

Both were released on their own recognizance, according to Pinellas County jail records.

Largo is about 25 miles west of Tampa.

African gray parrots are popular pets and are known for being “engaging and intelligent,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica. They are also able to echo human speech.

