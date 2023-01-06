What African Media Entertainment Limited's (JSE:AME) P/E Is Not Telling You

There wouldn't be many who think African Media Entertainment Limited's (JSE:AME) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.3x is worth a mention when the median P/E in South Africa is similar at about 8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, African Media Entertainment has been doing very well. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for African Media Entertainment, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

African Media Entertainment's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 348% gain to the company's bottom line. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 44% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 6.1% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term earnings results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that African Media Entertainment's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From African Media Entertainment's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that African Media Entertainment currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance is unlikely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for African Media Entertainment you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

If you're unsure about the strength of African Media Entertainment's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

