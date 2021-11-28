S.African president wants 'urgent' lifting of travel bans
A host of countries have banned flights from southern African countries to try to limit exposure to the new variant
The company envisions a fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft configured in a single-class cabin with 174 seats and plans to serve mid-tier markets.
If you've thought about buying a second home as a vacation property, now may be a good time to do so. According to a recent report by Redfin, second-home buyer demand is slowing down, which will open...
After sitting at home in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and dipping our toes back into travel in 2021, maybe it's time to think about making a bigger travel splash in 2022. And a great,...
Watched by tourists and locals, thousands of monkeys in Lopburi in central Thailand feasted on two tonnes fruits and vegetables after the town's Monkey Festival resumed following a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic. The feast, which cost over 100,000 baht ($3,000), is an annual tradition for locals to thank the monkeys for doing their part in drawing in tourists to Lopburi, which is sometimes known as "Monkey Province."
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines had just started flying to South Africa again only to have their flights impacted by new travel restrictions.
A tiny home located in Wilmington is Delaware's top new Airbnb for 2021.
The new omicron variant threatens to tighten travel restrictions around the globe just as they were easing due to rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Wait times are also top of mind as people arrive at Orlando International Airport. Those traveling are recommended to arrive early and pack patience.
Storms could mess up holiday travel across the Northeast and Pacific Northwest. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
South Africa has some of the world's top epidemiologists and scientists, who have detected emerging coronavirus variants early, Reuters said.
Global airline shares fell amid concerns that the new variant could take hold elsewhere and trigger broader travel curbs just as many parts of the world start to fly again.
Officials confirmed on Sunday that a flight from South Africa to Atlanta had been diverted, but they said the incident is not related to the newly detected omicron variant.The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Delta Air Lines flight arriving from Johannesburg, South Africa was diverted to Boston and landed safely. The agency said that officials are investigating the situation. "The redirection of the flight had to do...
Sunday will be snowy in southern Ontario, as an Alberta clipper brings what will be, for many locales, the first accumulations this season. Travellers should expect slower commutes as a result.
These travel-related companies stand to profit from this year's surge in holiday travel.
Oklahoma's top new Airbnb host says being in walking distance of Western Avenue, the Paseo, the Plaza, the Asian District and Midtown has been a boon.
South African foreign ministry objects to Omicron travel bans
A new $6 billion Chinese-built railway line opens in Laos this week, bringing hopes of an economic boost to the reclusive nation, but experts are questioning the benefits of a project that has seen thousands of farmers evicted from their land.
Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives around the world, countries are on high alert. Many, including the U.S., have already imposed travel restrictions on flights from southern Africa as they seek to buy time to assess whether the omicron variant is more transmissible than the current dominant delta variant.