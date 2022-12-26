Do African Rainbow Capital Investments' (JSE:AIL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like African Rainbow Capital Investments (JSE:AIL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

African Rainbow Capital Investments' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, African Rainbow Capital Investments has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 57%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that African Rainbow Capital Investments' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While African Rainbow Capital Investments did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check African Rainbow Capital Investments' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are African Rainbow Capital Investments Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that African Rainbow Capital Investments insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at R564m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 7.0% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add African Rainbow Capital Investments To Your Watchlist?

African Rainbow Capital Investments' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching African Rainbow Capital Investments very closely. Even so, be aware that African Rainbow Capital Investments is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

