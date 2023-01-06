African Rainbow Minerals (JSE:ARI) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at African Rainbow Minerals (JSE:ARI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for African Rainbow Minerals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = R8.2b ÷ (R59b - R3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, African Rainbow Minerals has an ROCE of 15%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 25%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured African Rainbow Minerals' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering African Rainbow Minerals here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

African Rainbow Minerals is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 96% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On African Rainbow Minerals' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what African Rainbow Minerals has. And a remarkable 259% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if African Rainbow Minerals can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

African Rainbow Minerals does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

