A African Rainbow Minerals Limited (JSE:ARI) insider increased their holdings by 43% last year

Insiders were net buyers of African Rainbow Minerals Limited's (JSE:ARI ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At African Rainbow Minerals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Director H. Mkatshana bought R21m worth of shares at a price of R260 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is R285. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was H. Mkatshana.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At African Rainbow Minerals Have Bought Stock Recently

At African Rainbow Minerals,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. In total, Executive Director H. Mkatshana bought R21m worth of shares in that time. But Non-Executive Director Michael Arnold sold shares worth R9.7m. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership Of African Rainbow Minerals

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of African Rainbow Minerals shares, worth about R342m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The African Rainbow Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about African Rainbow Minerals. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with African Rainbow Minerals (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

