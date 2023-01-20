Has African Rainbow Minerals Limited's (JSE:ARI) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

African Rainbow Minerals (JSE:ARI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on African Rainbow Minerals' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for African Rainbow Minerals is:

29% = R14b ÷ R50b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.29 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

African Rainbow Minerals' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

At first glance, African Rainbow Minerals seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 27% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to African Rainbow Minerals' exceptional 34% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that African Rainbow Minerals' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 45% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ARI? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is African Rainbow Minerals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

African Rainbow Minerals' significant three-year median payout ratio of 53% (where it is retaining only 47% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Besides, African Rainbow Minerals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. Still, forecasts suggest that African Rainbow Minerals' future ROE will drop to 14% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that African Rainbow Minerals has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

