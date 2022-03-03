African students fleeing Ukraine chaos report racial discrimination at border crossings

Reuters Videos

STORY: Mikhail Liublin is from Russia and his girlfriend is from Ukraine. And now they are fleeing the country in war.We met them standing in queue for tickets to get on a train to Budapest from the Zahony border crossing after five days on the road. Mikhail's girlfriend preferred not to give her name. "It's unusual I guess because unlike all the other people here I am from Russia. I (have) lived in Ukraine for about a year." "It was like almost every day there was bombings or shooting, but finally we managed to get here which is unbelievable almost. It was a succession of very unlikely but very lucky events for us."Putin ordered a "special military operation" last Thursday in a bid to disarm Ukraine. It has sparked massive international sanctions. The Russian military attempted to encircle and subdue Ukrainian cities with intensifying bombardments on Wednesday (March 2). "It is insane. And Russia will pay for it, for many years, and Putin should be tried. Yeah, it's gonna be very difficult now but hopefully, hopefully it will work out and fingers crossed that Ukraine will stand its ground and the kindness and truth will win."