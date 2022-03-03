African students fleeing Ukraine chaos report racial discrimination at border crossings

At least one million refugees have fled Ukraine over the past week, seeking safety in neighboring European countries from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advancing military forces. Amid the chaos and deadly attacks on major cities that the U.N. estimates has so far killed approximately 3,3000 civilians, some African students have reported encountering ugly instances of racism from some civilians and members of the Ukrainian military as they try to escape the country.

